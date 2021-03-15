EU mulls visa pressure so African states take back migrants

  • European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU Foreign and Interior ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, March 15, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP)
  • Portugal's Minister of the Interior Eduardo Cabrita speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU Foreign and Interior ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, March 15, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP)
  • European Commission Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU Foreign and Interior ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, March 15, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP)
1 / 3

Belgium EU Foreign Ministers

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU Foreign and Interior ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, March 15, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP)
LORNE COOK
·2 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union ministers on Monday debated ways to persuade northern African countries to take back migrants denied entry into the 27-nation bloc, as the EU considers making it more difficult for those failing to cooperate to secure European visas.

Migrants arriving in Europe without authorization routinely lose or destroy their identity documents, or use fake papers, making it hard to work out where they came from and send them home. Sometimes the countries they live in or transit through are reluctant to take them back.

“We have to work for safe and fair and regular migration. We have to put together incentives in order to make third countries accept the people who have to go back, and to create a flow of regular migration," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

The EU’s executive body, the European Commission, has drawn up a list of how well 39 countries are cooperating on readmitting their nationals. Foreign and interior ministers were meeting Monday to discuss the list and what “incentives” might be used to encourage compliance.

“Now it’s time to go to action. We need … to urgently agree on a limited number of countries that we should focus on and set up a timetable,” EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said Friday, after talking separately with interior ministers about the issue.

Johansson declined to name the countries on the list, and which might be the worst offenders.

“If we do not reach sufficient progress, I am ready to table proposals to the (European) Council already this summer for making restrictions on visa policy,” she said, adding that if they cooperate well, “we are also ready to put on the table proposals for more generous visa policies.”

The focus on visa restrictions is part of the European Commission’s overhaul of the EU’s failed asylum and migration policy, which was unveiled in September and aims to ensure that more migrants denied entry into Europe are sent home.

Under the EU’s visa code, the European Commission assesses at least once a year how well countries cooperate on readmitting their nationals. EU member states can also notify the executive body when confronted with “substantial and persistent practical problems” with any country, triggering another assessment.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Recommended Stories

  • France reports 4,219 people in intensive care with coronavirus

    French health authorities reported on Monday that the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 had risen by 92 in the previous 24 hours to 4,219, the highest level since late November. Over the weekend, hospitals in the Paris area - which account for more than a quarter of all COVID-19 patients in intensive care units - started transferring patients to other parts of France to reduce pressure on the capital's health system. The health ministry also reported 6,471 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up 4.3% from last Monday.

  • Two men charged with assault in attack on Capitol police officer who later died

    Officer Brian Sicknick died a day after he was attacked with what appeared to be a spray irritant at the violent Jan. 6 uprising.

  • Ireland suspends AstraZeneca vaccine amid blood clot reports

    Irish health officials on Sunday recommended the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of serious blood clotting after inoculations in Norway. Dr. Ronan Glynn, Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer, said the recommendation was made after Norway’s medicines agency reported four cases of blood clotting in adults after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • WHO urges world not to halt vaccinations as AstraZeneca shot divides Europe

    The World Health Organization appealed to countries on Monday not to pause vaccination campaigns after two more European nations and one in Asia joined a handful which have suspended use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine over safety fears. Denmark and Norway have reported isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots and a low platelet count after the AstraZeneca vaccine. France, Germany and the United Kingdom say they have no concerns.

  • Germany, Italy and France suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of health concerns

    Germany and Italy on Monday halted the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reported blood clotting incidents in Europe, saying that a closer look was necessary. France also announced it will stop administering AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine pending an assessment by the European Union's medicine regulator due on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday. Italy's health ministry similarly said the vaccine rollout would be suspended until the EMA decision on Tuesday. "AIFA has decided to extend the ban on the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine throughout Italy as a precautionary and temporary measure pending European Medicines Agency (EMA) rulings," it said.

