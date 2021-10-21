EU Leaders Brush Off Calls for Quick Fix to Surging Power Prices

EU Leaders Brush Off Calls for Quick Fix to Surging Power Prices
Ewa Krukowska, Jorge Valero and Katharina Rosskopf
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Several European Union leaders warned against hasty intervention to address the surge in energy prices, as pleas for immediate action from some of the bloc’s poorer countries went unheeded.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Record power and gas prices were the first topic for EU leaders in their two-day summit that started on Thursday in Brussels, but the bloc’s ability to act is extremely limited. While most countries have already cut taxes or approved subsidies to help households and companies, some want new measures on emissions, power and gas or even to scale down climate reforms.

“We need to distinguish significantly from the challenge we face in the fight on climate,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters before the meeting. “I think that we should react in a level-headed way.”

The energy crunch is exacerbating divisions among member states at a time when the 27 nations are starting crucial talks about how to decarbonize their economies under the Green Deal. The EU wants to lead the global fight against climate change and set an example for other major emitters such as the U.S. and China, but this summit will underline how far apart the members are in agreeing on their own energy transition.

The EU climate plan is “not in danger,” Belgium’s Alexander de Croo told reporters after the meeting. “But we need to have a long term perspective.”

French President Emmanuel Macron told fellow leaders that he expected the price hike to be prolonged, since there is nothing to signal a decline, according to an official who declined to be named on closed-door discussions. Macron said this reinforces the need for the EU’s plan to accelerate emissions reductions in the next decade, adding member states must invest more to reduce dependence on fossil energies.

He also stressed the need for member states to protect themselves against extreme volatility, mentioning transit routes, diversification and intensifying the climate plan, according to the official.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called on the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, to propose as soon as possible a regulation on natural gas reserves, the official said. The aim should be that all EU members are equally protected, including from potential political pressure, Draghi added.

By the end of this year, the commission wants to propose a reform of the EU gas market, reviewing rules on storage and security of supply. It is also analyzing a proposal by member states including Spain and France to create a joint platform for purchasing emergency gas reserves, Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said earlier this month.

While strengthening the energy supply security would help the EU in the medium and longer term, the current crisis is making things worse in the short term. It is pitting countries in the south and the east of Europe against the wealthier -- and often more climate-ambitious -- members in the north who argue the hike has nothing to do with European green policies. The 27-nation EU toughened its 2030 greenhouse gas-reduction goal to at least 55% from 1990 levels and aims for net zero emissions by the middle of this century.

The Greek government has estimated that the crisis will cost consumers an additional 100 billion euros ($117 billion) in the 2021-2022 winter season.

With electricity bills at risk of double-digit increases, the EU’s plans to ban new fossil-fuel cars by 2035 and put a carbon price on dirty home heating are an even tougher sell. The European Commission’s proposal to extend emissions trading to heating and transport fuels has become the most criticized element of the July package to enact the new climate target.

The EU’s existing carbon market, the Emissions Trading System, is also blamed by countries including Poland and the Czech Republic for aggravating the energy crisis. The government in Warsaw wants to restrict access to the market to some financial investors to curb speculation and prevent further increase of pollution costs.

In a gesture to placate Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, the summit communique underlined commission plans to look at possible speculation in the EU carbon market.

All the same, Finland defended the system and insisted investment in clean energy is the best long-term solution.

“We must not draw hasty conclusions, which could wreak havoc on the Emissions Trading System or otherwise worsen the situation,” Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters. “The big conclusion for the future needs to be more self-sufficiency and more renewables.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Sets New All-Time High: More Upside for ETFs?

    Dow Jones hit a new all-time high on Oct 20 thanks to upbeat earnings and an oil rally.

  • Bitcoin Blasts Through $66K as Inflation Expectations Increase

    Galaxy Digital has published a report on metrics showing the data behind the meteoric rise of bitcoin and the wider crypto markets. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • BOJ discussing phasing out pandemic support as economy reopens - sources

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan is discussing phasing out a COVID-19 loan programme if infections in the country continue to dwindle, sources told Reuters, potentially setting the bank up to exit a key crisis-mode policy sooner than investors expect. Policymakers have not reached a consensus as discussions are preliminary, said three people familiar with the central bank's thinking, and a decision is unlikely before December. But with corporate funding strains easing, infections falling sharply and the world's third-biggest economy reopening, some policymakers are contemplating ending the emergency programme in March, the sources said.

  • U.S. airlines, White House say vaccine mandate will not impact holiday travel

    Two major U.S. airlines and the White House said they do not think the Biden administration's executive order mandating federal contractors require employee vaccinations by Dec. 8 will impact holiday travel or result in employees leaving. American Airlines and Southwest Airlines announced earlier this month they would comply with the mandate that employees be vaccinated by Dec. 8 unless they receive a religious or medical exemption.

