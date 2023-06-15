The EU might just break the internet

A man walks past the flags representing the EU member states at the Berlaymont building, named after the Convent of the Ladies of Berlaymont, which houses the headquarters of the European Commission

Bad competition cases are a dime a dozen these days. The UK Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) recent unfortunate decisions to block both Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard and Meta’s takeover of Giphy spring to mind as examples of a competition enforcer prioritising populist “big is bad” concerns.

And yet, in the race to bring the most reckless competition case, the European Commission takes the crown, most recently accusing Google of abusing its dominant position in the online-advertising market. According to the competition watchdog, the issue is that Google favours its own ad exchange (i.e. a platform that matches advertisers with publisher websites) over rivals, thereby harming competition and consumers.

This is one of several competition cases that the Commission has brought against Google, but it differs significantly from the previous ones in the remedy that it seeks. The Commission seems to want no less than to break up Google’s ad business.

Such a remedy is unheard of in modern competition proceedings, even in Europe. The last major corporate breakup of this sort was the Bell system in the 1980s. In the years since, policymakers around the globe have largely recognised that breakups are incredibly hard to orchestrate and usually destroy valuable synergies within a firm. They threaten to turn thriving businesses into a shattered mess – the opposite of what competition law is supposed to achieve.

This risk is particularly acute in the case at hand. The Commission supposedly assumes that the different parts of Google’s ad business could be neatly separated into new entities. But like scrambled eggs, that is not the case. Google’s services rely on common code and infrastructure that are almost impossible to untangle. Duplicating them would entail huge costs, and consumers may have to foot the bill.



The case is also dubious on the merits, as it is doubtful that Google’s behavior harms consumers or competition in any meaningful way. Ad exchanges like Google’s compete with numerous other ad platforms, including those from Meta, TikTok, Amazon, Microsoft, and even Google’s other advertising properties. In fact, Google’s share of online advertising has declined in recent years.

This intense competition undermines the Commission’s stance. Steering users toward Google’s ad exchange against those users’ interests would weaken Google’s competitive position. It could mean that users are overpaying for ads when competition is just a click away. This would not last long. Instead, Google’s contested conduct appears to be about matching advertisers and websites faster, even if this sometimes means overlooking rival exchanges. This speed can be key to compete with rivals and ensure that web pages load more quickly.



In short, the Commission’s case appears to be based on a bad thesis, it misunderstands the underlying facts, and it attempts to impose a disproportionate remedy that would directly harm web users. Some critics might hail such an outcome as a victory against targeted advertising and “surveillance capitalism”. But they would do well to recall the saying that the only thing consumers dislike more than targeted ads is untargeted ads.



As for the Commission, it might well be running headfirst into a decade of costly litigation that will harm its reputation on the international scene. Now is a good time to reconsider its stance.

