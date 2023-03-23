EU on Medvedev's "missile threats" to International Criminal Court

3
Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

The European Union expressed its full support to the International Criminal Court (ICC) after threats by the Russian Security Council deputy head, Dmitry Medvedev, to hit the courthouse in The Hague with a hypersonic missile.

Source: The corresponding statement by High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, on Thursday, 23 March

Borrell said that the EU condemns the illegal threat of a high-ranking representative of Russia to use force against the International Criminal Court and the country where it is located – the Netherlands.

The name of the Russian official is not specified in the statement, but it is obviously Medvedev. On 20 March, he wrote in his Telegram channel that "it is quite possible to imagine a point application of the hypersonic Onyx from the North Sea from a Russian ship on the Hague courthouse".

On 17 March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, finding him guilty of illegal deportation of thousands of children from Ukraine.

In his statement, Borrell also condemned the measures against the ICC prosecutor and his judges announced by Russia. The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case against them for the "illegal prosecution of the obviously innocent" President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

"The EU reaffirms its full support for the ICC. Any retaliatory measure against those involved in the work of the ICC is unacceptable. In leading the fight against impunity, the ICC must be able to work independently and impartially," Borrell emphasised.

Borrell added that the EU remains committed to defending the Court from any outside interference aimed at obstructing the course of justice and undermining the international system of criminal justice.

The EU will continue to advocate for the universality of the Rome Statute and invite all States that have not yet done so to consider joining the ICC to end impunity for the most serious crimes.

Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court itself called Medvedev's threats and the case opened by Russia's Investigative Committee an attempt to hinder efforts to prosecute for actions prohibited by international law.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Manhattan DA rejects GOP demand for info on Trump case

    The Manhattan district attorney investigating Donald Trump rebuffed House Republicans’ request Thursday for documents and testimony about the case, dismissing it as an “unprecedented inquiry” with no legitimate basis. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, the general counsel for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg slammed the congressional request as "an unlawful incursion into New York’s sovereignty.” “The Letter only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene,” Leslie Dubeck wrote in the letter.

  • Medvedev claims Russia started war because Ukraine is "part of Russia"

    Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has lied in an interview with Russian propagandists that Ukraine is part of Russia and that the West has underestimated the Kremlin's determination to start a war.

  • How can U.S. heal racial trauma? Start by understanding it: Washburn speaker Joy DeGruy

    "We have been miseducated, undereducated and in some ways, not educated at all," keynote speaker Joy DeGruy said of the country's racial trauma.

  • Russian troops hit residential buildings and a hospital in central Kherson

    Residential and hospital buildings in central Kherson were damaged by shelling during the night of March 23, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration (OVA) reported on Telegram on March 23.

  • Biden administration adds 14 Chinese firms to unverified list

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Thursday added 14 Chinese companies to a red flag list, forcing U.S. exporters to conduct greater due diligence before shipping goods to them because U.S. officials have been unable to inspect the listed entities. “Enforcing our export controls is a crucial part of protecting American national security,” U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said in a statement following the announcement.

  • NASA's Artemis 2 Moon Rocket Is Coming Together

    NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket is being readied in anticipation of the Artemis 2 mission, with engineers putting the rocket together at a facility in New Orleans.

  • Erdogan tries to salvage economic credibility before Turkey's election

    Former Turkish economy tsar Mehmet Simsek's refusal to return to politics has left President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party scrambling to rebuild its economic credibility less than two months before landmark elections, insiders and analysts say. Erdogan, who has led Turkey for two decades but is trailing in opinion polls ahead of the May 14 vote, had personally appealed to Simsek to return to the government and take up a top role, several people familiar with the matter said. Some AK Party (AKP) members had wanted Simsek to champion the party's latest rhetorical pivot to more free-market policies, after years of unorthodoxy under Erdogan that had hammered the lira currency and sent inflation soaring.

  • Russians deploy Kalibr carriers in Black Sea

    There are 12 Russian Federation warships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including two carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles. Source: Operational Command South on Facebook Details: As of 16:00, the number of Russian ships in the Black Sea has reportedly almost doubled.

