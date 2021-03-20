EU may have 'relied a little bit too much on the free markets' for vaccines, top scientist says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The United States and the United Kingdom are outpacing the European Union when it comes to vaccinating citizens against COVID-19. The main reason why that's the case, The New York Times reports, appears to go all the way back to last year.

Early on, the U.S. and U.K. governments threw a lot more money at, and were much more involved in, vaccine development than the EU, which "shopped for vaccines like a customer," the Times writes. Brussels "assumed that simply contracting to acquire doses would be enough," Dr. Moncef Slaoui, who was hired by former President Donald Trump to oversee Operation Warp Speed's vaccine development, told the Times. "In fact," he added, "what was very important was to be a full, active partner in the development and manufacturing of the vaccine. And to do so very early."

Dr. Steven Van Gucht, the Belgium government's top virologist, seemed to agree, telling the Times he thinks European leaders "relied a little bit too much on the free markets. What you really need to do from the beginning is really make sure you produce the vaccines on your territory and that they're destined for your own population."

There is good news, though. The EU purchased enough doses to fully vaccinate its population three times over, and supply is expected to increase steadily in the next few weeks, leaving EU officials confident the bloc can hit the 70 percent vaccinated threshold by this summer. Read more at The New York Times.

More stories from theweek.com
5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threat
Matthew McConaughey for governor?
The GOP prepares to go on the defensive as D.C. statehood movement gains momentum

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: India reports biggest surge in cases in 4 months

    India has reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in four months amid a worrying surge that has prompted multiple states to return to some form of restrictions on public gathering. The Health Ministry on Sunday reported 43,846 new cases in the past 24 hours, the worst single-day increase since mid-November. The state has imposed a lockdown in some districts until the end of the month and authorities in Mumbai city said they will roll out mandatory random coronavirus tests in crowded places.

  • THEN AND NOW: 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' stars before they were famous

    Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan costar in the new Marvel series on Disney Plus. Here are the earliest roles of the two actors and their castmates.

  • Congressional Democrats push $50B bill for nonprofits

    Congressional Democrats are pushing a federal bill that would give nonprofits $50 billion to help them retain employees, hire newly unemployed workers and expand their operations to combat the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The bill, which was reintroduced in the U.S. Senate this week by U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and three other Senate Democrats, would give individual nonprofits grants of up to $3 million. Nonprofits can also use some of the funds to pay expenses, like rent and utilities, and program costs.

  • China’s Healthcare Companies Are the Next Big Thing. Where Investors Should Look.

    China’s healthcare companies will get much bigger thanks to an aging population, bottlenecks in China’s state medical system, and prowess in drug research.

  • Medical workers conflicted by France's partial lockdown

    When nurse Anaelle Aeschliman started her 12-hour night shift caring for unconscious patients with COVID-19, the French prime minister was announcing new restrictions to combat the resurgent coronavirus epidemic in Paris. The 26-year-old had been hoping for a full nationwide lockdown to slow the streams of severely ill patients filling ICUs like hers, in the west of Paris. Instead, Prime Minister Jean Castex unveiled a mishmash of measures — including closures of nonessential shops — that are mostly limited to Paris and northern France and don't oblige people to spend most of the day indoors.

  • How common is COVID reinfection? People over 65 at much greater risk, study finds

    The study also found that protection against coronavirus reinfection lasts at least six months.