  • Hope that South Africa's COVID-19 corruption inspires action

    There's some hope in South Africa that this time the outrage against corruption inspires effective action. Public anger over suspect government contracts worth nearly $900 million for the purchase of supplies to fight COVID-19 may finally bring the South African government to take more decisive steps against corruption, say experts. Africa's most developed economy is already deeply mired in corruption with a commission of inquiry hearing allegations of widespread graft during the tenure of former president Jacob Zuma.

  • Morocco hopes for Israeli tourism boost when flights resume

    Morocco hopes its improved ties with Israel and centuries-old Jewish history will help it offset some of the tourist trade it has lost to the global pandemic by bringing a surge of Israeli visitors once flights restart next month. The two countries agreed in December to resume diplomatic ties and relaunch direct flights - part of a deal brokered by the United States that also includes Washington's recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara. Morocco was home to one of the largest and most prosperous Jewish communities in North Africa and the Middle East for centuries until Israel's founding in 1948.

  • Bolivian government arrests former interim president who succeeded Morales

    Jeanine Áñez, Bolivia's former interim president, was arrested Saturday, seemingly for her involvement in what the current government believes was a coup in 2019. Former President Evo Morales, the South American country's socialist leader who remained in office for 13 years, resigned in 2019 amid allegations of election fraud and went into exile in Mexico. Áñez, a legislator succeeded him and, The Associated Press notes, pushed the government's policies to the right and tried to prosecute Morales, who remained popular, and his supporters on terrorism and sedition charges. Morales, though, came back and his hand-chosen successor, Luis Arce was elected president in November. Now, it's Áñez who is being pursued by the government in power. She was reportedly detained early Saturday in her hometown of Trinidad before being flown to the capital La Paz, where she appeared before a prosecutor. Áñez told reporters "this is an abuse," arguing "there was no coup d'etat, but a constitutional succession." Arce's government claims the arrest is not part of a crackdown, but two other ministers in Áñez's government were also arrested Friday, and Jose Miguel Vivanco, the Americas director of Human Rights Watch, said the arrest warrants "contain no evidence whatsoever" to back up the allegations made against them. Former Bolivian President Carlos Mesa said the government is "seeking to decapitate an opposition by creating a false narrative of a coup to distract from a fraud." Read more at The Associated Press. More stories from theweek.comThe invisible president? 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilGOP congressman defends controversial BLM comments while wearing a glittery St. Patrick's Day hat

  • Why U.S., Ukraine may still have concerns about their respective agendas in the post-Trump era

    Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, had it rough while former President Donald Trump was in office, getting thrown into a domestic U.S. political dispute that eventually led to Trump's first impeachment simply because Zelensky was on the receiving end of a notorious Trump phone call. While it's expected that the Kyiv-Washington relationship will proceed much more smoothly now, some people in President Biden's orbit want to make it clear that the new administration may have to show Zelensky some "tough love" early on, even while reaffirming Washington's commitment to protecting Ukraine's sovereignty, Politico reports. A former U.S. official who remains close to the Biden administration told Politico that Zelensky "is not struggling with all his might to fight corruption" in Ukraine, a priority for Biden, who dealt with the issue when he was vice president. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a member of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, added that he thinks Zelensky's "reform agenda has predictably stalled." If it doesn't pick up again soon, Murphy said, "it's going to be hard to make the case to Congress to continue to support Ukraine." Some Ukrainian government officials have reciprocal concerns about Biden's agenda, particularly when it comes to Nord Stream 2, an under-construction Russian-German gas pipeline. The project could deprive Ukraine of up to $1 billion in annual revenue while strengthening Russia's geopolitical standing in the region. There is reportedly a sense in Kyiv that Biden could prioritize the U.S.-Germany relationship, especially after it took a hit during the Trump years. A Biden administration official dismissed the idea, telling Politico that Biden views the pipeline as a "clear example" of Russian aggression, but William Taylor, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, said there is some tension about Nord Stream policy in the White House. Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe invisible president? 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilGOP congressman defends controversial BLM comments while wearing a glittery St. Patrick's Day hat

