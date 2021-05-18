EU mulls ways to help defuse Israel-Palestinian fighting

  • A Palestinian man inspects the damage of a six-story building which was destroyed by an early morning Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Israel carried out a wave of airstrikes on what it said were militant targets in Gaza, leveling a six-story building in downtown Gaza City, and Palestinian militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel early Tuesday, the latest in the fourth war between the two sides, now in its second week. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
  • Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip to Israel, Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
1 / 3

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

A Palestinian man inspects the damage of a six-story building which was destroyed by an early morning Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Israel carried out a wave of airstrikes on what it said were militant targets in Gaza, leveling a six-story building in downtown Gaza City, and Palestinian militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel early Tuesday, the latest in the fourth war between the two sides, now in its second week. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
·1 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers are meeting Tuesday to discuss how to use the 27-nation bloc’s political clout to help diplomatic efforts to end the fighting between the Israeli armed forces and Palestinian militants.

The EU has been united in its calls for a ceasefire and the need for a political solution to end the latest conflict – now in its second week – but the nations are divided over how best to help. No firm decisions involving threats of sanctions or other measures are likely from the ministers’ videoconference.

At least 212 Palestinians have been killed in heavy airstrikes so far, including 61 children, and over 1,400 people wounded, Gaza’s Health Ministry said. Ten people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy, have been killed in rocket attacks launched from toward civilian areas in Israel.

Israel carried out a wave of airstrikes on what it said were militant targets in Gaza, leveling a six-story building in downtown Gaza City, and Palestinian militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel early Tuesday, the latest in the fourth war between the two sides.

The EU is the biggest donor of aid to the Palestinians but holds little influence over the militant group Hamas or the state of Israel, despite having some trade arrangements that are favorable to the Israelis.

European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said Tuesday’s meeting is aimed at working out “how best the EU can contribute to defusing the tensions, stop the escalation and stop the ongoing violence.”

Recommended Stories

  • Divisions curb EU peacemaking role in Israel-Gaza violence

    The European Union is set to call for a ceasefire in fighting between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas at an emergency video meeting on Tuesday, but divisions over the Middle East will marginalise the bloc's role, diplomats said. U.S. President Joe Biden expressed support for a ceasefire during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday and the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell convened a video call of the EU's 27 foreign ministers from 1200 GMT. "We have reached out to partners to see how we can defuse and contribute to stopping this very dangerous and worrying escalation of violence," said Borrell's spokesman, Peter Stano, referring to the fiercest hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians in years.

  • Two dead, dozens hurt in Israeli synagogue accident - ambulance service

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -At least two worshippers were killed and more than 100 injured on Sunday when a grandstand collapsed in a synagogue under construction in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israel's national ambulance service said. The accident in Givat Zeev, just north of Jerusalem, raised more questions about safety measures at large ultra-Orthodox events, two weeks after 45 pilgrims were crushed to death in a stampede at the burial site of a Jewish sage in northern Israel. A police spokesman said 650 worshippers were at the Givat worship site for the start of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

  • Palestinian policy analyst on situation in Gaza

    Israeli officials say they destroyed Hamas tunnels and homes of militant commanders in the latest airstrikes in Gaza. The Gaza Health Ministry says least 200 Palestinians have died since the conflict erupted last week, and 8 Israelis have been killed in Hamas rocket attacks. Yara Hawari, senior policy analyst for Al-Shabaka, a Palestinian think-tank, joins CBSN to discuss the situation.

  • Biden "expressed his support for a ceasefire" to Israeli PM

    President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday night, their second phone call since Saturday.

  • The Latest: Germany quarantines all in 2 high-rise buildings

    Health officials say they have quarantined the residents of two high-rise buildings in the western German town of Velbert after several people tested positive with the coronavirus variant first detected to India. The variant may spread more easily but the country has lagged behind in doing the testing needed to track it and understand it better.

  • Israel’s ‘shocking disregard’ for Palestinian lives may amount to war crimes, says Amnesty

    ‘Entire families were buried beneath the rubble when the buildings they lived in collapsed’

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    India's total coronavirus cases surged past the 25 million mark on Tuesday, boosted by 263,533 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 4,329. India becomes the world's second nation, after the United States, to pass the grim milestone. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said it was still not safe to allow residents fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 to travel overseas, as industries hit hard by the pandemic press for a faster reopening of international borders.

  • John Oliver condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip: 'One side is suffering much more'

    '[Much] is complicated here. But some things are pretty simple,' John Oliver said during a 'Last Week Tonight' segment on Israel and the Palestinians.

