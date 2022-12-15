EU Leaders Urge Gas Price Cap Deal as Level Remains Open

EU Leaders Urge Gas Price Cap Deal as Level Remains Open
Ewa Krukowska, Maria Tadeo and Michael Nienaber
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders threw their weight behind a quick agreement on a natural gas price cap to put an end to months of political wrangling over an unprecedented intervention to contain the impact of an energy crisis. But they still have yet to settle on a price level.

Most Read from Bloomberg

At a summit in Brussels, the leaders agreed to a joint statement calling on the ministers to “finalize” on Monday their work on the so-called market correction mechanism. A deal on the gas price cap would also unlock a broader package of measures to rein in high energy prices that sent businesses and consumers reeling.

The plan to step into the market, demanded by a group of member states as far back as the spring, has caused a deep rift among governments. At the last emergency meeting of energy ministers on Tuesday, countries made headway on the design of the cap but failed to reach a deal because of a German-led push to delay the decision until the next ministerial gathering on Monday.

While Thursday’s political endorsement from leaders provides fresh impetus for next week’s talks, the key sticking point — the exact price level that will trigger the intervention — remains an open issue that the ministers still have to resolve. The heads of government discussed a price cap in a range of between €160 and €220 per megawatt hour, compared with the €275 level originally proposed by the EU’s executive arm, according to diplomats with knowledge of the matter. Germany signaled it’s willing to go as low as €180, according to one diplomat.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said all EU leaders agreed on the importance of attaching safeguards to the planned gas price cap so that the mechanism can be suspended if the supply security in one member state is in danger. He added that at the end of the day, the gas price cap would be designed in a way and set so high that it will “hopefully never be relevant.”

But supporters of a more robust mechanism said they are continuing to push for a lower price level.

“We have moved much closer to the cap level that’s been proposed by Lithuania and like-minded countries,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, said. “We can still make yet another step forward before Dec. 19.”

Intercontinental Exchange Inc., which operates global financial exchanges, warned that the viability of Europe’s biggest natural gas trading hub — the Dutch Title Transfer Facility — could be at risk if the region approves the price cap plan.

The rapid introduction of the so-called market correction mechanism would give no time to adapt and test the system’s resilience and risk management systems, ICE said in a statement late Thursday. “It is the responsibility of ICE as the market operator to consider all options if this mechanism is agreed, up to and including whether an effective market in the Netherlands is still viable.”

A group of countries supporting a more aggressive intervention, including Poland, Romania, Croatia and Bulgaria, demanded the price cap to be set below €200, according to the diplomats, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.

At stake is the future of the bloc’s $17 trillion economy, where soaring energy prices have already fueled inflation, threatening to push the region into recession. With Europe battling a blast of winter weather, governments are coming under increased pressure from voters to act or risk a backlash.

--With assistance from Slav Okov, Ania Nussbaum and Elena Mazneva.

(Updates with Scholz quote starting in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Russians attack Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, hitting infrastructure facilities

    Russian soldiers shelled Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, on the morning of 15 December, damaging infrastructure facilities and private households. Luckily, there were no casualties. Source: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Details: According to the investigation, the Russian troops conducted massive artillery attacks on the city of Ochakiv again on 15 December at 06:00 and 07:05.

  • EU leaders seek proposals by end of January on preserving industry

    EU leaders called on the European Commission on Thursday to present proposals by the end of January to preserve European industry that is under threat from higher energy prices and a new green subsidy law in the United States. The EU leaders agreed at a summit that Europe needed an ambitious industrial policy to make its economy green and digitial and reduce its dependency on others, particularly in sensitive areas, while ensuring a level playing field. They called on the Commission to look into "mobilising all relevant national and EU tools" as well as improving conditions for investment by speeding up administrative procedures.

  • Binance, the World’s Largest Crypto Exchange, Faces a Test as Customers Withdraw Funds

    In the 24 hours through Tuesday, investors withdrew assets from the exchange at the fastest rate in months.

  • Russian rouble heads towards five-month low against dollar

    (Reuters) -The Russian rouble hit its weakest level against the U.S. dollar in more than five months on Thursday before paring losses as the West's price cap on Russia's oil exports increased selling pressure. The rouble fell to 64.95 against the U.S. dollar in early trade in Moscow for its lowest reading since July 6. Against the euro, the rouble hit an 11-week low before recovering slightly, down 0.6% at 68.73, while the currency was 0.9% lower against the Chinese yuan at 9.25.