  • Singapore Property Dynasty’s China Deal Is a Cautionary Tale

    (Bloomberg) -- When Singapore’s richest property family invested in a Chinese real estate group, the deal was touted as “game-changing” for its expansion in Asia’s largest economy. Almost a year later, it has instead become a cautionary tale for firms looking to invest in Chinese developers.In a case of a dream turning into a burden, City Developments Ltd. last month revealed a S$1.78 billion ($1.3 billion) writedown on Chongqing-based Sincere Property Group that led the Singapore firm to suffer a record annual loss.The impairment constituted almost all of CDL’s S$1.9 billion investment in Sincere, which more than doubled from its initial outlay as its partner’s finances deteriorated. Now CDL has had enough, saying it will no longer inject funds until the Chinese company returns to health. Cash-strapped Sincere has dragged their rift into the open after missing a bond repayment.CDL’s wager in a Chinese developer with liquidity issues quickly unraveled when Beijing imposed checks on fresh fund-raising by highly indebted builders that breached its “three red lines.” For others seeking to expand in China, its predicament is a warning: Investing in the world’s second-largest economy may be seductive but also comes with hidden risks.“It’s a tightly regulated sector and swift change in policies can quickly turn the table against an investor,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung. “In Sincere’s case, the three red lines rule heightened the refinancing difficulties of smaller-scale developers with high leverage.”Conducting due diligence when investing in China may not reveal the true extent of debts, profitability or potential of a company, said corporate governance expert Mak Yuen Teen, an associate professor of accounting at the National University of Singapore.“Due diligence is more challenging and differences in legal system, rule of law, business practices and corporate governance are all risks that are greater in China than, say, in other more developed markets,” Mak said.While CDL declined to comment for this story, Chief Executive Officer Sherman Kwek said at the company’s earnings briefing on Feb. 26 that Sincere’s debt restructuring turned out to be “far more difficult, challenging and complex than we expected.”To scrutinize Sincere before clinching the April 2020 deal, CDL hired one of the big-four accounting firms, along with HSBC Holdings Plc as its financial adviser and China-based Fangda Partners on legal matters. Representatives for Fangda and HSBC declined to comment.CDL conducted thorough due diligence, said Zhao Dongmei, chief financial officer of Sincere Holding Group, the second-largest shareholder in the Chinese builder. “We opened hundreds of accounts to them, our entire situation,” Zhao said in an interview.Sincere faced debt issues even before CDL took it over. At the end of 2019, its liabilities made up 68% of assets excluding advance proceeds from projects sold on contract, according to calculations based on its financial report. That’s close to the 70% ceiling later imposed by authorities -- one of the red lines -- as a condition for refinancing.The Chinese developer had almost 16 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of short-term interest-bearing liabilities as of June 2020, versus about 2.6 billion yuan of cash on hand, its semiannual report showed. It has around 3 billion yuan in bonds coming due this year through September, including 444.5 million yuan on a note that matured on March 9.Sincere paid interest on that bond two days after it matured, though investors are still waiting for a principal payment, according to two bondholders.Blame GameThen the blame game began. After missing the repayment, Sincere released a statement saying delays in decision-making by CDL “severely affected” its ability to use fundraising and asset disposals to improve operations and cashflows.CDL replied by saying that Sincere’s message contained incorrect information which could mislead people to believe it should take primary responsibility. While CDL has a 51% joint controlling stake, the Singapore developer said it doesn’t have majority control of Sincere’s board decisions.At last month’s earnings briefing, chairman and family patriarch Kwek Leng Beng said CDL needed the consent of Sincere’s founder and chairman Wu Xu to monetize its numerous portfolio assets. “He has a different view from us,” Kwek said, adding that he was hopeful that Wu would cooperate.To be sure, the firms have faced headwinds beyond their control. On top of the crackdown on leverage, the real estate industry has been roiled by the pandemic, which slowed demand for residential and commercial assets. Yet CDL renegotiated the deal after Covid-19 struck, describing the new terms as “significantly improved” over original ones announced in May 2019.“CDL could have overestimated the easiness of cashing out on Sincere’s heavy assets post-pandemic, and underestimated its refinancing difficulties,” said Hung. “Then things quickly went downhill when the three red lines rule was introduced in August.”Shares of CDL rose 0.7% on Monday morning in Singapore. The stock has gained less than 1% since the Sincere deal was announced 11 months ago, while the benchmark Straits Times Index is up 19%. Chairman Kwek has signaled his optimism that the Chinese firm might still attract investors. But with fellow local developers busy repairing their own balance sheets to comply with the stricter rules, that could be wishful thinking, according to Hung. With Sincere unable to repay its bond on time, “any white knight coming in could be investing at a distressed price given its serious liquidity problem,” she said.“The cautionary tale for other companies is, venturing out to diversify is great, but you need to take a step back and see where your true competitive advantage lies and whether you’re truly gaining from the acquisition,” Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “Not everything that glitters is gold.”(Updates with CDL shares in the third-to-last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Resistance to military regime in Myanmar mounts as nurses, bankers join protests – despite bloody crackdown

