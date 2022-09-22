EU ministers to impose new sanctions on Russia and in-crease arms supplies to Ukraine

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell

The official also said Russia's recent statements "showed panic and desperation".

"It's clear that Putin is trying to destroy Ukraine," Borrell told reporters after the meeting.



After a briefing by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the ministers agreed to instruct their teams to prepare the eighth package of sanctions, which will target "more relevant sectors of the Russian economy and continue targeting people responsible for the war of aggression in Ukraine," according to the bloc’s foreign policy chief.



EU ministers will hold their next official meeting in mid-October, when the sanctions package could be formalized.



They also agreed to increase the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Borrell declined to give further details on the type of sanctions or military support, but said he believed there would be "unanimous" support in the bloc for the new measures.



