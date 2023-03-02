EU Leaning Toward More Fiscal Leeway for Defense Spending

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is leaning toward easing strict debt-limit rules imposed on national governments if extra spending is earmarked for defense.

Governments may be granted additional time to balance their budgets if they commit to a set of reforms and investments that boosts their growth potential, strengthens their fiscal sustainability and addresses EU strategic priorities, “including public investment challenges for the green and digital transition and the build-up of defense capabilities,” according to draft conclusions that EU finance ministers will discuss on March 14 and seen by Bloomberg.

The move is part of the overhaul of the Stability and Growth Pact, the bloc’s rules that set limits on public spending. The EU is exploring options to compete with the US and China on clean or advanced technologies, as well as rearming itself to counter the threat posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A consensus reached this week by national envoys recommends the 27 national governments within the bloc present medium-term plans including fiscal targets, investments and reforms.

National plans “should be assessed by the commission in a fully transparent manner,” the draft text says, using common principles and subject to the scrutiny and final approval of member states.

Enforcement “should be made more effective, including through greater transparency,” the draft texts adds, in response to years of weak application due to numerous loopholes and the complications of implementing the rules.

Some member states led by Germany are wary of the European Commission’s proposal to design tailor-made budgetary paths for each government because they’re concerned that too much flexibility will be granted to debt-laden nations.

The EU’s executive arm is expected to present its proposals to review the fiscal rules by the end of this month. The revised framework, however, won’t be in place by early next year, when stricter debt limits again kick in after being suspended due to the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

The draft statement adds that work should continue on some issues yet to be agreed, including the principles for an extension of the fiscal path and the incentives for reforms and investment.

