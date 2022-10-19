EU leaders united against Russia, divided over energy summit

RAF CASERT
·3 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has shown rock-solid unity in confronting Russia over its war in Ukraine, but EU leaders lack that common purpose heading into Thursday’s summit to seek joint measures to contain an energy crisis that has already dented their economy and threatens to spread hardship among the bloc's 450 million people this winter.

Natural gas prices spiraled out of control over the summer as EU nations sought to outbid one another to fill up their reserves for winter. Now EU leaders will seek to increasingly pool their purchases of gas and set a temporary price cap to make sure an overheated energy market does not return to haunt them again.

The 27-nation bloc hit Russia with a series of economic sanctions since the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded by choking off pipelines that used to send plentiful oil and gas to stoke the wheels of industry across much of the EU.

“Russia has systemically tried to blackmail us through energy,” said EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Most EU leaders have vowed to stay the course in the standoff with Putin. But authoritarian Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is bent on being a spoiler at the energy summit, contradicting most leaders by saying that the EU sanctions on Russia primarily hurt EU citizens, not Putin.

In addition, finding a common answer to Europe's energy crisis due to the war in Ukraine is proving to be a tall order. The two-day summit, said host Charles Michel, “will be difficult.”

Many EU nations are ready to embrace a proposal to cap natural gas prices, but Germany and the Netherlands have raised major issues about that.

A senior German official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with department rules, was adamant about Germany’s opposition to the gas cap. The official claimed that “market interventions of an artificial nature could have negative consequences” on both the availability of natural gas and on incentives for governments and consumers to save it. Dutch comments have gone the same way.

“Ships sail to where the best price is,” the official said. “Those who are mobile on the world markets and are flexible … have alternatives."

A senior EU official concurred, saying “we don’t want to see all LNG (liquid natural gas) ships heading to China.”

A plan for the EU to pool joint purchases of gas and measures to improve solidarity with EU nations most hurt by the spiraling energy prices were expected to receive much more support, diplomats said.

Russia is increasingly relying on drone strikes against Ukraine's energy grid and civilian infrastructure and sowing panic with hits on Ukrainian cities, tactics that von der Leyen called “war crimes” and “pure terror” on Wednesday. Diplomats are already assessing more sanctions to come.

But Orban’s perceived friendliness toward the Kremlin, however, makes life tougher. Even though the previous EU sanctions targeting Russia have been approved all together, it has increasingly become difficult to keep Orban on board by agreeing to exemptions.

“The failed sanctions in Brussels are already an almost unbearable burden. We will urge the reconsideration of the war sanctions policy,” Orban wrote Wednesday, throwing down a political gauntlet to his colleagues.

____

Geir Moulson in Berlin and Samuel Petrequin in Brussels contributed.

___

Follow all AP stories about the impact of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • EU leaders still eyeing multiple gas price caps - document

    European Union leaders meeting this week are set to endorse the bloc's latest proposals to curb energy prices, but pressure Brussels to go further and cap the price of gas used in power generation, according to a draft of their meeting conclusions. At their Oct. 20-21 summit, leaders will discuss a package of proposals made by the European Commission on Tuesday to attempt to pull down high energy prices that are stoking inflation and the looming threat of a recession. A revised draft of their summit conclusions said EU leaders would broadly endorse the proposals - including plans to launch an alternative price benchmark for liquefied natural gas and start joint gas buying among EU countries.

  • EU proposes energy measures, avoids immediate gas price cap

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission proposed another set of emergency measures on Tuesday to tackle high energy prices, but steered clear of an immediate cap on gas prices as EU countries remain split over the idea. The proposals, which need approval from European Union member states, are the bloc's latest effort to address the spike in energy prices and fuel supply crunch that have gripped Europe since Russia cut gas flows after invading Ukraine. The measures did not include an immediate gas price cap, which most EU countries say they want.

  • EU Countries Must Be Ready to Block Crypto Mining, Commission Says

    The European Union's executive arm also wants blockchains to show energy-efficiency labels, and to end crypto tax breaks.

