EU may trigger little-used emergency clause to force export of British vaccines
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The president of the European Commission has threatened to use a seldom-used treaty clause to block supplies of the Pfizer vaccines to Britain, unless the UK sends British-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccines to the EU.
Ursula von der Leyen raised the prospect of triggering the emergency Article 122, which would allow the EU to seize factories, waive intellectual property rights and patents and impose export bans on jabs.
"All options are on the table. We are in the crisis of the century and I'm not ruling out anything for now. We have to make sure Europeans are vaccinated as soon as possible,' she said.
She said Britain was "country number one" benefiting from EU vaccine exports and added, “This is about making sure that Europe gets a fair share.”
Meanwhile Boris Johnson said he was about to get his vaccine. "It will certainly be Oxford AstraZeneca that I will be having," the Prime Minister said.
Brussels has only triggered Article 122 once before in the 1970s oil crisis. Mrs von der Leyen said she wanted the plan discussed by EU leaders at their European Council summit next week. The heads of state and government would have to approve the commission proposal for it to go ahead.
EU officials briefed that the commission was considering the use of the article, which allows “measures appropriate to the economic situation...if severe difficulties arise in the supply of certain products”, which is understood to include factory seizures, export ban and the waiving of patent and intellectual property rights.
Mrs von der Leyen said the EU had exported 10m vaccines to Britain, which was its major export destination for the jabs. But Britain had exported no vaccines to the EU, she said.
“We will have to reflect on how to make exports to vaccine producing countries. We are exporting to countries that are themselves producing vaccines, and this is an invitation to be open so that you also see experts from those countries coming to Europe,” she said.
“We want to see reciprocity and proportionality in exports, and we are ready to use whatever tool you need to deliver on that,” she warned, despite the fact 17 EU countries have suspended the AstraZeneca jab over blood clot fears.
Pfizer’s factory is in EU member Belgium. Moderna is made in European Economic Area Switzerland.
EU member states have received 62.2m vaccines under the bloc’s joint procurement and administered 77 percent of those, which is about 48m shots. About 14.8m of those are AstraZeneca vaccines, with less than half, 7.3m, being used.
The figures include non-EU members Norway and Iceland, who have also suspended the vaccine, pending an assessment by the European Medicines Agency, which is expected to clear the vaccine on Thursday. Brussels on Tuesday criticises member states for having “unused reservoirs” of vaccines.
The former German defence minister said, “It is hard to explain to our citizens why vaccines produced in the EU are going to other countries that are also producing vaccines but hardly nothing is coming back.
"We want to see reciprocity, we want to see that it is also a flow, not only in one direction but vice versa," said Mrs von der Leyen, who is nicknamed ‘Shotgun Uschi’ in her homeland.
Mrs von der Leyen said that AstraZeneca had “unfortunately underproduced and underdelivered” on vaccines. She said it was projected to just deliver 30m doses this quarter after promising 90m.
The EU demanded UK manufactured AstraZeneca jabs in January at the height of its row over supply shortfalls with the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant.
There are two plants in the UK, which has first refusal on jabs produced there.
Amid suspicions that EU stock had ended up in the UK, Mrs von der Leyen triggered Article 16 of the Withdrawal Agreement, which would have imposed a hard border on the island of Ireland. She withdrew the threat, aimed at imposing a vaccine export ban, in the face of Irish outrage.
Mrs von der Leyen has faced building criticism for the slow roll out of the vaccination campaign in the EU, which has lagged far behind Britain’s.
UK Government sources said that the focus of the EU was on "attacking" AstraZeneca, which has already seen a shipment of 250,000 doses destined for Australia blocked by Italy.
AstraZeneca has a separate UK supply chain to its European manufacturing and so any disruption is unlikely to have a knock-on effect to the UK's supplies of AstraZeneca jabs.
Mrs von der Leyen said that the fears over the blood clot proved that the EU was right to go for a slower authorisation process rather than the emergency one used by Britain.
Brussels said its digital green certificate, an effective vaccine passport, would be open to tourists from non-EU countries like Britain and potentially by the summer.
The digital green certificate is designed to facilitate travel within the EU by showing information including whether or not someone has had coronavirus, been vaccinated or had a test.
The new system will be “open to initiatives” being developed globally such as vaccine passports. Non-EU countries should be encouraged to recognise the certificate when lifting their own restrictions, the commission said and suggested the EU system could provide a model for other certificates.
Non-EU tourists will be able to apply for a certificate, which comes in the form of a QR code on a smartphone, in the member state they are visiting
But the legislation would empower the commission to recognise certificates issued in non-EU countries such as Britain.
“Then, such third country certificates would be accepted under the same conditions as Digital Green Certificates,” the commission said.
The commission said EU member states and European Parliament would have to approve today’s bill quickly if it is to be ready by the summer.