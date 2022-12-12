EU Nations Agree to Unblock Ukraine Aid, Clear Hungary Funds

(Bloomberg) -- European Union countries reached a preliminary agreement to clear the way for Ukraine to receive crucial aid from the bloc after Hungary dropped its opposition in exchange for a reduction in penalties over graft concerns.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Hungary had been vetoing an €18 billion ($19 billion) support package for Ukraine, a measure that requires the consent of all 27 EU members. As part of the deal struck among EU ambassadors on Monday, Hungary removed its block on the money, according to a tweet from the Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency.

The EU nations also agreed to approve Hungary’s pandemic-era recovery plan, which entitles Budapest to €5.8 billion in grants. But Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government will need to implement a series of legislative conditions meant to bolster the rule of law before any money will be disbursed.

The ambassadors also agreed that €6.3 billion of so-called cohesion funds allocated to Hungary would be suspended as a result of corruption issues, according to people familiar with the decision who spoke on the condition of anonymity. This is less than the €7.5 billion the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, had recommended earlier.

Budapest will have to implement a set of laws prescribed by the commission for the funds to be unfrozen. The approval process will be concluded by Wednesday.

Before Monday’s agreement, investors had been pessimistic over Hungary’s ability to lock in the EU funds, which led to a sell-off in its currency. The forint has dropped more than 11% against the euro this year, the third-worst performance among emerging market currencies after the Argentine peso and the Turkish lira.

Story continues

The EU had been racing to strike a deal, with Ukraine badly in need of the EU funding as it tries to keep its economy going while it defends itself against invading Russian forces.

The EU’s block on disbursing the funds to Hungary has been an attempt to bring an end to suspected widespread graft in Budapest and the erosion of the rule of law under more than a decade of uninterrupted rule by Orban. But many decisions in the EU require support from all 27 member states and Hungary has shown a willingness to use its veto to try to influence unrelated policy issues.

As part of the broader deal, the EU ambassadors also agreed to implement a global minimum tax at the EU level for large multinational corporations.

(Updates with global minimum tax in the final paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.