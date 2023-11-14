EU membership: US and EU to help Ukraine reform Accounting Chamber

A workgroup for creating bills aimed at reforming Ukraine’s Accounting Chamber will start working shortly in the Budget Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine [the Ukrainian Parliament – ed.]. Representatives from the EU and the US will be involved.

Source: press service of the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine

Details: The aim for future changes is the issue of transparency and control over the use of European funds.

"In accordance with the conclusions of the European Commission concerning Ukraine’s membership application, Ukraine must extend the mandate of the Accounting Chamber and implement all international audit standards," stated Roksolana Pidlasa, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament and Head of the Budget Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

With the same goal, Andrii Maisner, Head of the Accounting Chamber, is at a work meeting in Krakow, Poland, with Gene Dodaro, Head of the US Government Accountability Office (GAO).

"The sides will discuss joint conducting of audits by the supreme audit bodies of Ukraine and the US on the issues of reconstruction of Ukraine, protection from Russia’s terrorist attacks, etc.," the Accounting Chamber revealed.

Background: In September, the Parliamentary Budget Committee of Ukraine started a competition to select candidates for 11 positions of members of the Accounting Chamber.

A year ago, Valerii Patskan, Head of the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine, announced that he had written a resignation letter and stated that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine served him with a notice of suspicion and caused "political intrigues".

Support UP or become our patron!