EU, Morocco renew migration deal after Spanish border deaths

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RENATA BRITO and TARIK EL-BARAKAH
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ylva Johansson
    Swedish politician
  • Abdelouafi Laftit
    Moroccan politician

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The European Commission vowed Friday to step up its work with Morocco to fight human smugglers who are using “new, extremely violent methods" — a move that comes two weeks after 23 people died at the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla.

EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson and Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska met with Morocco's Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit in Rabat to discuss the events of June 24, when hundreds of sub-Saharan migrants and asylum-seekers attempted to storm through a border post and scale a border fence into Melilla. In addition to the deaths, some 150 Moroccan and Spanish law enforcement officers and more than 70 civilians were injured.

“We have discussed how we can further cooperate on fighting the smugglers, preventing such violent and dangerous situation as we saw two weeks ago,” Johansson said in a video message after the meeting.

There were no further details on what exactly the new, violent methods being used by smugglers were but the European Commission said it would enhance police cooperation with Morocco, including with joint investigations.

Mustafa Baitas, a spokesman for the Moroccan government, said Thursday the events at the Nador-Mellila border were “planned and orchestrated” in a way that was not typical of other attempts to storm the border into Spain.

At the time, Moroccan authorities said the migrants had died as a result of a stampede. But several human rights organizations have called for an independent investigation into the deaths and condemned authorities on both sides of the border for excessive use of force. Morocco's Human Rights Association says 27 migrants died, four more than Morrocan authorities have reported. Many of the victims were believed to be Sudanese, it tweeted.

"The Commissioner and the two ministers welcomed the fact-finding commission set up by the Moroccan National Human Rights Council," the EU Commission statement said. Spanish prosecutors also announced last week they had launched an investigation into June 24.

Videos showing countless Black men lying on the ground that day, some motionless and bleeding as Moroccan officers stood over them, sparked public outrage and condemnation from the United Nations chief. Other images showed groups of men climbing a fence while hurling rocks at Moroccan anti-riot police and then collapsing on the ground.

“We profoundly lament the death of those migrants,” Marlaska said Friday while calling the events “a violent assault on our borders."

Both Marlaska and Johansson praised Morocco for its work, which according to the European Commission has prevented 26,000 irregular departures and dismantled around 100 “criminal trafficking networks."

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Recommended Stories

  • China wants India to conduct a “non-discriminatory” probe into Vivo

    Another Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi, has challenged the Indian authorities' investigation into its finances earlier.

  • Pakistan Surprises With 125 Basis Point Hike To Curb Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Tycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceMusk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?Pakistan’s central bank raised borrowing costs

  • New Zealand PM says Pacific security issues should be solved locally

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday regional architecture such as the Pacific Islands Forum was critical in resolving regional problems and local security issues should be resolved locally. Leaders of the Pacific Islands Forum countries gather in Fiji next week for an annual meeting at a time of growing concern in some countries about China's influence, highlighted this year by a security pact with the Solomon Islands. "New Zealand is committed to the Pacific Islands Forum as the vehicle for addressing regional challenges," Ardern said in a speech to the Lowy Institute think tank in Australia.

  • Livingston Manor school district, superintendent sued over girl's alleged sexual assault

    A 7-year-old girl was assaulted by a male student at the Livingston Manor school district, according to a lawsuit filed earlier this month.

  • Here's Why This Won't Be Another "Lost Decade" for Stocks

    There have been only two decades since 1930 when the stock market produced negative returns: the 1930s itself, when the S&P 500 lost 0.2% because of the Great Depression, and the 2000s, when the dot-com bubble, terrorist attacks, and the collapse of the financial industry and housing market all conspired to drag down the index by 0.44%. It shows not only that so-called "lost decades" are extremely rare events, but also the stock market is the place to be if you want to create generational wealth over the long term. The broad market index is in bear market territory, down 20% so far this year.

  • Whitewater Center safety director charged, accused of moving barrier off nearby private road

    Neighbors told 9 Investigates that they’ve been battling the Whitewater Center for years.

  • Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Are Wimbledon's Cutest, Best Dressed Couple

    Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton had a public day date at today's Wimbledon tennis matches, and they brought their A-game style-wise.

