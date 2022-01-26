EU leaders worried by rise in antisemitism, Holocaust denial

A person walks behind the gate of the Sachsenhausen Nazi death camp with the phrase 'Arbeit macht frei' (work sets you free) in Oranienburg, about 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. On Thursday Jan. 27, 2022 the International Holocaust Remembrance Day marks the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Jan. 27, 1945. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SAMUEL PETREQUIN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Charles Michel
    Belgian politician, former Prime Minister of Belgium, President of the European Council

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders pledged Wednesday to confront the rise of antisemitism and Holocaust denial witnessed during the coronavirus pandemic, on the eve of the annual commemorations of Auschwitz’s liberation.

European Council President Charles Michel said the lessons of the Holocaust are now “more relevant than ever.”

“First, because Jewish people feel threatened, and they are threatened,” he said. “They are even attacked in Europe. Just because they are Jewish. We do not accept this. We will never accept it.”

Michel spoke at an online event organized by the European Jewish Congress, which was also attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

The Commission — the EU's executive branch — presented last year a new strategy to better tackle hate speech, raise awareness about Jewish life, protect places of worship and ensure that the Holocaust isn’t forgotten. According to Europe’s Fundamental Rights Agency, nine out of 10 Jews think antisemitism has increased in their country and is a serious problem.

With the wide circulation of false information about the Holocaust on the internet, Jewish Congress President Moshe Kantor cited the big amount of time spent online during the coronavirus pandemic as one of the reasons for the rise in antisemitism.

He asked EU leaders to increase their efforts to connect with European youth to make them more aware of the Holocaust.

“We have to understand better their concerns and aspirations and speak to them in their language,” he said. “There has been a tsunami of lies about Jews, Israel and the Holocaust over the last couple of years, so we have to create new strategies to reach those who are consuming this information innocently."

With France holding the EU's rotating presidency, the European Jewish Congress' ceremony focused on the Holocaust is in France, on the 80th anniversary of the Velodrome d’Hiver round-up, a mass arrest of Jews by French police in Paris in 1942.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he has taken action to dissolve groups promoting hatred and deplored that “falsifications of history are back."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations Thursday will be held online this year again. A small ceremony, however, will take place at the site of the former Auschwitz death camp, where World War II Nazi German forces killed 1.1 million people in occupied Poland. The memorial site was closed earlier in the pandemic but reopened in June.

The U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution in November 2005 establishing the annual commemoration and chose Jan. 27, the day that Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated by Soviet troops in 1945.

In all, about 6 million European Jews and millions of other people were killed by the Germans and their collaborators during the Holocaust. Some 1.5 million were children.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Middle East hawks are calling for another dangerous showdown in order to sink the Iran deal for good

    Opinion | Those hawks claim that, thanks to failed policies they advocated, the US must prepare for another costly war of choice in the Middle East.

  • Biden recruits CEOs in push to revive social spending plan

    President Biden will meet the heads of corporate giants including GM and Ford on Wednesday, part of the White House bid to salvage even a slimmed-down version of Democrats social spending and climate bill.Driving the news: GM CEO Mary Barra and Ford CEO Jim Farley will attend, along with heads of Microsoft, Salesforce, TIAA, Siemens and other companies.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: The automakers endorse Biden's target of 50% of U.S. c

  • Extremists see US power grid as target, gov't report warns

    Extremist groups in the United States appear to increasingly view attacking the power grid as a means of disrupting the country, according to a government report aimed at law enforcement agencies and utility operators. Domestic extremists “have developed credible, specific plans to attack electricity infrastructure since at least 2020,” according to the report from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis. The report warns that extremists “adhering to a range of ideologies will likely continue to plot and encourage physical attacks against electrical infrastructure,” which includes more than 6,400 power plants and 450,000 miles of high-voltage transmission lines that span the country.

  • The promise of a fresh start in Honduras is tarnished by a political crisis

    On the eve of a presidential inauguration, Honduras faces a new political crisis.

  • Six men charged in plot to smuggle weapons, ammunition to Mexican drug cartel

    The United States charged six men on Monday in a plot on Monday to smuggle weapons and ammunition to a Mexican drug cartel during the pandemic. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said the group, led by Marco Antonio Santillan Valencia, began collecting weapons and ammunition to smuggle to the violent gang Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación, or New Generation, in March 2020.Valencia, Anthony Marmolejo Aguilar, Marco...

  • Ecuador's president wants to untie oil output from debt on China visit

    Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso said on Tuesday he will seek to disconnect the handover of crude from outstanding debt to China during a visit to the Asian country next month, part of his plan to renegotiate some $4.1 billion in debt. In the last decade China has become Ecuador's primary financial partner, with crude for credit agreements, open credit arrangements and multi-million dollar investments in the mining industry and dams. "We are going to seek better terms and above all we are going to untie oil from debt payments to China, so that oil is freely available to the Ecuadorean government," Lasso told local radio.

