EU ministers "more positive" towards West Balkan countries' EU membership talks -Finnish FM

HELSINKI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Finland's foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said EU colleagues had more expectations of proceeding towards EU membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania as the bloc's leaders met in Helsinki.

"In my opinion, there were more positive expectations that at some point we could proceed to talks with North Macedonia and Albania," Haavisto told a news conference after the talks.

EU foreign ministers met in Helsinki to discuss inviting the two Western Balkan countries to become members one day, a decision repeatedly postponed over the bloc's internal divisions. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Angus MacSwan)