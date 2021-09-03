EU ministers outline conditions for relations with Taliban

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SAMUEL PETREQUIN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BRDO CASTLE, Slovenia (AP) — European Union officials on Friday listed a set of conditions for defining the EU's level of engagement with the Taliban as the new rulers of Afghanistan, including respect for human rights and the rule of law.

Following the Afghan government's collapse last month, the 27-nation bloc and its member countries have evacuated their diplomats from Afghanistan. But EU officials have said they are willing to cooperate with the Taliban now that they have returned to power.

The EU is focusing on delivering humanitarian aid, guaranteeing the safe passage out of the country of Afghan collaborators and employees who were left behind during the airlifts from Kabul, and trying to prevent a mass exodus of refugees that could prompt another migration crisis in Europe.

Following meetings with European foreign affairs ministers in Slovenia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that to gauge the Taliban's good will, the bloc would use several benchmarks.

They include a guarantee that Afghanistan won't become a base for “the export of terrorism to other countries," a commitment to free access for humanitarian aid deliveries, and adhering to standards in the areas of human rights, rule of law and press freedom.

“What is clear is that the future of Afghanistan remains a key issue for us,” Borrell said. “It affects us, it affects the region, the international stability, and it has a direct impact for European security.”

“At the same time, the ministers strongly insisted on the idea that we remain committed to supporting the Afghan population,” he said.

Borrell stressed that the EU also wants to see an inclusive transition government formed in Afghanistan and the Taliban to honor their pledge to let foreigners and those who fear for their lives leave the country.

“Our engagement will depend on the fulfillment of these conditions," Borrell said.

The EU has suspended development assistance to the Afghan government but has pledged about 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) for the country for 2021-2024.

To ensure the evacuation of EU nationals and Afghan staff under the protection of member states and to assess how the Taliban respect the bloc's conditions, Borrell said that ministers agreed to establish a “joint European Union presence" in Kabul, if security conditions are met.

Foreign affairs ministers also acknowledged the need to coordinate with Afghanistan's neighbors through an EU regional political platform of cooperation aimed at stabilizing the whole region.

“This political platform will consider, among other issues, the management of population flows from Afghanistan; the prevention of the spread of terrorism; the fight against organized crime, including drug trafficking and human being smuggling," Borrell said.

Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, said such cooperation will try “to stop any future migration flows” to the bloc.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats running out of time to tackle climate change

    Democrats' Beltway drama over their $3.5 trillion spending package could influence the outcomes at a critical United Nations climate summit this fall.Driving the news: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is calling for a "pause" in senior Democrats' plan to move a $3.5 trillion package that would include major clean energy and climate measures.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHis move jeopardizes leadership hopes of passing the bill in Oc

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Millions at risk under aid blockade - UN

    "The world's worst famine situation in decades" is brewing in the north of the country, the UN says.

  • Afghan women demand rights as Taliban seek recognition

    The Taliban captured most of the country in a matter of days last month and celebrated the departure of the last U.S. forces after 20 years of war. The Taliban have promised an inclusive government and a more moderate form of Islamic rule than when they last ruled the country from 1996 to 2001. The protest in Kabul was the second women's protest in as many days, with the other held in the western city of Herat.

  • Ousted Tennessee vaccine chief sues state officials for defamation over firing

    Michelle Fiscus, Tennessee’s fired vaccine chief, filed a federal defamation lawsuit on Thursday, alleging state officials skewed facts and misled the public as part of a coordinated campaign to destroy her reputation.The backdrop: Fiscus was fired in July after facing criticism from Republican lawmakers over messaging to teenagers about the COVID-19 vaccine. A public battle ensued over Fiscus and her job performance.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Market

  • U.S. job growth slows sharply in August; unemployment rate falls to 5.2%

    U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in August amid a softening in demand for services and persistent worker shortages as COVID-19 infections soared, but the pace was enough to sustain the economic expansion. The unemployment rate fell to 5.2% from 5.4% in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast nonfarm payrolls increasing by 728,000 jobs and the unemployment rate falling to 5.2%.

  • Queen urged to personally step in and help women flee brutal Afghanistan regime

    Fawzia Koofi, a former Afghan MP and women's rights activist, told Channel 4 News the Queen should step in to help women escape Afghanistan.

  • Afghan refugee in Calif. shares hopes, concerns

    A refugee from Afghanistan, newly-arrived to join the large Afghan community living in Sacramento, California, shares his concerns for his family here and abroad, as well as his hopes for his children as they start a new life. Correspondent Jamie Yuccas reports.