  • Israel-Gaza strikes rage despite diplomatic efforts

    The violence between Israel and the militant group Hamas showed no sign of slowing on Tuesday, despite U.S. and other global efforts to stop the region’s fiercest hostilities in years.Gaza health officials said the Palestinian death toll has risen above 200 people, after more than a week of Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire.Within Israel, ten people have also lost their lives.The United States on Monday said it had encouraged a ceasefire in phone calls with Israel.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, “Our calculation at this point is that having those conversations behind the scenes, weighing in with our important strategic partnership we have with Israel… our approach is through quiet, intensive diplomacy and that's where we feel we can be most effective.”But President Joe Biden is facing growing pressure from lawmakers in his own Democratic Party to play a more vocal role.He's spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu three times since the violence began.Biden has strongly defended Israel's right to defend itself from Hamas, which the U.S. calls a terrorist organization.But the administration did not support Israel’s missile strike on a media building in Gaza, which housed bureaus for the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.Despite the pressure for a ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister said strikes in Gaza would carry on."The directive is to continue to strike at terror targets. We will continue to act as necessary to restore peace and security to all residents of Israel."The armed wing of Hamas promised more rockets in return.Egypt and United Nations mediators have also stepped up diplomatic efforts, while the UN General Assembly will meet later this week to discuss the violence.

  • 'Dangerous and potentially life-threatening' flash floods, thunderstorms hammer Louisiana and Gulf Coast

    A deluge of rain hammered parts of the Gulf Coast Monday, leaving cars stranded, flooding houses, and threatening thunderstorms for the next week.

  • Drone shows damage of Gaza rockets fired toward Israel

    The Israeli military says Hamas and other armed groups have fired more than 2,800 rockets from Gaza in six days.Many of the rockets have been intercepted by Israeli anti-missile systems, while some have fallen short of the border.Israeli air strikes on Sunday killed 33 Palestinians, including eight children, Gaza health officials said, as militants fired an early morning barrage of rockets into Israel.The death toll in Gaza overnight jumped to 181, including 47 children, amid an intensive Israeli air and artillery barrage since the fighting erupted last Monday. Ten people have been killed in Israel, including two children.

  • These parts of Asia beat coronavirus early. Why they're suddenly in lockdown

    New variants of COVID-19 are spreading across Asia, reversing the success of governments such as Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand. Japan's new outbreak is amplifying calls to cancel the Summer Olympics.

  • Russia's northernmost base projects its power across Arctic

    During the Cold War, Russia's Nagurskoye airbase was little more than a runway, a weather station and a communications outpost in the Franz Josef Land archipelago. Now, Russia's northernmost military base is bristling with missiles and radar and its extended runway can handle all types of aircraft, including nuclear-capable strategic bombers, projecting Moscow's power and influence across the Arctic amid intensifying international competition for the region's vast resources. The shamrock-shaped facility — three large pods extending from a central atrium — is called the “Arctic Trefoil” and is painted in the white-red-and-blue of the national flag, brightening the otherwise stark vantage point on the 5,600-kilometer (3,470-mile) Northern Sea Route along Russia's Arctic coast.

  • Australian businessman trapped in India dies from Covid

    Mr Kant is believed to be the second Australian to die in India amid a temporary travel ban on citizens.

  • On-duty police officer sexually assaulted by gas station manager, Georgia cops say

    “Due to the boldness” of the attack, police believe the manager has assaulted others in the past.

  • Israeli government tweets rocket emojis amid Gaza conflict

    The tweets were sent from the official Twitter account of the State of Israel a week after airstrikes left hundreds dead

  • This picture of Emily Ratajkowski is free to look at. But its NFT sold for $140,000

    When is a picture in front of picture that's posted on Instagram worth $140,000? When it's part of Emily Ratajkowski's first-ever NFT. Let us explain.

  • Lawyer: US approves release of oldest Guantanamo prisoner

    A 73-year-old from Pakistan who is the oldest prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center was notified on Monday that he has been approved for release after more than 16 years in custody at the U.S. base in Cuba, his lawyer said. Saifullah Paracha, who has been held on suspicion of ties to al-Qaida but never charged with a crime, was cleared by the prisoner review board along with two other men, said Shelby Sullivan-Bennis, who represented him at his hearing in November. As is customary, the notification did not provide detailed reasoning for the decision and concluded only that Paracha is “not a continuing threat” to the U.S., Sullivan-Bennis said.

  • Trump sent bizarre secret memo after losing election urging Pentagon to immediately remove troops overseas

    Former president claims Biden able announce Afghanistan troop withdrawal because he ‘built train that couldn’t be stopped’

  • Eric Clapton feared he would 'never play again' after 'disastrous' time with vaccine

    Legendary guitarist and anti-lockdown activist Eric Clapton writes a letter blaming vaccine 'propaganda' for his second-dose AstraZeneca side effects.