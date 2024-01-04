EU must provide Ukraine with long-range and anti-aircraft missiles – EU chief diplomat Borrell

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell at the European Union Leaders' Summit in Brussels, Belgium on December 14, 2023

European countries must enhance their military support to Ukraine, especially with long-range missiles, the EU’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, wrote on X (Twitter) on Jan. 3.

Borrell described his recent talks with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski as "productive," saying about they shared "growing concerns" about the escalating Russian air assaults on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

"We agreed on the necessity to strengthen our military support to Ukraine, particularly in the form of long-range and anti-aircraft missiles," the EU's top diplomat wrote.

The two diplomats also discussed strategies for enhancing anti-sanction measures. They addressed the potential risk posed by the substantial increase in European exports to third countries, which could potentially find their way into Russia through re-export channels.

Earlier on January 3, Sikorski himself advocated for the provision of long-range missiles to Ukraine, specifically for targeted strikes on Russian territory.

On Jan. 2, Russia launched a new massive attack on Ukraine in several waves. In total, Russia used more than 130 long-range weapons: 35 Shahed drones over the night, then 99 missiles in the early hours of the morning. Ukrainian air defense destroyed all Shaheds and 72 out of 99 missiles.

On Dec. 29, Russia fired 158 missiles and drones at Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 114. They recorded hits on civilian targets in several large cities – Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Lviv, which borders Poland.

