EU ministers meet to discuss Afghanistan, refugees

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SAMUEL PETREQUIN and MIKE CORDER
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union justice and home affairs ministers were meeting Tuesday to discuss the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and how Europe will deal with the flow of refugees and migrants it is expected to produce.

The meeting comes the day after the last U.S. forces flew out of Kabul's international airport, ending America's longest war.

The 27-nation bloc is looking for ways to prevent a repeat of a 2015 refugee crisis fueled by Syria's civil war. The arrival in Europe of well over a million migrants that year led to infighting among EU member nations over how best to manage the influx. A new wave of migrants from Afghanistan is likely to exacerbate tensions.

The EU is likely to provide funding to house refugees in countries bordering Afghanistan to prevent them heading for Europe.

“It’s important that we are in a position where we can avoid a humanitarian crisis, migratory crisis and a security threat from Afghanistan," European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said before the ministers' meeting.

“But then we need to act now and not wait until we have big flows of people at our external borders or until we have terrorist organizations being stronger,” she added. "So that’s why we need to act now to support people in Afghanistan, in the neighboring countries, and work together with international organizations.”

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz made clear that his country won’t back a system for distributing refugees from Afghanistan across the EU.

Asked about proposals for all EU countries to share the burden of taking in refugees, Kurz told reporters in Berlin that Austria had already taken in a “bigger than proportionate share” of migrants since 2015.

Austria already has the fourth-largest Afghan community worldwide, he said before a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Merkel said that, for her government, the focus now is on how to help between 10,000 and 40,000 Afghans who are entitled to come to Germany with their close family members because they had worked for the German military or aid organizations.

“We need to see how many actually want to leave the country and how many don’t,” she said. “That will depend very much on the circumstances the Taliban create in the country.”

Accommodating Afghans in countries close to their homeland will also be difficult.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, in Islamabad on Tuesday and said Pakistan has hosted more than 3 million Afghan refugees in previous decades and lacks the capacity to absorb more.

The EU's focus on accommodating migrants close to Afghanistan will not please rights groups.

Amnesty International said in a letter to Johansson that the EU and its member nations “must refrain from extremely damaging responses that put emphasis on keeping the EU’s border ‘protected’ and proposing or adopting measures that shift the responsibility for the protection of refugees to third countries.”

The human rights group said the EU should give Afghans who reach Europe “access to the territory and to fair and effective asylum procedures and adequate reception conditions” and also consider all Afghan women and girls as “prima facie refugees” due to the risks they would face in Afghanistan.

American forces helped evacuate over 120,000 U.S. citizens, foreigners and Afghans after the Taliban regained control of the country, according to the White House. Coalition forces also evacuated their citizens and Afghans. But foreign nations and the U.S. government acknowledged they didn’t evacuate all who wanted to go.

According to some EU estimates, around 570,000 Afghans have applied for asylum in Europe since 2015.

Asylum applications by Afghan nationals have climbed by a third since February as it became clear that the United States would pull troops out of Afghanistan. More than 4,648 applications were recorded in May, according to the EU’s asylum office. About half of the applications tend to be successful.

___

Corder reported from The Hague, Netherlands. Associated Press writer Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Afghanistan at https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan and of migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taliban Take Over Kabul’s Airport After U.S. Troops Leave Afghanistan

    Taliban militants took control of Kabul’s airport after the last U.S. cargo plane took off before President Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline. The departure marks the end of America’s longest war, which lasted nearly 20 years. Photo: Taliban Handout/Reuters

  • ANALYSIS: China extends control with online gaming crackdown

    Hugely popular online games and celebrity culture in China are the latest targets in the ruling Communist Party’s campaign to encourage the public to fall in line with its vision for a powerful, more wholesome country. “Adolescents are the future of the motherland,” the Press and Publications Administration said in a statement Monday accompanying the game rules. The measures add to a drumbeat of initiatives under President Xi Jinping over the past half-decade that are aimed at prodding the public and companies to align with the party's political and economic goals.

  • Las Vegas resident’s family in Afghanistan calls for help

    Afghan families have been crying for help as the last evacuation plane took off from Kabul on Monday.

  • Sean Hannity says Biden and 'everyone involved' in Afghanistan withdrawal should be fired

    "Everyone involved should be fired....They all need to be held responsible for this unmitigated disaster. Yes, Joe Biden too, fired," Hannity said.

  • Groups, mayors urge U.S. Congress to back $10 billion in new public transit funding

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. groups representing transit systems and city leaders on Monday joined unions and environmental groups in calling on Congress to back at least $10 billion in additional public transit spending along with new funding for high-speed rail. The American Public Transportation Association, U.S. Conference of Mayors, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the Sierra Club, and more than 40 other groups called for the funding in a proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill Congress plans to take up next month.

  • What's next for Afghanistan after US withdrawal

    Ian Pannell reports from Doha, Qatar with what the future of the country looks like after the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

  • European Union recommends halting non-essential travel from the U.S.

    The Council of the European Union voted on Monday to recommend reinstating a ban on non-essential travel from the United States due to its high rate of COVID-19 infections.Why it matters: The decision, which is non-binding and will ultimately be up to individual member states to implement, comes after weeks of EU officials criticizing the Biden administration for not lifting U.S. restrictions on travel from Europe.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets.