    Nurses in Myanmar have been striking since February to protest the military coup. STR/AFP via Getty ImagesYoung people were the first in Myanmar to peacefully protest the country’s new military regime. Then came labor unions. In the weeks since a Feb. 1 military coup, Mynamar’s resistance movement has expanded dramatically to include some perhaps unlikely activists: doctors, nurses, bankers, grocers and other comfortable, middle-class professionals. Myanmar was under military rule from 1988 to 2011. During the elections in 2015, the National Democratic League won by a landslide, and party leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a well-known dissident, became the country’s leader. The army overthrew her government on Feb. 1, 2021, and imposed martial law. Soon, thousands of Myanmar’s health care workers were refusing to go to work – an attempt to thwart the coup regime by grinding government machinery to a halt. Health care is public in Myanmar, and health workers hold 10% of all government jobs. Most hospitals and medical schools have closed their doors. As elsewhere in the world, doctors and nurses in Myanmar have become public heroes during the pandemic. Their high social status makes them important allies to the pro-democracy cause. Doctors and nurses are among many other civil servants in Myanmar to engage in civil disobedience. Up to 90% of the staff in some government ministries is on strike, according to a senior official at the Ministry of Electricity and Energy; the junta says it’s 30%. Some of Myamar’s 7.4 million private-sector workers are also striking, including bank employees, whose absence has forced the government to limit daily cash withdrawals. A revolt started by young people raised during Myanmar’s democratic transition is becoming a broadly based national resistance movement involving the middle classes – whom history shows are central to any successful protests movement. And despite increasingly deadly military crackdowns beginning in early March, the protests are still gaining steam. Protesters in Yangon try to defend themselves against tear gas at a demonstration March 8 against the military coup. STR/AFP via Getty Images Money talks I study social movements and dissent in Myanmar. Active support from the comfortable middle class differentiates current protests from previous pro-democracy movements in Myanmar, from the Buddhist monks’ “saffron revolution” against the military dictatorship in 2007 to student protests for education reform in 2015. Those protests, which did not achieve their goals, were confined to one segment of the population. This time around, Generation Z is leading Myanmar’s pro-democracy uprising, and some of my university students from there were arrested in a March 3 crackdown and face up to three years in prison. But the youth are joined by many other kinds of people. Some workers walked off their jobs to rally behind the young people at protests. Other middle-class professionals support the movement more quietly, with money, rations, shelter and professional services like legal advice. People across Myanmar are also boycotting products produced by the army and its conglomerates, such as Myanmar beer and the Joox music app, and goods imported from China and Singapore – two top investors in Myanmar, neither of which condemned the coup. After bank workers began to strike late last month, international observers worried banks in Myanmar would collapse. But banks serve very few people in Myanmar. As of 2017, only 6% of the Southeast Asian country’s 54 million people were served by a financial institution. During the pandemic, which has hit Myanmar hard, nonprofit organizations mobilized to create small aid networks that could provide funds to poor people who needed cash using online sites and phone apps. About 1 million people in Myanmar used a phone-to-phone cash transfer service called Wave every month of last year. Now, during the protests, those same aid networks are providing financial support to help striking civil servants and private-sector workers partially make up for their forgone salaries. Grocers provide rations to keep food on protesters’ tables. Medical professionals help those hurt in the protests and provide free health care to their families. Teachers provide free education. Through new apps such as Stay away, people are scrutinizing how they spend their money to avoid unintentionally financing the army and its supporters, who have investments in nearly every sector of Myanmar’s economy, from supermarkets to entertainment. An anti-coup protest March 11 joined by monks in Yangon, Myanmar. Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Moral shaming As protests grow, the military’s crackdowns are getting more brutal. As of March 10, more than 60 people had been killed and 1,689 detained. Still, thousands of students and workers flood into the streets every day. “Dhamma versus adhamma” is their slogan: “Justice versus injustice.” To help the frontline activists, residents of neighborhoods surrounding the protest sites in Myanmar’s commercial capital, Yangon, build barricades and hide protesters from security forces. Businesses in the neighborhood of Sanchaung close between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for protests. Afterward, as trading and daily activities resume, neighbors clear the debris from clashes between security forces and protesters, then rebuild barricades for the next act of resistance. When soldiers beat, shoot and kidnap protesters, people take videos and photos from nearby buildings and send them to media and to investigators at the United Nations. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] All over the country, social shaming of regime leaders and their families is a tactic of resistance. In the town of Monywa, in central Myanmar, residents have been following family members of the security forces in the streets and asking local shopkeepers not to serve them as customers. From striking students to online activists to no-show nurses to helpful neighbors, Myanmar’s protesters resist in different ways with a shared goal: to restore their country’s nascent democracy. With sustained massive resistance to the military and moral support from much of the nation, Myanmar’s peaceful demonstrations may contain the seeds of a revolution.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Tharaphi Than, Northern Illinois University. Read more:As killings, beatings and disappearances escalate, what’s the end game in Myanmar?Indonesia seeks nothing in return for its global peace and foreign aid efforts. It should Tharaphi Than does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Mexico’s president complains U.S. hasn’t helped with COVID-19 vaccines