  • Stocks Could Be Headed for Another Tumble. It Won’t Look Like the Last One.

    The stock market could easily take another hit soon. The stock market has recovered from the depths of its bear market, defined as a 20% or greater drop from a previous high, which it hit in early 2022. To be sure, banks and bank-held assets have been getting bought up since the Silicon Valley Bank failure, adding liquidity—and stabilization—to the banking system.

  • 'Appalling': Southern Africa counts toll of Cyclone Freddy

    The death toll from Tropical Cyclone Freddy, which ravaged Madagascar, Malawi and Mozambique over the past two months, now stands at more than 600 people, the World Health Organization said Thursday. Aid agencies are scrambling to meet the soaring humanitarian needs amid fears of rising cholera cases, malnutrition and large numbers of displaced families. “The cyclone has left an appalling humanitarian situation in its wake … increased and concerted humanitarian assistance is needed” to support affected people recover and cope with the disaster, WHO regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti said in an online briefing.

  • Watch: Zelensky Visits Bakhmut After Russian Strikes Kill Seven in Kyiv

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the frontlines near Bakhmut on Wednesday. The visit came shortly after Russia launched a new wave of missiles and drones into Ukraine, killing seven people in Kyiv. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service Handout/AFP

  • Peace Talk is Cheap and Easy. What China Really Wants from Russia.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to Russia is a clear declaration that the countries will stay aligned, no matter how destructive Russia may be, Yun Sun writes.

  • A New Kind of Battery—Oxygen-Ion—Could Change Energy

    It’s incredibly rechargeable, made from safe materials, and—get this—not going to catch on fire.

  • Tesla Price Cuts Show There’s a Method to Musk’s Madness

    The electric-vehicle maker's annual growth in EU registrations of nearly 50% outstripped that of industry peers such as Volkswagen.

  • Slovakia transfers first four MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine

    Slovakia has handed over the first four MiG-29 fighters to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Source: a statement on the website of the Slovak Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda Details: The fighter jets were deployed by Ukrainian pilots with the assistance of the Slovak Air Force and Ukrainian personnel.

  • Singapore and Taiwan rank among happiest countries in Asia

    Singapore and Taiwan are among the happiest countries in East Asia, according to the 2023 World Happiness Report released by the United Nations (U.N.) Sustainable Development Solutions Network. Along with the report, the U.N. celebrated its 10th anniversary of the International Day of Happiness on Monday. “Even during these difficult years, positive emotions have remained twice as prevalent as negative ones, and feelings of positive social support twice as strong as those of loneliness,” John Helliwell, one of the authors of the report, said in a news release.

  • Zelenskyy arrives in vicinity of Bakhmut and awards its defenders

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the frontline positions of the Ukrainian army on the Bakhmut front during his working visit to Donetsk Oblast on 22 March. Details: Zelenskyy on Telegram; Office of the President of Ukraine Quote from Zelenskyy: "Donetsk Oblast.

  • Kansas lawmakers near approval of 'born alive' abortion bill

    A Kansas proposal based on the claim that providers leave infants to die after they're born during certain types of abortions is nearing legislative approval, as Republicans pursue limited anti-abortion measures following a decisive statewide vote last year protecting abortion rights. The Kansas House voted 88-34 on Wednesday to approve a bill declaring that when there's a live birth during an abortion procedure, medical personnel must take the same steps to preserve the newborn’s life as “a reasonably diligent and conscientious” provider would with other live births. The U.S. Supreme Court declared in June that states can ban abortion, and the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature has long had strong anti-abortion majorities in both chambers.

  • Everything we know about Chinese app Temu. It sells a weird variety of things for cheap — and has some wondering if it's legit.

    Temu, the Chinese shopping platform, says it lets a user "shop like a billionaire." But experts say it'll be an uphill climb to compete with Amazon.

  • German ambassador confirms that Putin would be arrested if he entered Germany

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will be apprehended should he come to Germany, Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen said at a briefing on March 22.