  • Ecuador manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Gustavo Alfaro

    Gustavo Alfaro is the manager tasked with leading Ecuador at World Cup 2022

  • Chanhassen football's team manager runs in a touchdown

    Chanhassen High School football team's manager Wesley Parker had a touchdown run after the half was over in Tuesday's game against Bloomington Jefferson to celebrate all his success throughout the years. The school athletics director thanked Wesley, saying "We are amazed by your energy and attitude you bring every day to our school and our team."

  • Manchester United report: Three teams eye Milan Skriniar free transfer amid contract uncertainty

    The Inter Milan defender is out of contract at the end of the season.

  • Grant Williams: ‘We’ve got to stay locked in’ vs. teams like the Philadelphia 76ers

    "We were positive, we were just emphasizing discipline, emphasizing playing the right way, emphasizing getting stops," said the Tennessee alum.

  • New European Super League CEO says breakaway could launch within TWO years

    The European Super League has been dormant until now – but now new details are leaking about the proposed breakaway

  • Donna Stroud, candidate for NC Court of Appeals seat 9

    Get to know the candidates for this year’s six statewide judicial races in North Carolina.

  • Cheats no longer prosper: Why quitting Football Manager 2023 and reloading could be pointless in getting a better result

    Football Manager 2023 is more intuitive than ever before: so naturally, FourFourTwo asked the team behind the game if there's any point of cheating anymore

  • Qatar manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Felix Sanchez

    Felix Sanchez is the manager tasked with leading Qatar at their historic home World Cup

  • Nets’ Kyrie Irving compares regular season to going on tour

    Nets star guard Kyrie Irving talked with a reporter about the team's need to participate at a high level all season long.

  • Putin declares martial law in occupied Ukrainian regions

    Putin also put eight regions inside Russia that are near Ukraine, including Crimea, on a "medium level of response."

  • EXPLAINER: What is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

    President Joe Biden plans to release 15 million barrels of oil or more from the U.S. strategic reserves in an effort to stop gasoline prices from rising now that OPEC and its allies plan to cut production. The administration hopes that tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a move that comes just weeks before the midterm elections, will bring relief to voters who have been struggling from high gasoline prices. Global oil prices were rising even before Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

  • Pence warns of 'unprincipled populists,' 'Putin apologists'

    Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday warned against the growing populist tide in the Republican Party as he admonished “Putin apologists” unwilling to stand up to the Russian leader over his assault on Ukraine. Speaking at the conservative Heritage Foundation in Washington less than a month before November's midterm elections, Pence addressed the growing gulf between traditional conservatives and a new generation of populist candidates inspired, in part, by former President Donald Trump, who has transformed a large swath of the party. “Today, on the cusp of a new era of Republican leadership ... I think we need to chart a course that doesn’t veer off too far in either direction," Pence told the think tank audience.

  • Grand jury: New indictment in California dive boat tragedy

    A federal grant jury issued a new indictment Tuesday against a dive boat captain, alleging that he acted with gross negligence when a 2019 fire aboard his vessel led to the deaths of 34 people off the Southern California coast. The new indictment comes more than a month after a judge threw out the original case because it failed to specify that Captain Jerry Boylan acted with gross negligence aboard the Conception during one of the deadliest maritime disasters in recent U.S. history. Boylan, 68, is again charged with a single count of misconduct or neglect of ship officer, a pre-Civil War statute colloquially known as “seaman's manslaughter” that was designed to hold steamboat captains and crew responsible for maritime disasters.

  • Supreme Court denies Oklahoma death row inmate's appeal

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a last minute appeal filed by Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole, paving the way for him to receive a lethal injection on Thursday.

  • Ever See a Horror Movie That's So Bad It's Good? These Are the Best-Worst of Them.

    For all the weirdos out there who want to watch something bad—but not so bad that's it's boring! and not so good that it's no longer fun.

  • Fetterman releases doctor's letter with clean bill of health

    Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s campaign released a letter on Wednesday from his doctor stating he is in good health, following pressure from his opponent and the media for an update on the effects of his May stroke.

  • Woodward releasing audiobook with hours of Trump interviews

    Veteran journalist Bob Woodward is releasing a new audiobook which contains eight hours of audio recordings from his conversations with former President Trump over a four year period. The audiobook, portions of which were shared with CNN, is titled “The Trump Tapes” and will be released Oct. 25. The book will contain recordings of interviews…