    López Obrador thanked India and Russia, which have each sent small amounts of vaccines, and China, whose firms have promised millions of doses.

  • Kanye West Wins His First Gospel Grammy for ‘Jesus Is King’

    Kanye West won his first gospel Grammy, and his first honor from the Recording Academy in eight years, for his “Jesus Is King” album. It is his 22nd career Grammy. At least for a moment, it made him the most awarded hip-hop performer in Grammy history. He and Jay-Z went into the 2021 Grammys with […]

  • What travelers need to know now about testing and vaccine records. Paper won't cut it

    If you're a traveler, your future may be determined by your health documentation as the world grapples with COVID-19.

  • Op-Ed: Look to the Reagan administration for the answer to the China challenge

    To win against a rival of China's magnitude requires Reagan's strategic insight: We must put pressure on the true sources of the adversary's power.

  • 'It’s only going to get more crazy': Spring break crowds a concern during critical moment in COVID-19 fight

    While some schools canceled spring break in hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19, college students are still flocking to beaches.

  • China has administered 65 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Sunday

    China, which has been accelerating efforts to vaccinate its population for COVID-19, had administered about 65 million doses as of Sunday, an official with China's National Health Commission told a news briefing on Monday. While China was among the first countries to begin administering vaccines last year and has been exporting millions of doses of its domestically developed shots to other countries, the vaccination rate for its own population fell behind those of countries such as Israel and the United States. China has approved four domestically developed vaccines.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • 'The Talk' goes on hiatus after Sharon Osbourne defends Piers Morgan

    Joe Concha reacts to the 'internal investigation' at CBS into Osbourne's comments.

  • John Prine wins two posthumous Grammy Awards

    The late singer-songwriter John Prine won two Grammy Awards for "I Remember Everything," his bittersweet love letter to life.