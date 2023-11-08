EU leaders react to European Commission's decision to start accession talks with Ukraine

Several leaders and government members of the EU states have acted in support of the European Commission’s recommendation to start EU accession negotiations with Ukraine when it finishes fulfilling candidate requirements.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Gitanas Nausėda, President of Latvia, stated that he is in favour of the European Commission’s recommendations concerning Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia.

"It's crucial to turn these recommendations into decisions at the European Council in December. We have a historic opportunity to build a stronger Europe," Nausėda reacted on Twitter (X).

Alar Karis, President of Estonia, also stated that now, after the recommendation of the European Commission, the task of the EU members is to "take the final steps" and invite Ukraine and Moldova to the next stage. "They have Estonia’s support. Together with Ukraine and Moldova, we will be even stronger," he noted.

"Expansion of the EU is a geopolitical necessity. We support the European course of Ukraine, and we are very satisfied by the EU Commission’s recommendation to initiate membership negotiations. Finland will also gladly help with the implementation of necessary reforms," Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister of Finland, said.

"Ukrainian people are a part of the European family. The start of the EU accession negotiations is the next step we must take together. Because a stronger, bigger and more united EU is a geopolitical response to the war of aggression unleashed by Russia," Annalena Baerbock, German Foreign Affairs Minister, commented.

Luminița Odobescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, has also supported the assessment and recommendations of the EU concerning Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia and praised Ukraine and Moldova for "sustained progress". She also expressed her full support for the Western Balkan countries' accession prospects.

Background:

The European Commission recommended that EU states start accession negotiations with Ukraine , but Kyiv must implement further reforms.

At the briefing, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, responded to concerns that future Ukraine’s EU accession may strengthen the threat to the security and stability of the EU since Russia will remain a threat to Ukraine.

