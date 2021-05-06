EU to let US, Canada, Norway join military mobility project

·1 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is set Thursday to allow the United States, Canada and Norway to join one of its military projects aimed at speeding up the deployment of troops and equipment around Europe.

EU defense ministers will give the green light for the three to join the 27-nation bloc’s “military mobility” project, led by the Netherlands and aimed at easing bureaucratic procedures which slow troop deployments considerably.

More than 70,000 U.S. military personnel are stationed in Europe, partly to help reassure Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland that they will be defended in case of any aggression from Russia.

Canada is leading a NATO battlegroup stationed in the region, near Russia’s border, and Norway is involved, too. A priority for the military alliance is to be able to move troops and equipment rapidly.

Beyond border red tape, the smooth deployment of forces is also often hindered by ill-adapted infrastructure, like roads and bridges unable to handle heavy vehicles and tanks, airstrips too short for certain kinds of warplanes and ports too shallow to allow some ships to dock.

It’s the first time that the EU will allow outside countries to join its official system of military projects and is a sign of improving EU-NATO cooperation. German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer described the move as “a quantum jump in our concrete cooperation.”

She said bringing the countries in is "an enormous step regarding the practical ability of the European armed forces. And we see this as another big step regarding trans-Atlantic connectivity and in the cooperation of European Union and NATO.”

Recommended Stories

  • EU’s Breton Says Time to Fix ‘Naive’ Approach to Chip Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe was naive to outsource so much of its semiconductor design and manufacturing to other regions and needs to redress the balance, the European Union’s top industry official said.Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said a global chip shortage that’s disrupting the car industry and supplies of electronic goods is proof that it’s time to act.“We want to come back to our former market share of production for the needs of our industry,” Breton said in an interview with Bloomberg News. Europe’s share of semiconductor manufacturing has dropped over the years because the region has been “too naive, too open,” he said.The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, laid out plans Wednesday to diversify supply chains and carry out regular sector reviews to tackle its lack of industrial independence in strategic areas including semiconductors.An analysis it published at the same time showed the region’s semiconductor supply chain is increasingly vulnerable to high barriers to entry in key industries, as well as trade tensions and a heavy reliance on Asian advanced chip manufacturing and U.S. chip design tools.The EU’s response should focus on clawing back design and production of semiconductors that power data processing, communication, infrastructure and artificial intelligence, the paper said.The commission plans to double chip production to at least 20% of world supply by 2030. Breton is trying to rally Europe’s leading chipmakers, research centers and more than a dozen EU governments behind the plans. At least 22 countries have already signed a letter of intent.The alliance will have to decide how to boost the design and production of 20-nanometer to 10-nanometer chips, which are smaller and more powerful than most that are currently manufactured in Europe, Breton said. Advances in manufacturing are measured in nanometers, or billionths of a meter, with smaller and smaller transistors crammed onto silicon wafers.In parallel, the EU will work on plans to produce the next generation of leading-edge chips by 2030. Officials are targeting production below 5-nanometers down to 2-nanometers, an ambitious goal not yet reached by industry leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co.Uphill BattleProducing even 20nm chips will be a challenge for most European semiconductor companies, which have long outsourced production at that scale, said Jan-Peter Kleinhans, head of technology and geopolitics at think tank Stiftung Neue Verantwortung. He said the companies’ automotive and industrial customers may need to be willing to pay more for chips “made in the EU.”And not all European chip companies are keen to sign up to the EU’s plans. STMicroelectronics NV Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Chery told BFM TV on Tuesday his firm was unlikely to join the alliance.“If it’s about advanced technologies, we don’t have any reason to participate. That’s marginal to our activities,” said Chery.Europe once accounted for a big chunk of semiconductor manufacturing, but that’s collapsed from a global market share of around 44% in 1990 to closer to 10% today. Taiwan, South Korea and Japan account for about 60% of production, according to the Boston Consulting Group and the Semiconductor Industry Association. European chip designers including NXP Semiconductors NV and Infineon Technologies AG now outsource most production to TSMC and other foundry operators. The decline partly reflects the waning of Europe’s consumer technology sector, including the failure of Nokia Corp. and Ericsson AB’s once-popular mobile phones, according to Kleinhans.Now Europe’s auto industry has been hit hard by the global chip shortage. Ford Motor Co. said Monday it would halt output at German plants for several weeks due to a chip shortage, joining a growing list of manufacturers idling factories.While the EU’s semiconductor strategy is aimed at cutting reliance on foreign suppliers, its plan to go below 5 nanometers is so ambitious that the bloc will need help from those same players. Companies like TSMC have dedicated years of research and invested billions of dollars to develop their expertise.“We know that to go there, it will be better to do this with partners,” Breton said of the 2-nanometer goal. He said the strategy is like “going to the moon.”Intel Corp., the world’s largest chipmaker, has backed the EU’s plans. It’s already expanding 7nm production in Europe and is also considering building a state-of-the-art semiconductor foundry in the region. But the company has struggled to advance its manufacturing in recent years, and its CEO suggested last week the company would likely need hefty financial support from European governments to invest in the bloc’s strategy.An Intel spokesman pointed to companies in Asia that get roughly 40% of the costs of building a new factory subsidized by the state. A new factory costs at least $10 billion and it would need two of them in one location to take advantage of economies of scale, the spokesman said.(Updates with EU announcement from fourth paragraph, STMicro and analyst comments)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. embassy in the doghouse in China after student visa post backfires

