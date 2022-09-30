EU Ministers Meet in Shadow of Pipeline Blasts: Energy Update

(Bloomberg) -- European Union energy ministers meet in Brussels to agree on a set of measures to tackle the gas crisis.

But the challenges they face are only getting bigger as the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines has made securing the continent’s energy infrastructure a priority. Some member states are clearly frustrated that more measures aren’t ready to be adopted on Friday.

There’s also tension brewing between capitals as some nations have greater capacity to bail out their energy markets than others. And they need to tackle the pressing issue of curbing demand so that steps to cap prices don’t end spurring even more consumption.

Key Developments:

EU targets gas prices as crisis grows

Draghi warns against distorting market

Habeck says Germany must save more gas

TotalEnergies spots drone flying near North Sea field

Gas flows via Ukraine stable

Satellites capture first images of pipeline leaks

Read this: How Would You Manage Europe’s Energy Crisis?

Frustration at Slow Pace (8:30 a.m.)

Some member states expressed frustration that more hasn’t been done to reach an agreement sooner to bring down gas prices.

The European Commission set out earlier this week the risks of implementing a gas price cap on its own without additional measures.

Not Safe Enough Yet to Assess Pipeline Damage (8:25 a.m.)

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he spoke with his Danish counterpart, who said it will still be several days before it’s safe enough to assess the damaged pipelines.

“There is a lot of speculation but quite frankly, until a complete investigation is done, no one will be able to determine for certain what happened,” Austin told reporters in Hawaii.

EU to Focus on Three Steps (8:20 a.m.)

Ministers will focus on three measures that were the easiest to secure consensus around: a reduction of electricity demand, a cap on profits from energy producers with cheap input costs, and a tax on excess profits from fossil fuel companies. A cap on gas prices is not on the table.

Czech Energy Minister Jozef Sikela said more needs to be done, and now.

“This is just the first part in the puzzle. We must not stop here,” Sikela said. “We are in an energy war with Russia. The winter is coming and we have to act now.”

Europe’s Biggest Reactor Reaches Full Capacity (8 a.m.)

Europe’s newest nuclear reactor now has the biggest output too, bringing some relief to the region’s strained electricity market.

Finland’s Olkiluoto-3, which sits on a peninsula by the Baltic Sea, reached full power for the first time last night, its operator Teollisuuden Voima Oyj said.

Germany Warns of Gas Shortage Threat This Winter (7:30 a.m.)

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the government’s move to put a lid on gas prices won’t hinder efforts to cut consumption, but he reiterated an appeal for all consumers to use less fuel to avert a shortage this winter.

“We’re still in this emergency situation and if we don’t save, if households don’t reduce usage, then the threat remains that we’ll have too little gas this winter,” Habeck said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio.

The EU must also come up with a “unanimous response” to help bring down prices for gas imported into Europe, he added, accusing some countries, even allies, of “making out like bandits.”