  • Analysis-'Aggressively conservative' Supreme Court plunges into U.S. culture wars

    The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to hear a case that could doom university policies considering race as a factor in student admissions is the latest sign of the conservative majority's eagerness to put its stamp on America's most divisive issues. The court already was due to issue rulings by the end of June in cases giving the justices a chance to curtail abortion rights and widen gun rights - major goals of U.S. conservatives. The case targeting the student admissions practices of Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, taken up https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-supreme-court-hear-challenge-race-conscious-college-admissions-2022-01-24 by the court on Monday, gives the conservative justices a chance to cripple affirmative action policies long despised by the American right, with a ruling expected next year.

  • Exclusive: Writer Benjamin Percy on finding 'back-to-basics' horror in Marvel's new 'Ghost Rider' series

    This year marks the 50th anniversary of Ghost Rider, Marvel's legendary, flaming skull-headed Spirit of Vengeance, and the publisher is celebrating in style. Next month will mark the launch of an all-new Ghost Rider ongoing series from the star creative team of writer Benjamin Percy (Wolverine) and artist Cory Smith (Conan the Barbarian), putting the original version of the character, Johnny Blaze, back in the spotlight. So, what can we expect from Johnny's latest ride? According to Percy, look

  • Biden Administration Scraps Covid-Vaccine Mandate for Large Employers

    The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it is scraping its vaccine-or-test mandate for large employers after the Supreme Court blocked the rule earlier this month.

  • Russian naval exercises near Irish coast 'not welcome,' official says

    Ireland's foreign affairs minister on Sunday said planned Russian naval exercises close to his country's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) are "not welcome.""In light of the current political and security environment in Europe, the Department of Foreign Affairs has raised a number of concerns with the Russian authorities in respect of these exercises," Minister Simon Coveney said in a statement.Russian naval exercises are expected to begin in early...

  • Advocates say Biden has let Haitian migrants down

    Continued turmoil in Haiti is causing a growing number of Haitians to try to make it to American shores — and some advocates say the Biden administration isn't supporting this community in its time of crisis.The big picture: Haitian-American activists in South Florida told Axios Today they feel like President Biden has gone back on campaign promises he made to the community to stand up for them.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“He has definitely failed u

  • Ukraine diplomat sees little chance of war, but local conflict possible

    Ukraine is committed to seeking a diplomatic solution to the current tension with Russia, its ambassador to Japan, Sergiy Korsunsky, said on Wednesday, adding that he saw little chance of all-out war, although there might be smaller conflicts. Korsunsky warned an attack on a country with more than a dozen nuclear reactors would bring about a devastating regional impact on Europe. "I believe that full-scale war is very, very, very difficult to expect, but we may see more localised conflict," Korsunsky told a news conference in the Japanese capital Tokyo.

  • Supreme Court denies Republican leader McCarthy's challenge to House proxy voting

    Proxy voting allows lawmakers to cast votes through colleagues so they don't need to be in the House chamber.

  • U.S. House speaker Pelosi's stock trades attract growing following online

    A year since a Reddit-driven retail trading frenzy rocked the markets and created the 'meme stock https://www.reuters.com/business/why-did-sec-release-report-gamestop-2021-10-18' phenomenon, leading U.S. lawmaker Nancy Pelosi's investments have become a meme in their own right. Google searches for 'Pelosi stock trades' hit a record high earlier this month as users on social media platforms including Twitter, Reddit, Youtube and TikTok scrutinize her investments, believing the U.S. Speaker of the House may have an edge on Wall Street. Discussion of Pelosi's trades is a recurring theme on social media including 'wallstreetbets', the Reddit forum where retail investors banded together a year ago to coordinate frenzied buying https://www.reuters.com/business/flush-reddit-rally-gamestop-plots-store-revival-2021-07-22 of video games retailer GameStop and other companies, which eventually became known as meme stocks.

  • Bisexual People Are Facing a Public Health Crisis. Experts Share Why Better Representation Could Help

    Bi+ people often face stigma and rejection, which can take a toll on health—but seeing people from the bisexual+ community thriving on-screen can help.

  • ‘It’s like he’s in prison.’ A child under Madera County’s custody confined to office building

    “We are seeking 1 person per shift along with Security and TBS when he is here in the office setting,” a county email says.

  • McDonald's jumps into menu hack trend with four new limited time pairings

    Customers took to social media to share their hacks, now McDonald's added them to the menu.

  • Walgreens Just Made This COVID Announcement for Shoppers

    For the past almost two years, the COVID pandemic has forced many companies across the U.S. to step up. For instance, Walmart has temporarily closed stores to provide extra sanitation measures, while Macy's cut its hours to alleviate staffing pressures amid rising cases. Pharmacy chains like Walgreens have also been an integral part of this fight. From providing vaccinations to selling protective equipment like at-home COVID tests, this retailer has been constantly evolving as the battle against

  • 3 reasons why the U.S. vaccine booster drive is sputtering

    Doctors told Yahoo Finance that three primary factors are contributing to the booster drive's slowdown.

  • Florida radio host connected to Matt Gaetz sex trafficking probe cooperating with federal authorities

    Local shock jock was close friend of Gaetz ally Joel Greenberg