  • Kelly Partners Group Holdings (ASX:KPG) Will Pay A Dividend Of A$0.004

    Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited ( ASX:KPG ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.004 per share on the...

  • Tarsus Pharma Touts Positive Data For Experimental Drug For Tick-Borne Disease

    Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TARS) announced topline results from Phase 1b Callisto trial designed to evaluate TP-05, a novel investigative oral therapeutic for the potential prevention of Lyme disease. Results from the trial showed that TP-05 was well tolerated with no dose-related or drug-related serious adverse events. Pharmacokinetic data from the trial demonstrated rapid absorption and an extended half-life of TP-05, potentially supporting a monthly or less frequent therapy regimen.

  • Colombia to hike minimum monthly wage by 16%

    Colombia's minimum wage will increase by 16% in 2023, President Gustavo Petro said on Thursday, higher than the previous wage hike. The minimum wage will rise to 1.16 million pesos ($242.70) per month, an increase of 160,000 pesos ($33.40). The wage increase comes amid rampant inflation in Latin America's fourth-largest economy.

  • Recession Isn't Priced Into Markets, UBS's Lovell Says

    Nadia Lovell, UBS Global Wealth Management senior US equity strategist, says investors are grappling with a hawkish Fed and expects a market bottom in the first half of 2023. She speaks during an interview with Kriti Gupta on "Bloomberg Markets." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Canada to bring back sanctions on Nord Stream 1 pipeline parts

    The pipeline under the Baltic Sea was shut down for repairs on Aug. 31, but never restarted and in later September suffered major leaks. European governments suspect the ruptures of the pipeline and another called Nord Stream 2 were caused by sabotage.

  • Top-Ranked ETFs to Play Fed's Seventh Rate Hike of 2022

    As expected, the Federal Reserve boosted its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points this week.

  • Mortgage rates fall for fifth week

    Mortgage rates fell for a straight fifth week with the 30-year and 15-year fixed rate mortgages dropping to 6.31% and 5.54%, respectively, nearly double last year.

  • ‘Losing the plot’: Trump mocked after announcing superhero card collection

    Cards cost ‘only $99 each’ and ‘would make a great Christmas gift’, says former president in ‘major announcement’ video

  • Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards

    President Biden on Thursday mocked former President Trump for teasing a “major announcement” that turned out to be a new line of digital Trump trading cards. “I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too…” Biden tweeted from his personal account. The president listed a consumer price report that showed inflation easing in…

  • Primatologist Jane Goodall Watched A Montage Of Trump And Her Analysis Was Something

    The famed environmental activist echoed comments she made about Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

  • Donald Trump’s ‘Major Announcement’ Is Grifty NFT Project

    Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump’s “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” landed on Thursday like the release of a new NFT—that’s because it was the release of a new NFT.After teasing the day before on his social media site that he would have big news, Trump shared on Truth Social that he’d be releasing a set of collectible digital trading cards that all feature himself.“My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here!” the ex-president wrote. “These limited edition c

  • Trump's trading cards got us thinking: Is it sad? Desperate? Or a time to be selfless?

    Americans learned Thursday that Donald Trump is going into the digital trading card business with his 'Trumpcards.' Many laughed and laughed.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called 'the 5 families' is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy's office, in an apparent mob reference

    "You know my reference," Greene told conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon on a Tuesday episode of his show "The War Room."

  • ‘Crapped Himself’: Putin’s Men Melt Down in Raging Fight Over War

    GettyIt wasn’t too long ago that the Kremlin declared 2022 a “year of unity” in the country, a sentiment that quickly fell apart as Vladimir Putin’s closest allies created their own circular firing squad over the country’s handling of the war against Ukraine.Now, that infighting has peaked in spectacular and hilarious fashion, as one of the Kremlin’s most rabid mouthpieces has been challenged to a duel by one of the Kremlin’s most notorious accused terrorists.The duel, of course, will not involv

  • China vows 'strong' counter-measures over Manchester incident

    The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that "strong and forceful counter-measures" will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October. British police had been investigating the alleged assault on a protester who was beaten by several men after being dragged inside the grounds of the consulate during a demonstration against President Xi Jinping. "We urge the U.K. to ... stop political manipulation and ensure the normal functioning of our consulate-general in the U.K.," Wang Wenbin, spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, said at a regular media briefing.

  • Trump's 'MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT' was a line of $99 NFT trading cards with 'no inherent monetary value'

    Trump's 'MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT' was a line of $99 NFT trading cards with 'no inherent monetary value'