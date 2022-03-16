EU leaders visit Kyiv, meet Zelenskyy

Reuters Videos

STORY: Mikhail Liublin and Valeriia Nikolaieva had only been dating for a couple of weeks when they were forced to flee Kyiv. Nikolaieva is Ukrainian.Liublin is Russian.LIUBLIN: "I represent maybe a small or maybe not so small, population of Russian people how don't support Russian policy, who don't support Russian President, government and who basically want to kind of repay and bear responsibility for what Russia has done."The couple arrived in Budapest, Hungary, after a five-day journey.Liublin’s Russian nationality added to the complicated situation. NIKOLAIEVA: "At first when we met and I knew that he was Russian it was a bit weird but nothing serious however when the war started it was a different story because there was a lot of mistrust from Ukrainian people towards Russians and I was afraid for him that he would not be liked under these circumstances."It’s still hard for them to relax in the safety of their new city. They shudder at sudden noises and police sirens.LIUBLIN: "I hope we will be in a safe country where we can build a new life, settle down and wait until this whole craziness is over."Liublin and Nikolaieva are two of the estimated 2.7 million people the U.N.’s refugee agency says have fled Ukraine. Both have professions that could take them anywhere in Europe.But one day they hope to return to Ukraine.