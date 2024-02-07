EU must focus on supporting Ukraine – Romanian President

Continued support for Ukraine should remain a key priority for the European Union, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said at the European Parliament on Feb. 7.

"We must support Ukraine and its people," the parliament’s press service quotes Iohannis.

He added that the defense of democracy, territorial integrity, and sovereignty, as well as the maintenance of an international order based on rules, must not succumb to any "fatigue."

Further expanding on his point, he said that EU enlargement is a crucial part of the EU's strategic response and a key contribution to enduring peace, stability, and democracy in Europe.

“Enlarging our European family by accepting new members will only strengthen the Union,” said Iohannis.

On Feb. 1, all 27 EU member states agreed to a four-year aid package for Ukraine worth EUR 50 billion ($54 billion), a proposal previously stalled by Hungary.

