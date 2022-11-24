EU’s Michel to Meet Xi as Europe Forges Own Path on China

3
Natalia Drozdiak
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European Council President Charles Michel will travel to Beijing on Dec. 1 to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the European Union grapples with how to treat China amid pressure for a tougher approach from the US.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The EU and Chinese leaders will discuss global challenges as well as subjects of common interest, “against the backdrop of a tense geopolitical and economic environment,” according to a Council statement. The bloc’s relationship with China has been strained by its closer ties to Russia and its refusal to condemn Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The visit follows a trip to China by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier this month and calls by French President Emmanuel Macron for engagement with Beijing. Meanwhile, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has made efforts to coordinate with other key chip-making nations in resisting US pressure to impose sweeping chip curbs on China.

Still, the US and EU aim to work together to counter what they call non-market policies, including in China, according to a draft statement obtained by Bloomberg ahead of high-level talks due in Washington next month.

EU member states in October held a strategic discussion on the bloc’s relations with China, with some leaders calling for a harder look at its role as a “systemic rival,” while the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said it was increasingly becoming a “tough competitor.”

--With assistance from Katharina Rosskopf.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Nexperia: Keep tech plant in Chinese hands, say staff

    Nexperia has been ordered to sell its 86% stake in the Newport site, on national security grounds.

  • China Reportedly Paid Taiwan Officer to Surrender if War Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan is investigating an infantry officer on suspicion he took monthly payments from China for years to gather intelligence and surrender if a war ever broke out, saying the case highlights the “serious threat” posed by Beijing’s espionage.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity

  • Pakistan army chief takes on ousted PM Khan over alleged US conspiracy

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's outgoing army chief rejected on Wednesday as "fake and false" claims by ousted prime minister Imran Khan that a U.S.-backed conspiracy had toppled his government, and also said the military would play no role in national politics in future. General Qamar Javed Bajwa made his comments in one of his farewell addresses at the military's headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, which lies next to the capital Islamabad. "You think that the armed forces would sit idly by if there were an external conspiracy in the country," Bajwa said, referring to Khan's claim that the parliamentary confidence vote that ousted him in April was part of a U.S.-backed plot.

  • China, Arab Nations to Hold Summit in Saudi Arabia Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsAnwar Ibrahim Becomes Malaysia PM After Decades of WaitingChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonChina and Arab nations will hold a summit in Saudi Arabia early next month, setting up the possibility that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the key energy partner for the first time in nearly seven years.Li X

  • Harris swipes at China in speech from contested waters near Philippines

    Vice President Harris on Tuesday spoke out against unnamed threats to local fishing communities and international norms during a speech from the South China Sea, where China’s expanding claims are fueling tension with Southeast Asian countries and the United States. “We must stand up for principles such as respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, unimpeded…

  • With changing definition, Meta becomes India's largest media company

    Meta Platforms is nowhere among the world’s largest media companies.

  • World Economic Forum chair Klaus Schwab declares on Chinese state TV: 'China is a model for many nations'

    World Economic Forum founder and Chair Klaus Schwab told CGTN, a Chinese state-run news outlet, he believes China is a model for many other countries.

  • Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22

    Reuters China To Reportedly Impose Over $1B Fine On Jack Ma's Ant Group Ending 2-Year Long Regulatory Overhaul Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine. Warren Bu

  • U.S. appeals court grills Trump lawyer in seized documents dispute

    Judges on an Atlanta-based federal appeals court signaled sympathy on Tuesday toward the U.S. Justice Department's bid to reverse the appointment of an independent arbiter to vet documents seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida home as they posed tough questions to the former president's lawyer. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in the department's challenge to a judge's September appointment of a "special master" to review the documents and consider whether some should be walled off from an ongoing criminal investigation. It was one of a series of legal woes that Trump faced on Tuesday, a week after launching a fresh run for the White House, including the U.S. Supreme Court clearing the way for a Democratic-led congressional committee to get access to his tax returns.

