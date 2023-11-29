EU may offer Ukraine $7.7 billion in financial aid, pending conditions

The European Union may allocate an advance of about €7 billion ($7.7 billion) to Ukraine to support its macro-financial stability, Ukrainian Deputy Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev said on Nov. 29.

The advance could be provided following the approval of a €50 billion ($55 billion) Ukraine Facility program for 2024-2027 in the coming months, as long as Ukraine meets certain conditions outlined by Brussels, Sobolev said at the Forbes Ukraine Business Breakfast.

"It is designed to provide front-loading of both reforms and money, and an advance payment for macro-financial stability, something, I believe, amounting to €7 billion," he said.

Sobolev noted that the government does not see a risk that the Ukraine Facility will not be approved.

"There are just technical aspects concerning when [it will happen], but the fact is that Europe is ready, united, supports us, and this will certainly happen," the official adds.

The deputy minister explained that after the approval of the Ukraine Facility, the government would present it plan for utilizing the funds and implementing corresponding reforms, after which the European Commission would need a few weeks to process it. To minimize this timeframe, the government is currently finalizing this plan's draft in close coordination with European partners.

“And they issue this first advance to our budget; after which, every quarter, we report in a specific manner, they check it for 4 to 6 weeks and add money to the budget according to how much of the reforms have been implemented,” Sobolev described the subsequent funding process.

Overall, the Finance Ministry counts on receiving €18 billion ($19.8 billion) in 2024 under this program for external financing of the $41 billion state budget deficit.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine