EU migration impasse leaves many refugees out in the cold

1
RAF CASERT and AHMAD SEIR
·5 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — Some refugees and asylum-seekers in Brussels have been spending months in between the Street of Palaces and the Small Castle — quite literally.

Unfortunately, it's not a dream come true at the end of their fearful flight from halfway across the globe. It's a perpetual nightmare.

Petit Chateau, which means small castle, is a government reception center that often does anything but welcome arrivals. The Rue des Palais — street of palaces — has the city’s worst squat, where the smell of urine and the prevalence of scurvy have come to symbolize how the European Union’s migration policy is failing.

They are only 2½ miles (four kilometers) from the sleek Europa Building where EU leaders will hold a two-day summit starting Thursday to deal with migration issues that have vexed the 27 member nations for more than a decade.

Shinwari, an Afghan army captain who long helped Western powers try to stave off the Taliban, now lives in a makeshift tent camp right on the canal opposite Petit Chateau.

It's a place as desolate as it is hopeless.

"It is very cold. Some guys have different diseases and many of us are suffering from depression, because we don’t know what will happen tomorrow,” said the 31-year-old, who left behind his wife and four children, convinced that Taliban forces that took over in August 2021 would kill soldiers like him who worked with NATO countries.

“They search houses. No one’s life was safe,” Shinwari said. ”They have already once told my family 'your son has taken refuge in an infidel country.'"

Even now, far from home, he's too scared to be identified beyond his last name and with only the vaguest military details. He doesn't want his face shown in photos or video, for fear the Taliban might hurt his family.

Exacerbating his plight is the reception he's been given in the wealthy EU — largely marked by indifference, sometimes even hostility.

“Unfortunately, no one gets to hear our voices,” he said from his tent, surrounded by a half-dozen ex-members of the Afghan military.

Instead, the vocabulary of EU leaders before the summit is much more about “strengthening external borders,” “border fences” and “return procedures” than it is about immediately making life better for people like Shinwari.

And with 330,000 unauthorized attempts made to enter the EU last year — a six-year record — projecting a warm embrace for refugees doesn't win many elections on the continent these days.

Many Afghans also look with envy at the swift measures that the EU took after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 to grant Ukrainians temporary protection measures such as residency rights, labor market access, medical aid and social welfare assistance — things that all largely pass them by.

“The issue of Afghans and Ukrainians are the same, but they don’t get treated the same way," Shinwari said. "When Ukrainians come here, they are provided with all the facilities ... on the first day of their arrival, but we Afghans who have left our country due to security threats, we don’t get anything.

"It is surprising because human rights are not the same for everyone and that upsets us and makes us feel disappointed and neglected.”

EU leaders have already said that a full breakthrough on their migration policies won't come before bloc-wide elections in June 2024.

Shinwari said he was lucky to puncture the EU's beefed up borders to use his right to asylum after an eight-month trek through Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Bulgaria, Serbia and eventually Belgium. It included beatings, arrest and escape in Iran, and hunger and fear along much of the trail.

Shinwari made it to Europe alive, “but now that I am here, I am homeless like a nomad” with a flimsy blue tent to keep out Belgium's many rain showers, he said.

Other Afghan former soldiers settled in the Rue des Palais, where their stories of trauma, depression, drugs and violence were just as bleak.

“The situation is not good here. If the Red Cross brings food, we will have something to eat, but if not, then many don't have anything,” said Roz Amin Khan, who fled Laghman province to arrive in Belgium two months ago.

Since arriving four months ago, Shinwari said that he had one interview with asylum processing authorities and has been waiting ever since.

The lack of help for most refugees has been driving nongovernmental organizations and volunteers to despair.

“Between the legal framework and the situation on the ground there is a world of difference,” said Clement Valentin, a legal advocacy officer at the CIRE refugee foundation. “There is this gap and it is tough to understand — for me and for the NGOs.

"But I cannot even begin to comprehend how tough it must be for Afghans here in Belgium, or other European nations, to understand this.”

The legal sloth isn't limited to Belgium. The EU's Agency for Asylum said in its latest trends report of November 2022 that “the gap between applications and decisions had reached the largest extent since 2015,” and was widening still. Overall, it said, more than 920,000 cases were still pending, a 14% annual increase.

Such was the bureaucratic backlog at the Petit Chateau when Shinwari arrived, that would-be asylum-seekers had to wait sometimes for days in the rain and cold just to get in the front door. Citizens living close by brought food and set up fire pits, because the government didn't act.

Even if the situation has improved, the physical and mental scars are easy to see, said Michel Genet, director of Doctors of the World Belgium.

“People have been through big traumas and a very difficult situation and they expect to come here and be taken care of," but they're not, Genet said.

During many sleepless nights in the freezing cold, with the dull buzz of passing cars in the background, Shinwari's thoughts drift back home.

“Sometimes I think about the future, and I think how much longer I have to live on the streets," he said. "My mind is surrounded with problems. I think of the safety of my family and my future.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Recommended Stories

  • French, German ministers to tell U.S. don't poach EU investments -sources

    France and Germany's economy ministers will tell senior U.S. officials not to try to actively poach green investments from Europe when they visit Washington next week to raise concerns about U.S. green tech subsidies, two French officials said. France's Bruno Le Maire and Germany's Robert Habeck are due to press concerns in Washington about tax credits under the United States' Inflation Reduction Act that subsidises products from electric cars to solar panels as long as they meet requirements on being locally produced.

  • Russian attack destroys shopping centre in Kherson

    Epicentr shopping centre in the city Kherson was completely burned down as a result of a Russian attack on the city on the night of 2 February. Source: Epicentr press office The large-scale artillery shelling caused a fire that engulfed the entire building at Beryslav highway, 17.

  • 11 Best CBD Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best CBD stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best CBD Stocks To Buy Now. The cannabis industry in 2022 had mixed results. While some new markets experienced significant growth, sales in many established markets decreased, slowing or even […]

  • Should You Be Adding Heineken Holding (AMS:HEIO) To Your Watchlist Today?

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • 3 Ultra-Growth Stocks That Could Soar in a 2023 Bull Market

    If you're looking for high-growth stocks that have been beaten down and could take off in the next bull market, you've come to the right place. While no one knows if the stock market has hit bottom yet, it certainly feels that way. A team of Motley Fool contributors recently sifted through the market's rubble to find three promising growth stocks that are due to rebound.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME)?

    B&M European Value Retail S.A. ( LON:BME ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a...

  • Investors show 'no inflation fear' as they snap up bonds, equities and sell cash - BofA

    LONDON (Reuters) -Investors showed "no inflation fear" in the run-up to this month's key central bank meetings, ploughing money into bonds and stocks in the week to Wednesday, a report from BofA Global Research showed on Friday. Equity funds got a $16 billion injection while bonds saw inflows of $7.8 billion, BofA said citing EPFR data, as investors showed conviction in both asset classes. In another sign of investors' confidence that global inflation may have peaked, cash funds saw $300 million in outflows, while gold funds logged outflows of $1.3 billion.

  • ‘Constantly displaced’: migrants to New York City seek housing in freezing cold

    Arrivals were welcomed and housed in a Manhattan hotel upon arrival, but are now warehoused in a frigid corner of Brooklyn

  • Microsoft: Iran unit behind Charlie Hebdo hack-and-leak op

    After the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo launched a cartoon contest to mock Iran's ruling cleric, a state-backed Iranian cyber unit struck back with a hack-and-leak campaign that was designed to provoke fear with the claimed pilfering of a big subscriber database, Microsoft security researchers say. The FBI blames the same Iranian cyber operators, Emennet Pasargad, for an influence operation that sought to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, the tech giant said in a blog published Friday. Iran has in recent years stepped up false-flag cyber operations as a tool for discrediting foes.

  • In Maine, a Rare Influx of New Residents, and a Housing Crunch

    SEARSPORT, Maine — In 2019, when Celine Kelley’s daughter was born, there were 13 births and 31 deaths in the coastal town of Searsport, Maine — a familiar phenomenon in a state where deaths had outpaced births for more than a decade. But the pandemic brought a countervailing force. Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire have seen an uptick in new residents arriving from other states, more than 50,000 across the three states since April 2020, even as other Northeastern states — and especially large me

  • 'Kidnapped' by Russian soldiers: Ukrainian orphans, guardian share their story after release

    Shortly after Russia began its deadly invasion of Ukraine last March, Ukrainian officials and human rights groups warned that Russian forces had begun abducting and forcibly relocating thousands of Ukrainian children. A group of 15 Ukrainian orphans and their adult guardian say they were caught in that very limbo after they were taken by Russian soldiers, barred from evacuating, and forcibly transferred. The children, who were put on Ukraine’s missing persons list, shared their story for the first time with ABC News Live, detailing how a group of American volunteers eventually got them out.

  • Milwaukee man sentenced to 16 years in prison after being found guilty of shooting children who were throwing snowballs at his vehicle

    A boy, 13, and a girl, 12, were injured in the incident and a bullet grazed a third minor.

  • Finland joins group of countries working to hold Russia liable for crime of aggression

    Finland has joined the core group working on the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Source: Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, cited by European Pravda Quote: "On 2 February, 2023, Finland joined a group created to support Ukraine in ensuring Russia's liability for its crime of aggression," the ministry said, recalling that core group now includes 19 countries and the EU's foreign policy service, in addition to Ukraine and Finland.

  • Mexican Pharmacies Are Selling 'Adderall' That's Actually Meth

    Customers seeking Adderall, oxycodone, and other medications at Mexican pharmacies are being sold counterfeit pills containing dangerous substances like methamphetamine and fentanyl.

  • Man accused in SF brick and metal grate attack on 3 Asian Americans charged with hate crimes

    A man is facing multiple charges with hate crime enhancements after allegedly attacking three Asian Americans while making racist comments in San Francisco’s Dolores Park last month. Armando Sanchez Vazuquez, 30, was taken into custody after the incident on Monday, which allegedly saw him throwing a brick and a metal grate at the Korean victims. During the attack, he allegedly yelled “Go back to China” and other racial slurs at them, as per The San Francisco Standard.

  • Reaction to death of former Pakistan President Musharraf

    "He is called a military dictator, but there has never been a stronger democratic system than that under him... Pervez Musharraf led Pakistan at a very difficult time, and Pakistanis believe the era of his reign was one of the best in Pakistan's history."

  • Disney World unions say no to latest contract offer

    Union members voted down a contract proposal covering tens of thousands of Walt Disney World service workers.

  • Russian forces attack Kharkiv, striking the city centre

    Russian occupation forces launched an attack on the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Sunday, 5 February. Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ihor Terekhov, Kharkiv Mayor, on Telegram Quote from Syniehubov: "Attention residents of Kharkiv and [Kharkiv] Oblast! The occupiers are carrying out strikes! Remain in shelters!" Details: Syniehubov added that preliminary reports indicate that an S-300 missile has struck an area in c

  • China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’

    The Chinese government said it disapproves of the U.S. decision to shoot down an unmanned surveillance balloon and warned it may have "responses" to that action.

  • Video Shows Chinese Balloon Being Shot Down Over Atlantic Ocean

    Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Chase Doak/Reuters and ELIZABETH FRANTZ/ReutersThe United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday at approximately 2:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 4.The balloon was taken down as it floated over the Atlantic Ocean east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.An operation is now underway to recover debris from the balloon, which had been flying at about 60,000 feet.Less than an hour earlier, two anonymous U.S. officials told the Associ