  • Man Rescued After Getting Lost Tracking Where Gerrish Family of 3 Died on Remote Calif. Trail

    Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said in a news release that the victim, a man in his mid 60s, believed the Gerrish family's deaths were “odd” and was attempting to research the case on his own

  • Japan's Shinzo Abe dead: Biden 'stunned, outraged' over assassination

    President Biden reacted to the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, saying he was 'stunned, outraged and deeply saddened.'

  • Google offers concessions to avoid U.S. antitrust lawsuit -WSJ

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc's Google has offered concessions to avoid a potential U.S. antitrust lawsuit alleging that the company abuses its clout in the advertising technology business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Google has proposed spinning off parts of its business that auctions and places ads on websites and apps into a separate company under Alphabet that could be valued at tens of billions of dollars, the report added https://on.wsj.com/3Iw28uf. Alphabet in a statement to Reuters said that it was engaging with regulators to address their concerns, adding that it has no plans to sell or exit the ad-tech business.

  • U.S. counterintelligence warns of China stepping up influence operations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. counterintelligence agency on Wednesday warned state and local officials that China is intensifying influence operations aimed at manipulating them into pressing the federal government to pursue more Beijing-friendly policies. China "understands that U.S. state and local leaders enjoy a degree of independence from Washington and may seek to use them as proxies to advocate for national U.S. policies Beijing desires," the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a bulletin sent to state and local officials.

  • Black leader who fought Trump Tulsa campaign rally killed

    A Black business leader and community activist who joined Tulsa civic leaders in fighting then-President Donald Trump's plan to hold a campaign rally on Juneteenth in a city known as the site of one of the nation's deadliest white-on-Black mob attacks has been killed in what police describe as a domestic incident at her home. Investigators were trying Thursday to develop a timeline that led to Sherry Gamble Smith and her husband, Martin Everett Smith, being fatally wounded in their home in the Tulsa suburb of Bixby, Oklahoma. Police dispatched on a call about a reported death about 8 a.m. Wednesday went to the Smith home and found Gamble Smith dead and her husband wounded.

  • Brett Kavanaugh's Right to Dine Shall Not Be Infringed

    Never mind that it wasn't, and that Americans have no recourse to hold members of their unelected SuperCongress accountable.

  • Upton on Trump officials speaking out about Jan. 6: ‘Where were they a year and a half ago?’

    Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, said Thursday that other GOP members now speaking out about Trump’s actions that day “should’ve helped us” at the time. “What disappoints me the most is here we are a year and a…

  • Exclusive: Trump left Sarasota media company weeks before federal subpoenas were issued

    Donald Trump is no longer listed as a board member of his media company. The removal comes just prior to the company receiving two federal subpoenas.

  • 'Big Short' investor takes a jab at Elon Musk's views on declining birth rates: 'that doesn't mean bosses should sleep with subordinates to try to remedy the situation'

    Michael Burry appeared to diss Elon Musk after it was revealed the billionaire had quietly fathered a set of twins with a Neuralink executive.

  • GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko Is Mad She Accidentally Said She Would Shoot Her Own Grandchildren

    ReutersRep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) caused a stir this week when she took the floor of the House to oppose a gun safety bill and in the process seemed to vow to shoot her own grandchildren. “I have five grandchildren,” the congresswoman began in her Tuesday speech. “I would do anything—anything—to protect my five grandchildren. Including, as a last resort, shooting them, if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren.” Growing more angry, Lesko then accused Democrats of trying to “take away m

  • Putin threatens Ukraine to agree to terms, or else the worst is yet to come

    With Russia's military action in Ukraine in its fifth month, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned Kyiv that it should quickly accept Moscow's terms or brace for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has barely started its action.

  • Petition calling for Clarence Thomas removal from Supreme Court gets 1M signatures

    An online petition that calls for the removal of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has attracted more than 1 million signatures. The petition, titled “Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas,” was created on the public advocacy organization website MoveOn in May. The petition description cited Thomas’s vote to overturn Roe v. Wade as reasoning for his removal. …

  • Secret Service Director James Murray to step down, head to Snap

    Murray has faced criticism for approving Anthony Ornato, a senior Secret Service official, as a political adviser in the Trump White House.