  • UK employers keep up the hunt for staff after lockdowns and Brexit

    Employers in Britain are still hunting for more recruits than they were just before the pandemic, according to a survey which added to signs of a tight labour market following the COVID-19 lockdowns and Brexit. The Recruitment & Employment Confederation said on Friday that 1.66 million job advertisements were active during the week to Aug. 29, higher than the 1.55 million average in January and February 2020 and little changed from levels earlier in August. Britain's unemployment rate of 4.7% in the three months to June is higher than before the crisis when it stood at just under 4% but it has defied forecasts that it would hit 10% or higher during the pandemic crisis thanks in large part to the government's wage subsidy scheme.

  • German carmakers reject environmental groups' climate demand

    German automaker Daimler on Friday dismissed a “cease and desist” demand from two environmental groups to commit to ending the sale of combustion engine vehicles by 2030. Lawyers for Greenpeace and the group Deutsche Umwelthilfe have threatened to sue Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen unless they sign a legal pledge not to put new gas-fueled vehicles onto the market from the end of this decade.

  • Who is a crime victim? California recall election intensifies painful divide over reform

    Traditional crime victims groups are emboldened by the possible recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom and some district attorneys. But other groups are redefining the term 'victim.'

  • Lake Tahoe resort city OK for now, wildfire fight not over

    Strong winds and dry conditions that drove the Caldor Fire east through high elevations of the Sierra Nevada for days faded, sparing for now the largest city of a recreational gem that straddles the California-Nevada state line. Thousands were forced to flee South Lake Tahoe earlier this week.

  • UK will pay to shelter refugees in countries neighbouring Afghanistan

    Britain said on Friday it would release 30 million pounds ($41 million) of aid to support nations neighbouring Afghanistan dealing with refugees fleeing the country since the Taliban took control. The British government said 10 million pounds would immediately be made available to the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR and other humanitarian groups to help with shelters and sanitation facilities at the borders. The remainder will go to nations that experienced a significant number of refugees to provide essential services and supplies, it said.

  • Mock draft roundup: Latest NFL draft projections for Derek Stingley Jr

    Where Draft Wire's Luke Easterling believes LSU Tigers CB Derek Stingley will land in the 2022 NFL draft.

  • Caldor fire: changing winds offer hope as firefighters battle blaze near Lake Tahoe

    Winds expected to calm but humidity remains lowExperts warn of toxic effects of wildfire smoke The Caldor fire is reflected off of Caples Lake near Kirkwood ski resort on Wednesday. Photograph: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock With winds finally turning in their favor, firefighters are throwing all their resources into boxing a California blaze burning mere miles from Lake Tahoe and neighboring Nevada. Three days of fiercely gusting winds had driven the Caldor fire east through th

  • Midlands hospital changing its emergency room visitation policy as COVID surges in SC

    The changes at the hospital are effective immediately.

  • Afghan refugees in UK to be taught 'British values and culture'

    Afghan refugees will be taught about British values and culture as well as having enhanced English language training as part of a new scheme.

  • ‘Worse than it was before’: Afghan exiles lament their homeland’s fate

    Afghan Americans are preparing to welcome tens of thousands of new refugees into their community, even as they reel from the bloody end of the U.S.-led war in their home country.

  • 7 Rambunctious Russian Dog Breeds That'll Keep You Warm in the Winter

    Russian dog breeds have a long history as working dogs, but their main job today is holding a special place in the hearts of their loved ones as beloved family pets.

  • 65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

    Gainers AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) shares surged 69.4% to settle at $23.53 on Thursday. AgileThought 13D Filings from Chairman, CEO Manuel Senderos Fernández and Diego Hildebrando Zavala Gómez del Campo showed 10.9% stake and 5.4% stake in the company, respectively. Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares jumped 41.8% to close at $9.40 on Thursday as traders circulated a tweet from popular Twitter trader Will Meade saying 'Long $ANY this is the next $SPRT and they have a very good management

  • 3 Reasons Why Real Estate Investors Should Consider Getting a Real Estate License

    If you’re a real estate investor, chances are you’ve spent a good deal of time working with real estate professionals. You’ve probably also spent a good deal of your investment profits on commissions paid to real estate agents. If you are able to devote the time and energy, you may want to think about getting your real estate license as a way to increase both your investments and your income. Here are just some of the benefits of getting your real estate license as a real estate investor. #1: Re