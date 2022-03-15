Leaders of 3 EU countries take train to Kyiv in show of support for Ukraine

The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia traveled by train to Kyiv on Tuesday to show support for Ukraine as Russian attacks on the capital city intensified.

Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki, Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic and Janez Jansa of Slovenia are the first foreign leaders to travel to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began three weeks ago.

Their visit comes on the same day a series of strikes hit a residential neighborhood in Kyiv, killing at least four people, Ukrainian officials said.

"At such breakthrough times for the world, it is our duty to be where history is forged,” Morawiecki said in a Facebook post. “Because it's not about us, but about the future of our children who deserve to live in a world free from tyranny."

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland's de facto leader, also joined them.

"The purpose of the visit is to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," Fiala said in a statement.

Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Leon Neal/Pool via AP, NTB/Stian Lysberg Solum via Reuters, Nicolas Maeterlinck/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the Associated Press, the leaders were expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been calling on Western leaders for support as Ukraine tries to defend itself from Russia’s assault.

In a video message posted online earlier Tuesday, Zelensky called on Russian soldiers to surrender.

“On behalf of the Ukrainian people, I give you a chance,” he said, according to an English translation of the address shared by his office. “If you surrender to our forces, we will treat you the way people are supposed to be treated — as people, decently.”

According to the United Nations, at least 691 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Feb. 24, when Russia's military invasion began. And more than 3 million people have fled the war-torn country, with many refugees crossing the border into Poland.

Meanwhile, President Biden is reportedly considering the possibility of traveling to Europe in the coming weeks to show support for Ukraine and reassure America’s allies in the region. But the White House said on Monday that nothing has been finalized.