  • EU Plodding Stirs ECB Concerns as U.S. Surges on With Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s path to joint fiscal stimulus is looking less assured than its monetary guardians would like, casting further clouds over an outlook already stunted by the bloc’s botched vaccination drive.European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde last week gave a hint of alarm to lawmakers on the slow rollout of the 750 billion-euro ($896 billion) pandemic recovery fund, building on the warning of colleagues. That heaps pressure on the EU’s leadership to get its flagship tool right, especially with other parts of its crisis response faltering.The U.S.’s more advanced immunization push and President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus that is already posting checks to citizens highlight Europe’s contrasting shortcomings. While America’s consumption-boosting splurge isn’t directly comparable to the EU’s longer-term and investment-focused fund, it’ll still fuel a visibly quicker rebound.Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell reinforced the point last week when he declared that he would “love to see Europe growing faster.” ECB officials might wholeheartedly agree, knowing that the onus will be on them to stimulate the economy more if fiscal help isn’t there.“They’re looking at what’s going on on the other side of the Atlantic and it becomes clear that what Europe is doing is inadequate,” said Nick Kounis, an economist at ABN Amro Bank NV in Amsterdam. “There’s a concern that without the same fiscal effort in Europe, the output gap is going to remain in place.”Lagarde noted the difference in strategy from the U.S. in the European Parliament on Thursday, but also suggested it’s a good reason why governments shouldn’t dawdle.“Rather than lamenting the insufficiency, the different pace, the diverging impact, all of us should put all the energy we have in making sure that we deliver, and that implementation follows through as quickly as possible without too much procrastination,” Lagarde said. “It matters for the confidence effect.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The sense of panic in the EU about securing enough supply for all 27 member states coupled with vaccine hesitancy is risking economic confidence in the region.”--By our Europe, Middle East and Africa Economists. For their report, click herePayments under the recovery fund should start around the middle of 2021 and are stretched over several years, focused on investing to retool the bloc for a greener and more-digitized future. Most governments’ submissions to the EU still need work before an April 30 deadline, according to people familiar with the issue.Likewise, just 13 of the 27 member states have approved a provision that allows the Commission to finance the fund in the bond market.Read more: EU Recovery Fund Risks Delays With Spending Plans Judged Sub-ParObservers insist the process is still within a long-planned timeline.“The agreement was not just to give money to countries and let them do what they want,” said Zsolt Darvas, a senior fellow at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels. “If you don’t just want to throw the money out the window, but have sensible investment and spending, you need to prepare detailed plans.”Confidence in the fund is all the more important because the bloc’s slow vaccination rollout has meant extended restrictions and almost certainly another economic contraction this quarter, a predicament that will focus minds at an EU summit on Thursday. The economy is projected to return to its pre-pandemic size only in the middle of 2022, a year behind the U.S.Read more in Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker“My concern is that, compared with the enormous U.S. fiscal impulse, the effects of the European one will kick in with a major delay,” ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir said in an interview published on Wednesday. “The joint fiscal reaction is lagging behind and needs to pick up its pace to support the recovery.”In comments to Les Echos the same day, ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel also wondered if the EU effort may be inadequate.“The U.S. measures are bigger,” she said. “It may be that the European support will turn out to be insufficient.”Dragging OnThe longer the vaccine crisis drags on, the more important the recovery fund becomes, because in the meantime almost all fiscal aid comes from national measures applied unevenly across the region.Morgan Stanley economists say that unless inoculations pick up soon, a second summer could suffer lockdowns hitting tourism-dependent southern countries hardest. The fund is “designed to support a synchronized recovery by targeting support on the worst-hit areas,” they wrote in a report.While Lagarde acknowledged spending plans should be “well-designed,” she reminded lawmakers of her challenge while the EU Commission does due diligence. Bond yields are rising because of an expected U.S. inflationary boom, forcing the ECB to accelerate stimulus to stop that stoking higher borrowing costs for companies and households.The recovery fund “should become operational without delay,” Lagarde said. “We should not be too downbeat about ourselves, but we should absolutely deliver.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Europe presses Turkey to rethink ditching violence-on-women pact

    European leaders criticised what they called Turkey's baffling and concerning decision to pull out of an international accord designed to protect women from violence, and urged President Tayyip Erdogan to reconsider. Erdogan's government on Saturday withdrew from the Istanbul Convention, which it signed onto in 2011 after it was forged in Turkey's biggest city. Turkey said domestic laws, not outside fixes, would protect women's rights.

  • Amazon accidentally leaks awesome-looking 'Mario Kart' Hot Wheels collab | Gaming Roundup

    Earlier this week, it looked like there was a surprise new Mario Kart Hot Wheels set available for pre-order on Amazon. As it turns out, though, Amazon jumped the gun a bit. As far as actual racers go, according to the Amazon listing (still live right here) it will include one Mario racer and, curiously, one King Boo racer.

  • Factbox: Sanctions imposed against Myanmar’s generals since they seized power

    World leaders from Washington to Singapore have condemned a military coup in Myanmar, urging generals to halt a deadly crackdown on demonstrators, release detainees including civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and restore the elected government. Some countries have followed up with targeted financial sanctions in hopes of putting the squeeze on the generals who staged the Feb. 1 coup and convince them to change course. With the European Union set to approve sanctions on Myanmar next week, here is a snapshot of other actions around the globe.