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The resumption of student visa applications at U.S. missions in China got off to an acrimonious start this week when netizens took exception to an American embassy social media post they interpreted as likening Chinese students to dogs. Former U.S. President Donald Trump, whose time in office was marked by tense relations in Beijing, had in January last year barred nearly all non-U.S. citizens who were in China from entering the United States after the coronavirus outbreak.

  • Covid: US backs waiver on vaccine patents to boost supply

    Supporters say the move would increase vaccine production but the pharmaceutical industry disagrees.

  • A GOP-backed auditing group in Maricopa County is burrowing through ballots in search of bamboo fibers and Chinese paper to prove a far-fetched theory votes were flown in from Asia

    Workers at the Arizona recount are looking into an absurd theory that some 40,000 Biden ballots actually contain Chinese bamboo fibers. They believe signs of the fibers would prove that the ballots actually came from Asia.

  • Pentagon tracking path of falling Chinese rocket

    The Pentagon said Wednesday it's tracking the uncontrolled descent of the Long March-5B Y2 rocket that carried a Chinese Space Station module to orbit last week.Details: Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the rocket's debris was expected to return to Earth "somewhere around" May 8 and that the U.S. Space Command has said "almost the entire body of the rocket" remains intact. "It's too soon to know exactly where it's going to come down," he added.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOur thought bubble, via Axios' Miriam Kramer: This isn't the first time a rocket or spacecraft launched by China's space agency has come down to Earth uncontrolled. Space watchers also played a waiting game as China’s Tiangong-1 space station came back through the atmosphere in 2018, eventually burning up above the Pacific Ocean.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Britain and US pledge to 'preserve freedom of the seas' before huge operation in Indo-Pacific

    Britain and America's navy chiefs said they were "operating in lockstep to preserve the freedom of the seas" as they met in Washington on Tuesday before a massive joint deployment to the Indo-Pacific region. The UK's First Sea Lord, Admiral Tony Radakin, said the deployment of the new Carrier Strike Group (CSG) was a testament to the strength of the special relationship "in an increasingly contested world", as well as a recognition of the economic advantages of the region. The programme represents the UK's biggest deployment of maritime and air power since the Falklands war. Adml Radakin said Britain plans to increase its naval presence in the Indo-Pacific region in the wake of the recent integrated defence and security review. The defence review, which was published in March, identified China and Russia as two key global adversaries. "We see China as being a challenge and a competitor," Adml Radakin told reporters at Washington's Navy Yard on Wednesday. "I think when we talk about a tilt to the Indo-Pacific, it's about recognising the economic weight here. By 2040 to 2050, 40 per cent of the world's GDP is going to be harbored in that region.

  • Divorce is usually caused by one of the '3 i's,' therapists say. Here's what they are, and how they destroy a marriage.

    Conflict caused by incompatibility or irreconcilable differences can impact a couple over the course of their marriage, therapist Tess Brigham said.

  • Pfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

    The United States will advocate for waiving COVID-19 vaccine patent protections in discussions with the World Trade Organization, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced Wednesday. The Biden administration "believes strongly in intellectual property protections," Tai said in a statement, but the White House will back the waiver given the "extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic." The administration has faced pressure to support the measure, which is aimed at increasing vaccinations around the world — especially in countries experiencing a surge in infections, like India — without having to rely solely on exports. These extraordinary times and circumstances of call for extraordinary measures. The US supports the waiver of IP protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help end the pandemic and we’ll actively participate in @WTO negotiations to make that happen. pic.twitter.com/96ERlboZS8 — Ambassador Katherine Tai (@AmbassadorTai) May 5, 2021 Proponents were pleased with the news, but shortly after Tai's announcement, stocks of pharmaceutical companies that have produced vaccines, including Moderna and Pfizer, plummeted. I seems the Biden administration has decided to throw its weight behind a patent waiver on Covid vaccines. This is what it's doing to the vaccine makers' share prices. pic.twitter.com/zwh4Aekmvj — Kiran Stacey (@kiranstacey) May 5, 2021 It remains unclear if the protections will actually be waived since all 164 members of the WTO will need to agree on the matter, but backing from the U.S. should certainly move the needle. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on scheduleThe DNC is reportedly preparing for a potential 2024 presidential run from MyPillow's Mike LindellThe GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basket

  • Biden on GOP move to oust Liz Cheney: 'I don’t understand the Republicans'

    President Biden said Wednesday that he didn't understand Republican efforts in the U.S. House of Representatives to replace Rep. Liz Cheney.

  • South Carolina House votes to bring back firing squad in order to jump-start executions

    The bill would require death row inmates to choose between being shot by firing squad or electrocuted amid the state's lack of lethal injections.

  • Netflix's Mark Millar plans to build a streaming superhero universe starting with 'Jupiter's Legacy,' after inspiring some of Marvel's biggest stories

    Comic writer and Millarworld president Mark Millar talked to Insider about Netflix's purchase of his company and its first series, "Jupiter's Legacy."

  • What it's like to get COVID-19 after a vaccine, according to people who had 'breakthrough' infections

    Karlee Camme, 24, was not sick enough to suspect she had COVID-19 after getting fully vaccinated. She got tested when she lost her sense of smell.

  • The 7 most anticipated new movie releases in May, from Netflix's 'Army of the Dead' to 'A Quiet Place Part II'

    Netflix will release Zack Snyder's zombie action movie "Army of the Dead" this month, and Paramount will finally debut its "A Quiet Place" sequel.

  • Arkansas governor said he doesn't think it's 'healthy' for GOP to consider ousting Liz Cheney over Trump criticism

    Asa Hutchinson defended Cheney after House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday some members voiced concerns about Cheney's "ability to carry out the job as conference chair."

  • Philippine health workers bring vaccines to the housebound in Manila suburb

    Going door-to-door in a Manila suburb, Philippines health workers administered COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday to those unable to visit clinics due to illness or old age as part of efforts to protect more vulnerable groups in the area. The Philippines is battling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Southeast Asia, with the capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to at least 13 million people, the epicentre for the latest wave of infections. In Marikina City, east of central Manila, residents unable to make it to inoculation centres can register for vaccinations.

  • Merkel tells Turkey's Erdogan withdrawal of troops from Libya would be 'important signal'

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday that the withdrawal of foreign troops from Libya would be an "important signal" as both leaders vowed to support the new interim government there, a German government spokesman said. Libya's new unity government was sworn in on March 15 from two warring administrations that had ruled eastern and western regions, completing a relatively smooth transition of power after a decade of violent chaos. Turkey had backed the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord against the eastern-based Libyan National Army, which was supported by Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and France.

  • UK sends two navy boats to Jersey after France threatens blockade

    PARIS/LONDON (Reuters) -Britain is sending two navy patrol boats to the British Channel Island of Jersey after France suggested it could cut power supplies to the island if its fishermen are not granted full access to UK fishing waters under post-Brexit trading terms. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged his "unwavering support" for the island after he spoke with Jersey officials about the prospect of the French blockade. "As a precautionary measure the UK will be sending two Offshore Patrol Vessels to monitor the situation."

  • General: China's Africa outreach poses threat from Atlantic

    The top U.S general for Africa is warning that a growing threat from China may come not just from the waters of the Pacific, but from the Atlantic as well. U.S. Gen. Stephen Townsend, in an interview with The Associated Press, said Beijing is looking to establish a large navy port capable of hosting submarines or aircraft carriers on Africa’s western coast. Townsend said China has approached countries stretching from Mauritania to south of Namibia, intent on establishing a naval facility.

  • One dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine was highly effective at preventing coronavirus in older people, real-world data from South Korea suggests

    It is not clear from South Korea's data how long protection against COVID-19 from a single shot lasts or the severity of illness it stopped.

  • We just got our first evidence that Moderna's coronavirus booster shot works to fight variants

    Trial volunteers who got a third dose of Moderna's vaccine saw significant jumps in levels of antibodies that neutralize spreading variants.