EU to take measures on its external borders within hours - Elysee

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - Measures will be enacted on the European Union's external borders in the coming hours, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the EU's Ursula Von der Leyen and Charles Michel agreed on Monday, Macron's office said.

Macron also condemned unilateral border control measures taken by some European Union countries in a bid to control the coronavirus outbreak, following a phone briefing with Germany's Angela Merkel and other EU officials.

The discussion between Macron and Merkel came after Germany decided to temporarily introduce border controls on frontiers with Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg and Denmark from Monday in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Alex Richardson)