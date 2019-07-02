EU Leaders Nominate Lagarde for ECB President: Summit Update

(Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders are back in Brussels for another crack at choosing a new commission president after failing to reach a decision during almost 20 hours of talks on Sunday and Monday.

The package of appointments also includes the head of the EU parliament, the foreign policy chief and the president of the leaders’ council.

IMF Chief Christine Lagarde chosen for European Central Bank presidentGermany’s Ursula von der Leyen chosen for the commission presidencySpain’s Josep Borrell chosen for the foreign-policy chief position

Leaders Chose Lagarde, Von Der Leyen for Jobs (7:12 p.m.)

Leaders came to an agreement on the jobs package, according to a tweet by Luxembourg’s Prime Minister, Xavier Bettel. Choices include:

European Commission President: Ursula von der LeyenEuropean Council President: Charles MichelEU Foreign-Policy Chief: Josep BorrellEuropean Central Bank: Christine Lagarde

Weber Quits (6:48 p.m.)

Manfred Weber was officially the center-right EPP’s pick for the commission post for the past several months and opposition to his candidacy was one of the major sticking points in this negotiation.

He withdrew his claim to the commission presidency this afternoon, his spokesman said in a tweet, removing another obstacle to the deal that EU leaders are trying to close in Brussels right now.

Merkel Phones Home to Consult Coalition Partners (6:10 p.m.)

Leaders have taken a break from summit talks so that Angela Merkel can speak to her coalition partners, the SPD, EU officials said.

The SPD’s European family, the Socialists, were close to scoring a big win yesterday when Frans Timmermans was nearing the commission presidency post. The outcome is looking a lot less favorable for them with the current package that would put center-right candidate Ursula von der Leyen in the top job.

Socialist Fajon Says Opposed to von der Leyen (5:49 p.m.)

Tanja Fajon, a Socialist member of the European Parliament from Slovenia, says most of the group’s leaders in the assembly expressed “disappointment” with and opposition to the possibility of an EU summit deal in which German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen would become European Commission president.

Fajon, speaking to Bloomberg News in Strasbourg, France, after emerging from a meeting of the Socialist group’s leaders, declined to speculate about the position that the group as a whole -- the second biggest in the EU Parliament -- would take on the matter. The Socialist members are due to meet at 6:30 p.m. in Strasbourg.

European Council Closes in on Jobs Package (5:40 p.m.)

Leaders are closing in on a deal, with German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen still at the top of the ticket, according to two officials with knowledge of the talks. Here’s how the latest iteration of the jobs package breaks down:

European Commission President: Ursula von der LeyenEuropean Council President: Charles MichelEU Foreign-Policy Chief: Josep BorrellEuropean Central Bank: Christine Lagarde

Eastern Members Back von der Leyen for Top Job (3:53 p.m.)

Hungary’s government spokesman said that after “defeating Weber,” the Visegrad-4, which includes Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, would support German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen for the top EU job.

Von der Leyen, Johnson’s Striking Similarities (3:48 p.m.)

As strange as it sounds, the potential next heads of the EU and U.K. have similar backgrounds, although it seems to have pushed them in opposite directions when it comes to their views on Europe. The fathers of Ursula von der Leyen, the latest person discussed for European Commission president, and Boris Johnson, favorite to become British prime minister next month, both held senior posts in the executive arm of the bloc.

Von der Leyen’s father, Ernst Albrecht, worked in Brussels from the late 1950s until 1970 (and she was born there) and rose to become commission director-general. Johnson’s father, Stanley, was a senior official in the commission’s environment department in the late 1970s before becoming a member of the European Parliament for five years.

The similarities don’t stop there. Both also have a large number of children. Seven in Von der Leyen’s case. Johnson hasn’t confirmed how many he’s got, but it’s reported to be at least five.