EU leaders visit Kyiv, meet Zelenskyy
The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia have traveled by train to Kyiv and met with President Volodymy Zelenskyy in a show of support for Ukraine.
The Prime Minsters of Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia travelled to Kyiv on Tuesday, March 15, where they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.The three leaders — Polish Prime Minster Mateusz Morawiecki, Czech Prime Minster Petr Fiala and Slovenian Prime Minster Janez Jansa — spoke in person with Zelensky as Russian forces continued to target the Ukrainian capital, and threatened cities across the country.The meeting was part of a whirlwind diplomatic schedule for Zelensky, who earlier on Tuesday spoke virtually to the Canadian Parliament, calling for additional support and encouraging a no-fly zone. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian President is scheduled to address the US Congress.This footage, released on Zelensky’s Facebook page, shows him meeting with the European delegation in Kyiv. Also in attendance were Ukrainian Prime Minister Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful
STORY: Mikhail Liublin and Valeriia Nikolaieva had only been dating for a couple of weeks when they were forced to flee Kyiv. Nikolaieva is Ukrainian.Liublin is Russian.LIUBLIN: "I represent maybe a small or maybe not so small, population of Russian people how don't support Russian policy, who don't support Russian President, government and who basically want to kind of repay and bear responsibility for what Russia has done."The couple arrived in Budapest, Hungary, after a five-day journey.Liublin’s Russian nationality added to the complicated situation. NIKOLAIEVA: "At first when we met and I knew that he was Russian it was a bit weird but nothing serious however when the war started it was a different story because there was a lot of mistrust from Ukrainian people towards Russians and I was afraid for him that he would not be liked under these circumstances."It’s still hard for them to relax in the safety of their new city. They shudder at sudden noises and police sirens.LIUBLIN: "I hope we will be in a safe country where we can build a new life, settle down and wait until this whole craziness is over."Liublin and Nikolaieva are two of the estimated 2.7 million people the U.N.’s refugee agency says have fled Ukraine. Both have professions that could take them anywhere in Europe.But one day they hope to return to Ukraine.
Digital wallets are expected to surpass credit cards as the most popular electronic payment method in Hong Kong by 2025, according to a new study, helping accelerate the city's efforts to expand online retail transactions. In e-commerce, digital wallets will account for 40 per cent of the city's online transaction value by 2025, overtaking credit cards, according to the 2022 Global Payments Report recently published by US financial technology company FIS. Hongkongers are shifting to digital wall
Watch Kaepernick working out with Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who's been lobbying for teams to sign Kap on Twitter.
The world is watching to see if the Kyiv will be able to withstand Russian attacks as the leaders of the Czech Republic, Slovenia, and Poland show international support. FOX's Lauren Blanchard has more from Poland.
A convoy of vehicles protesting COVID-19-related mandates ventured into Washington, D.C., Monday, away from their usual lap around the Beltway.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A group of five House Democratic lawmakers on Monday asked a federal watchdog to review if the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) complied with environmental regulations in its next-generation delivery vehicle contract. House Oversight and Reform Committee chair Carolyn Maloney and other lawmakers asked the Postal Service Office of Inspector General to review USPS's plan to buy a new multibillion-dollar fleet of primarily gasoline-powered delivery vehicles from Oshkosh that has come under fire from the White House and Environmental Protection Agency.
The stamp design won a social media contest organized by Ukraine's postal service.
It’s three days after President Joe Biden announced a Russian oil ban, and I’m at a full-service station in my large SUV getting $20 worth of gas. I tell him how much I want, he squeezes on the handle and three seconds later he’s asking me for my money. I start to cry. Because it wasn’t that long ago when a $20 bill would get you a four-second squeeze. But these are heady times, and the world ...
Davidson's new tattoo was shown in now-deleted screenshots of a reported text exchange between the "Saturday Night Live" star and Kanye West.
Security forces have shown a flagrant disregard for human life, using air strikes and heavy weapons on populated areas and deliberately targeting civilians, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said. "The appalling breadth and scale of violations of international law suffered by the people of Myanmar demand a firm, unified, and resolute international response," Bachelet said.
Pete Davidson has reportedly reached his limit with drama between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West—more details on how he feels about their messy split here.
Ratings agencies say Russia is on the verge of defaulting on government bonds following its invasion of Ukraine, with billions of dollars owed to foreigners. The possibility has become more than market speculation after the head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, conceded that a Russian default is no longer an ”improbable event.” WHY ARE PEOPLE SAYING RUSSIA IS LIKELY TO DEFAULT?
Dustin Kisner’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 14 in Gem County.
"The defence ministry of the Russian Federation, while ensuring the maximum safety of the civilian population, does not exclude the possibility of taking major population centres under full control," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. Peskov said that some of Ukraine's major cities were already surrounded by Russian forces.
A media startup owned by Asia’s richest billionaire has been accused of helping India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win elections. NEWJ, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms which is owned by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group, has paid for a series of advertisements on Facebook, according to a media investigation by the Reporters’ Collective. The campaign helped push the BJP’s agenda on Indian social media just before the 2019 parliamentary elections in the country.
The Senate on Tuesday passed a non-binding resolution supporting a war crimes investigation into Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIn political campaigns, we are always fighting the last war.Donald Trump’s election in 2016 was, in no insignificant part, a reaction to the disastrous 2003 invasion of Iraq and the subsequent years of quagmire.As an upstart GOP primary candidate, Trump said George W. Bush’s war of choice was the “worst single mistake ever made in the history of our country.” Trump took advantage of GOP voter disillusionment, then weaponized his distance
Hundreds of truckers and other motorists who have been doing rolling protests on highways encircling Washington made their way into the nation's capital Monday, snarling already-congested traffic in a demonstration against COVID-19 mandates and other grievances. The DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency issued a traffic advisory shortly before 2 p.m. that suggested motorists delay travel or use alternative transportation “due to ongoing demonstration activity on I-395, I-695, and I-295.” The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department closed a number of streets and exits off the highways to prevent the protesters from coming into the city.
With 40 to 50 people inside the restaurant, police said Kevin Holland sprung into action to subdue the shooter.