  • Americans give Biden low marks on Afghanistan pullout, want to see evacuations through

    Less than 40% of Americans approve of President Joe Biden's handling of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, and three quarters wanted U.S. forces to remain in the country until all American civilians could get out, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday. The national survey, conducted Aug. 27-30, found that 51% disapproved of Biden's approach to the pullout while 38% approved. The United States completed the withdrawal of its military forces from Afghanistan on Monday, two decades after it invaded the country following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

  • The Latest: US effort to get Americans out of Kabul goes on

    The United States says its mission to get Americans out of Afghanistan will continue after Monday’s withdrawal. Jake Sullivan, the U.S. national security adviser, says it’s just that the evacuation effort “has shifted from a military mission to a diplomatic mission.” Sullivan says the U.S. intends to continue sending health, food and other forms of humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.

  • Conservative trust in media has cratered

    The percentage of Republicans who say they trust national news organizations has been cut in half over the past five years, according to a new study from Pew Research Center. Why it matters: The party's trust in media starting dropping when President Trump took office, but has plummeted much more dramatically in the Biden era.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Prior to the Trump administration, both parties had a great dea

  • EU to seek to stop mass Afghanistan migration flows, draft statement says

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union states are determined to prevent uncontrolled migration from Afghanistan following the takeover of the country by the Taliban, a draft statement prepared for a meeting on Tuesday says. "Based on lessons learned, the EU and its member states stand determined to act jointly to prevent the recurrence of uncontrolled large-scale illegal migration movements faced in the past, by preparing a coordinated and orderly response," interior ministers will say at the meeting, according to the draft statement seen by Reuters. Thousands of Afghans have been evacuated in a massive airlift mounted by Western forces following the Taliban's seizure of the capital Kabul on Aug.15.

  • "Simply unacceptable": Education Department probing 5 states over mask mandate bans

    The Education Department said Monday that it launched investigations into five GOP-led states that banned mask mandates in schools.Driving the news: In letters to education chiefs in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah, the department's Office for Civil Rights said the bans could discriminate against students with disabilities or underlying medical conditions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The letter marks an escalation in the Biden admi

  • About 1.6 million more Americans had health insurance in 2020 - CDC

    Among Americans of all age groups, the number of people with public health plan coverage grew by 2.1 million to 123.5 million in 2020, while those that had private health insurance grew by 1.9 million to 200.6 million. Hispanic adults were the most likely to lack health insurance coverage, followed by non-Hispanic black adults, the National Center for Health Statistics survey showed. Americans with a family income of less than 100% of the federal poverty level, had the highest percentage of coverage from public health plans such as those of Medicaid, Medicare or children's health insurance program, the survey showed.

  • Turkey cannot take new refugee burden, foreign minister says

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey cannot take the burden of a new migrant wave from Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday after talks with his German counterpart, as concerns about a new migrant wave remain after the Taliban's taking of power. The events in Afghanistan have fuelled worries in the European Union of a repeat of the 2015 refugee crisis, when nearly a million people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and beyond crossed to Greece from Turkey before travelling north to wealthier states. To stem the flow of refugees, the EU reached an agreement with Turkey in 2016 for it to host Syrians fleeing the war in their country in return for billions of euros for refugee projects.

  • Condoleezza Rice, Gretchen Carlson among those who will fill in for Meghan McCain on The View

    Condoleezza Rice, Gretchen Carlson among those who will fill in for Meghan McCain on The View

  • U.S. opens investigations into bans on school mask mandates in 5 states

    The department is targeting Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah, all Republican-led states, in its investigations. It said it was concerned that their bans on mandatory masking could leave students with disabilities and underlying health conditions more vulnerable to COVID-19, limiting their access to in-person learning opportunities. "It's simply unacceptable that state leaders are putting politics over the health and education of the students they took an oath to serve," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

  • Kenya hails anti-poaching efforts in first wildlife census

    Kenya has hailed its efforts to crack down on poaching as it released the results of the country's first-ever national wildlife census, calling the survey a vital weapon in its conservation battle.

  • Japan ministry seeks 2.6% defense hike amid China worries

    Japan’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday asked for a 2.6% increase over this year’s record budget as it seeks to further strengthen the country's military in the face of China’s growing assertiveness in the region. The ministry's budget sought 5.48 trillion yen ($49.86 billion) for the year starting April 1, 2022, in what could be a record high if approved by the Finance Ministry and parliament later this year, after a nine-year consecutive increase. Japan’s concerns about China’s increasingly assertive military actions in the region, as well as Beijing’s growing tension with Taiwan and rivalry with the United States, were specifically noted in this year’s defense report adopted in July.

  • Caldor Fire Tahoe Exodus: Raw video of jammed roadways as South Lake Tahoe residents flee Caldor Fire

    Raw video of jammed roadways as South Lake Tahoe residents flee Caldor Fire

  • Analysis: U.S. liberals see dwindling legal options to challenge voting curbs

    During the bitter legal battles over the 2020 presidential election, conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled an embrace of a once-marginal legal doctrine that largely gives state legislatures power to set election rules. If applied aggressively by the court, the "independent state legislature doctrine," could further empower states to limit voting rights at a time when Republicans, emboldened by former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of election fraud after his loss to Democratic President Joe Biden, are enacting new restrictions.