  • Tech Dented by Earnings After S&P Record: Market Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose to the first all-time high since Sept. 2, powered by a spate of strong corporate results and positive news on the fight against the virus.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate F

  • It's Time to Buy These Lagging Dividend Giants

    Take advantage of Wall Street's current obsession with growth to grab some high-quality income stocks.

  • U.K. Spent £69 Billion Supporting Furloughed Employees

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightThe U.K. spent 69 billion pounds ($95 billion) paying the wages of furloughed workers by the time the program came to an end last month, according to g

  • 'Extremely difficult' for SEC to eliminate payment for order flow: Interactive Brokers founder

    The Securities and Exchange Commission has said it could eliminate the business model that helps brokerages charge no fees on stock trades, but the head of Interactive Brokers he doubts the regulator will do so.

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate Fi

  • Goldman Sachs, Freshfields working on possible Porsche IPO -Manager Magazin

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Investment bank Goldman Sachs and law firm Freshfields are among advisors working on a possible listing of Volkswagen's luxury unit Porsche AG, Manager Magazin reported on Thursday, without saying where it obtained the information. The report prompted Volkswagen shares to rise 3% to the top of Frankfurt's blue-chip DAX index, reflecting hopes that such a move could unlock tens of billions of euros in value hidden under the carmaker's complex conglomerate structure. Bank of America, in a note last week, put Porsche's enterprise value at about 75 billion euros ($87 billion), accounting for more than half that of Volkswagen.

  • Facebook's 'Metaverse' Gamble: Is A Name Change In The Works?

    Reports of a Facebook name change come as the social media giant expands into new fields but is under fire for its business practices.

  • Hundreds Sickened After Onion-Linked Salmonella Outbreak

    (Bloomberg) -- People across the U.S. have been advised to throw away all unlabeled red, white and yellow onions after a mass salmonella outbreak sickened hundreds of people across 37 states.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing T

  • Top US financial regulators outline plan to tackle climate-related financial risks

    The Financial Stability Oversight Council, led by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, released a report Thursday outlining recommendations on how to address climate-related financial risks in the private sector.

  • Bang goes Christmas fun in Northern Ireland as crackers caught up in EU red tape

    Christmas crackers exported to Northern Ireland must be exempt from Brexit red tape in the same way as British sausages, Tory and DUP politicians said on Wednesday.

  • U.K. Sells World’s Longest Green Bond to Grab Pension Fund Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. sold the world’s longest sovereign green bond yet as it tapped pension fund cash to start building a yield curve.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightThe country racked up more th

  • EU leaders lock horns over response to energy price spike

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU leaders on Thursday struggled to agree a common response to soaring energy prices, which have exposed familiar rifts over the bloc's climate change goals and divided countries on whether the price crunch warrants an overhaul of EU energy market rules. The European Commission last week published a "toolbox" outlining the national measures governments can take and said Brussels would look into longer-term options to address price shocks. Most EU countries have already drawn up emergency action plans to shield consumers, including energy tax cuts and subsidies for poorer households.

  • Energy Crisis Exposes EU Tensions With Few Fixes for Leaders

    (Bloomberg) -- Soaring energy prices are exacerbating divisions in the European Union as national leaders brace for heated talks about how to protect the most vulnerable and avoid a backlash against the bloc’s ambitious climate change plan.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions Wit

  • Snap shares plunge 25% as Apple privacy changes hit ads business

    (Reuters) -Shares of Snap Inc plummeted 25% on Thursday after the owner of photo messaging app Snapchat said privacy changes implemented by Apple Inc on iOS devices hurt the company's ability to target and measure its digital advertising. The Santa Monica, California-based company, which earns the vast majority of its revenue from selling digital advertising on the app, said the issue was compounded by global supply chain disruptions and labor shortages and caused brands to pull back on their advertising spending. The results for Snap, which is the first of the major social media companies to report earnings, cast a shadow over Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, which release third quarter results next week.

  • Bolsonaro’s Privatization Talk Masks Struggle to Unload Petrobras Refineries

    (Bloomberg) -- For all President Jair Bolsonaro’s recent talk of privatizing Brazil’s crown jewel, oil giant Petrobras has struggled even to unload a handful of refineries. And its chances have never looked worse. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forc

  • French push to classify nuclear power 'green and sustainable' divides Europe

    Last Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled a $1.16 billion program to develop mini-nuclear reactors, which he hopes to export to other countries such as Poland that still rely on coal.