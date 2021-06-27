EU must show flexibility on Northern Ireland Protocol, says Northern Ireland Secretary

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Telegraph reporters
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
UNITED KINGDOM, London: 27 June 2021 Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis is interviewed before going on the Andrew Marr Show at Broadcasting house. - Tejas Sandhu/Story Picture Agency
UNITED KINGDOM, London: 27 June 2021 Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis is interviewed before going on the Andrew Marr Show at Broadcasting house. - Tejas Sandhu/Story Picture Agency

The EU must back up its words about showing flexibility on the Northern Ireland Protocol with actions, Brandon Lewis has said.

The Northern Ireland Secretary made clear the Government would act to "rectify" the "big disruption" caused by the post-Brexit Irish Sea trading arrangements.

Mr Lewis blamed the problems attributed to the Protocol on the EU's "purist" implementation.

However, Ireland's premier Micheal Martin insisted EU leaders had no desire to implement any trade restrictions that "don't make sense" and were willing to resolve the dispute over the Protocol.

Taoiseach Mr Martin said the UK had to show a similar willingness to find workable solutions and expressed concern that "domestic politics" in Britain was getting in the way of that.

Their comments come amid ongoing talks between the UK and EU to hammer out ways to reduce the burden of red tape required to move goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Mr Lewis told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show on Sunday: "We've got to make sure that we are delivering for people in Northern Ireland, that we get the flexibility so that people in Northern Ireland have the same experience as they would anywhere else in the United Kingdom, in terms of being able to receive products and goods.

"Now that's a two-way thing and the EU needs to show the flexibility that they keep talking about."

The Protocol, which was agreed by the EU and UK as a way to keep the land border on the island of Ireland free-flowing, has created a series of new checks and restrictions on goods moving from Great Britain mainland into Northern Ireland.

A prohibition on British chilled meats entering Northern Ireland is due to come into force this week, though the EU has indicated a willingness to grant a UK request to extend a temporary exemption period from the ban for a further three months to provide space to try to find an alternative solution.

Mr Lewis later told Times Radio that he was "cautiously optimistic" that the three-month extension would be granted however he said, as of Sunday, the UK had not yet had a formal response from the EU on the request.

"We're coming very close up against the deadline now and we've not yet formally heard back from the EU," he said.

"They need to come back to us. I am hopeful they will come back in a positive way."

Mr Martin indicated the EU would respond favourably but he said the UK Government would need so show "reciprocity" in working to resolve the issues with the Protocol.

He said there was a "willingness" among EU leaders to find resolutions.

"They don't want to be imposing restrictions that don't make sense, but they want to see that similar sense of resolve from the UK Government as well, and I've made this point to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson," Mr Martin told RTE.

The Taoiseach suggested that "domestic politics" in the UK had hampered efforts to reach consensus.

"I think sometimes domestic politics can get in the way in terms of what's appealing in terms of articulation of various issues about Europe in Britain," he said.

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic is due to appear before a Stormont committee on Monday to face questions on the EU's stance on the Protocol.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Juror in Scott Peterson trial didn't disclose being a victim

    A woman who eagerly sought to be a juror in the murder trial of Scott Peterson and who voted to sentence him to death committed misconduct by not disclosing she had been a crime victim, defense attorneys said Friday in their bid for a new trial. It was previously revealed that she failed to disclose that while pregnant with another child she obtained a restraining order against the boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, whom she feared would hurt her unborn child. Peterson, 48, was sentenced to death in the 2002 murders of his pregnant wife, Laci, and the son she was carrying.

  • Who is Bob Onder? The senator at the center of Missouri’s Planned Parenthood fight

    The Republican senator from Lake St. Louis has only one more year left in the Missouri Senate.

  • AP PHOTOS: Locked shops confront buyers in Indian market

    Rows of locked shops confront bargain-hunters for most of the day in Fancy Bazar, a nearly 200-year-old market that offered cheap prices until the COVID-19 pandemic hit Gauhati, the biggest city in India’s remote northeast. “With the rate of infections coming down, I expect a further easing of restrictions by mid-July,” he said.

  • 'Like a hell': Ethiopia airstrike survivors recall massacre

    Maerg was serving customers at his cafe in Ethiopia’s Tigray village of Togoga when the military airstrike occurred, filling the room with dust and bringing down debris that struck him on the head. “Everything was covered in black smoke, it was like a hell,” he told The Associated Press by phone, recounting one of the deadliest attacks in the Tigray conflict. As time passed, he watched in horror as survivors realized that Ethiopian soldiers were blocking medical aid from arriving.

  • Mannix: Complaint by Wizards filed with NBA for Celtics reportedly skirting COVID rules

    Boston's dysfunction last season may have put people at risk, based on these reports.

