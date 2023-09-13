EU may have lifted personal sanctions from several Russians

The European Union has extended personal sanctions against Russian companies and individuals in connection with Russia’s war against Ukraine for another six months, but it has removed four unnamed individuals from the list. Unofficial reports say sanctions may have been lifted from three Russians.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the relevant statement by the European Commission

Details: The EU Council reportedly decided on 12 September to extend the restrictions against individuals involved in undermining the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for the next six months, until 15 March 2024.

These are personal sanctions against 1,800 individuals and legal entities, such as entry restrictions, asset freezes, and a ban on providing them with financial or other material resources.

Background:

Earlier, it was unofficially announced that three Russian businessmen may be removed from the sanctions lists.

Before that, the EU court dismissed a complaint against EU sanctions brought by Russian oligarch Dmitry Pumpyansky and his wife Galina Pumpyanskaya. The EU has dismissed several other Russians’ requests for sanctions to be lifted.