  • Taiwan president casts local election as referendum on her leadership

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday cast this weekend's local elections as a referendum on her leadership, saying a vote for her party's candidates was a vote for her and her commitment to "take good care" of Taiwan and ensure peace with China. Tsai's second term in office runs out in 2024 and she cannot stand again as president because of term limits. Saturday's elections, for city mayors, county chiefs and local councillors, are ostensibly about domestic issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and crime, and those elected do not have a direct say on China policy.

  • Wall Street Stuck With More Buyout Loans as Banks Fund Roper Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of banks led by UBS Group AG has been forced to fund a portion of the $2 billion of debt they had agreed to provide for the buyout of a unit of Roper Technologies Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsAnwar Ibrahim Becomes Malaysia PM After Decades of WaitingChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate

  • Stellantis looks to India for affordable EVs for Europe amid competition from China

    Fiat parent Stellantis has concluded it can't currently make affordable electric vehicles in Europe and is looking at lower-cost manufacturing in markets such as India, its chief executive told reporters. If India, with its low-cost supplier base, is able to meet the company's quality and cost targets by the end of 2023, it could open the door to exporting EVs to other markets, said Carlos Tavares, CEO of the group whose brands also include Peugeot and Chrysler.

  • Brazil's Nubank rolls out Mexican savings accounts, debit card

    Brazil's Nubank, Latin America's star financial technology firm, began launching Mexican savings accounts on Wednesday as it looks to scoop up market share in a country where more than half of people do not have such accounts. The digital bank's Mexican arm, known as Nu Mexico, opened a waiting list for the savings accounts, which will roll out in stages with first access going to current clients and members of the company's digital forum Comunidad Nu. Backed by investors including Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, Nubank was founded in Brazil in 2013 to offer consumers a no-fee credit card.

  • China Restrictions Kneecap U.S. Chipmakers

    U.S. government restrictions on selling advanced chip technology to China could lead to retaliatory moves. Here's how they might play out.

  • United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.36

    United Bankshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UBSI ) will pay a dividend of $0.36 on the 3rd of January. This means the dividend...

  • Seann Walsh admits career was 'dead' after Strictly Come Dancing kiss scandal

    The comedian was pictured kissing his Strictly dance partner in 2018.

  • Fans at World Cup pay homage to Maradona with shirts and chants

    Javier Maluf will quietly put on a shirt worn by Diego Maradona against England, but other fans at the World Cup have more noisy plans for Friday's second anniversary of the death of the flawed genius.

  • French minister pushes for human rights gesture at World Cup

    France's sports minister has encouraged her country's World Cup team to make a symbolic gesture in support of human rights, after FIFA's clampdown on the “One Love” armband. Germany’s players covered their mouths for the team photo before their opening World Cup match on Wednesday. The gesture was a response to FIFA’s effective nixing of seven European teams’ plans to wear armbands that were seen as a rebuke to host nation Qatar and its human rights record.

  • Security Service of Ukraine detains Russian mercenary who "beat out votes" from Kherson residents in "sham referendum"

    A collaborator was detained in the liberated city of Kherson; he went door-to-door to collect the "right votes", threatening locals with physical violence. Source: press office of the Security Service of Ukraine Details: According to the SSU, the man is a representative of the so-called "Election Commission" of the occupiers, a pseudo-institution that organised and conducted an illegal referendum under instructions from Russian "handlers".

  • ‘Nepo Babies’ of Famous Parents Say They Did It Their Way. No One Is Buying It.

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyLike a virus that refuses to be cured, the celebrity nepotism debate—a.k.a. the escalating trend of identifying famous “nepo babies” who accessed their chosen industry by riding on the coattails of their parents—has once again risen to the surface of acidic internet discourse due to a flurry of strangely similar interviews given by young stars in the past week. Zoe Kravitz, daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, told GQ in an interview