  • Source: Bears weren’t the team Tom Brady was referring to

    Colin Cowherd insists that Tom Brady was talking about the Bears when explaining that a team was interested in him late in the 2020 free-agency process before deciding against signing him and (as Brady put it) “sticking with that motherf–ker.” Per multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation, it wasn’t the Bears. That doesn’t [more]

  • Moped rider dies after being run over by pickup truck, SC coroner says

    The 78-year-old man was killed when he turned the moped toward an oncoming pickup truck, the coroner’s office said.

  • Resignation of key aide ‘weakens’ Government’s ability to put down rebellions

    A key aide to Boris Johnson is leaving Downing Street in a move sources said would “weaken” the Government’s ability to tackle Commons rebellions. Nikki da Costa, Number 10’s director of legislative affairs, is expected to leave in September. Friends said she was planning to carry out private consultancy work. Ms da Costa, who bid unsuccessfully to become a Tory parliamentary candidate last month, was credited with orchestrating the mechanics of Mr Johnson’s prorogation of Parliament in 2019, as

  • Clash Over Hungary’s Anti-LGBTQ Law Sparks EU Identity Crisis

    Hungary is coming under fire from other EU member states over a controversial anti-LGBTQ law passed in the country, which will see the banning of children’s content considered to “promote homosexuality.”This week, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte reportedly asked the prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, to respect LGBTQ laws or withdraw from the bloc altogether. The drama has unleashed a larger debate about what the EU should—or can—stand for, and whether it should take action against member

  • Whole Foods, Safeway, Meijer, other brands of shrimp recalled in salmonella outbreak

    A small outbreak of salmonella cases linked to frozen cooked shrimp begat a nationwide recall of eight brands, including name brand Chicken of the Sea and the house brands of Whole Foods Market, Safeway, Meijer and Hannaford.

  • Somalia's Puntland region executes 21 al-Shabab fighters

    It may be the highest number of members of the group sentenced to death in semi-autonomous Puntland.

  • Kawhi Leonard out for Game 4, but still active, around team with advice

    Leonard may not be on the sideline for games but he was with the team before games, at halftime, and more.

  • NBA betting: Pick against the spread for Game 3 between the Bucks and Hawks

    The winner takes a 2-1 lead in the series.

  • Don Orsillo pays tribute to Dustin Pedroia with awesome message

    Former Red Sox broadcaster Don Orsillo shared a heartfelt and humorous message for Dustin Pedroia ahead of the former Red Sox second baseman's retirement ceremony Friday.

  • Major News Networks Skip Live Carriage Of Donald Trump’s Ohio Rally

    Donald Trump’s latest rally was another greatest hits of media attacks, 2020 election falsehoods and long-held and more recent grievances, and while it drew a large in-person crowd in Wellington, Ohio, it did’t get an audience on the three major cable news networks. The reason: They didn’t carry it. C-SPAN carried the rally as part […]

  • Former SDNY Attorney thinks the Trump Org will likely go bankrupt if the company is indicted

    Dan Goldman, former House Impeachment Manager and Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, breaks down the complicated indictments the Manhattan DA is likely to charge the Trump Organization with and explains the implications the charges will have on the future of the organization and on the former president

  • Former Attorney General Bill Barr on Trump's election fraud claims: "It was all bullsh*t"

    Former Attorney General Bill Barr said the Justice Department always knew Trump's claims of election fraud were "bullsh*t," according to an excerpt from journalist Jonathan Karl's upcoming book published in the The Atlantic.Why it matters: Barr's new comments come as Trump continues to propagate the lie that the 2020 election was "rigged." Republicans in swing states now are conducting "audits" of election ballots based on false conspiracies about the election. Get market news worthy of your tim

  • White House scrambles to manage fallout of Biden’s ‘tandem’ remarks

    Top aides hit the phones to help stop the bleeding from a deal that wasn't even 24 hours old.

  • Mike Lindell has again accused the Better Business Bureau of punishing MyPillow over his support for Trump

    Mike Lindell's fresh criticism of the Better Business Bureau comes years after it dropped MyPillow's rating from an "A" rating to an "F" in 2016.

  • Trump Grumbles About the Military and Recites Song Lyrics at Ohio Rally

    Stephen Zenner/AFP via Getty Former President Donald Trump launched his revenge tour Saturday during his first campaign-style rally since President Joe Biden took office, blasting his usual targets: Democrats, the media, and the 2020 election—though offering nothing new even as he hints at a 2024 run.“With your help, we’re going to defeat the radical Democrats,” he told supporters in Wellington, Ohio. “And we have no choice.”Fanning the flames of the GOP-orchestrated panic over critical race the