  • Hospitals in Syria's capital full with coronavirus patients

    Intensive care units in public hospitals in the Syrian capital Damascus have reached full capacity due to a sharp rise of coronavirus infections, leading doctors to transfer patients to hospitals in other provinces, the health ministry said late Thursday. The announcement was a rare public acknowledgment of the severity of the outbreak in Syria, which has been ravaged by a decade of conflict that had major effects on the medical sector. Syria has reported a rise in infections in recent weeks that included President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma who are currently recovering, according to the president’s office.

  • 20 Utah schools reopened when COVID-19 rates were soaring, but only saw 5 new cases. Here's how they protected students and teachers.

    Only 0.7% of students and teachers in close contact with COVID-19-positive peers contracted the disease at school, thanks to masks and other measures.

  • Why did Alibaba's Jack Ma disappear for three months?

    Alibaba's Jack Ma appeared to fall out of favour after criticising China's regulators.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Europe's 'hopeless' response to Covid-19 puts Britain at risk

    Tory anger as Boris Johnson to extend 'draconian' coronavirus laws Bid to make more jabs in Britain as EU ramps up pressure EU's 'hopeless' response to variants puts Britain at risk Liam Halligan: The EU vaccine mess is sadly ours as well Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Europe's "hopeless" response to Covid-19 has meant Britain risks the South African strain "flooding in the back door" when travel resumes, making it impossible for vaccines to curb the spread of the virus, a leading member of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine team has said. Sir John Bell was speaking days after the Government attempted to pour cold water on concerns that a third wave of the virus could hit Britain when more people start travelling to different countries. The Oxford University's regius professor of medicine and Government life sciences champion said a major failure in Europe was the lack of genome sequencing to tell which variants are spreading where. He said the continent had "no idea what's going on". "They're hopeless. Completely hopeless. It's really not going well in Europe." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Scientists probe new theories on whether AstraZeneca shot linked to blood clots

    Scientists are exploring several possibilities that might explain at least 18 reports of extremely rare blood clots in the brain that occurred in individuals in the days and weeks after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. European investigators have put forward one theory that the vaccine triggers an unusual antibody in some rare cases; others are trying to understand whether the cases are linked with birth control pills. But many scientists say there is no definitive evidence and it is not clear whether or why AstraZeneca's vaccine would cause an issue not shared by other vaccines that target a similar part of the coronavirus.

  • Julia Letlow wins special election to replace her late husband in Congress

    Her husband, Luke Letlow, died in December after battling Covid-19.

  • This all-new electric passenger aircraft could be flying for a Norwegian airline within 5 years

    The P-Volt will be designed to navigate the tough topography of Norway and carry nine passengers, all while reducing aviation emissions.

  • Rumors: Orlando asking steep price in Aaron Gordon trade

    Orlando is asking for a first-round pick and a good young player for Gordon.

  • Trump's Mar-a-Lago partly closed amid coronavirus outbreak

    Parts of former President Trump's Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago, have been closed until further notice after staff members contracted the coronavirus, AP first reported.Why it matters: Trump moved to Mar-a-Lago after leaving Washington, D.C., in January and has used the club as a meeting place with Republican Party leaders, while other members of the GOP have hosted host fundraising events there.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It is unknown how extensive the outbreak at the resort is.CNN's Jake Tapper tweeted a letter reportedly sent to Mar-a-Lago members that said: "As some of our staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19, we will be temporarily suspending service at the Beach Club and a la carte Dining Room.""We have already undertaken all appropriate response measures in accordance with CDC guidance, including activating a thorough sanitization and cleaning of any affected areas and all club facilities..." More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Turkey's Erdogan quits European treaty on violence against women

    President Tayyip Erdogan pulled Turkey out of an international accord designed to protect women, the government said on Saturday, prompting protests and criticism from those who said it was necessary to tackle rising domestic violence. The Council of Europe accord, called the Istanbul Convention, pledged to prevent, prosecute and eliminate domestic violence and promote equality. Turkey signed it in 2011 but femicide has surged in the country in recent years.