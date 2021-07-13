EU nations approve a dozen pandemic recovery plans

European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni attends a meeting of eurogroup finance ministers at the European Council building in Brussels on Monday, July 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BRUSSELS (AP) — In what European Union nations hope will be a tipping point in economic recovery from the pandemic, finance ministers from the the bloc have approved the EU-funded recovery plans of a dozen of the 27 member states.

Tuesday's decision will allow the member states concerned to start unlocking funds for pre-financing of a great many projects that should make the EU's economy greener and more digitally advanced.

The approval to prepare for the release of funds is a key step in the 800-billion euro ($950 billion) support program that EU nations agreed on in principle last summer when their economies were mired in the worst economic downturn of the bloc's existence.

“This is the real start” of the EU's plans to reinvigorate and renew the economies, EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said. "This will boost confidence in the markets, in countries and allow investments and reforms to start.”

The dozen nations include the EU's economic juggernauts like France, Germany, Italy and Spain. The other nations are Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Greece, Latvia, Luxembourg, Portugal and Slovakia.

Other approvals are expected later in the summer.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar edges higher amid pandemic concerns; U.S. inflation data eyed

    The dollar climbed across the board on Monday as concerns about the pandemic encouraged investors to seek a safe haven, and as they awaited more clues about the global economic recovery. With markets hyper-sensitive to any talk of early tapering, U.S. inflation data on Tuesday will be closely watched ahead of testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday and Thursday. "Market caution reigned at the start of the week, weighing on risk sentiment and boosting the U.S. dollar," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

  • EMA analyses J&J COVID-19 vaccine data for cases of rare nerve disorder

    The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday said it is analysing Johnson & Johnson data on rare cases of a nerve disorder reported in patients who got the company's COVID-19 vaccine after the United States placed a warning on the vaccine. "As part of the review...EMA’s safety committee (PRAC) is analysing data provided by the marketing authorisation holder on cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) reported following vaccination," the regulator said in a statement to Reuters. "PRAC has requested (Johnson & Johnson) to provide further detailed data."

  • Iran says it is holding talks on prisoner exchanges with U.S.

    Iran said on Tuesday it was holding talks on prisoner exchanges with the United States aimed at securing the release of Iranians held in U.S. jails and other countries over violations of U.S. sanctions. "Negotiations are under way on the exchange of prisoners between Iran and America, and we will issue more information if Iranian prisoners are released and the country's interests are secured and the talks reach a conclusion," government spokesman Ali Rabiei said.

  • Futures mixed ahead of earnings from big banks, inflation data

    U.S. stock index futures traded mixed on Tuesday, as investors awaited earnings updates from big banks and a reading on inflation data for early clues on the health of the domestic economy. JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc fell 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively, in premarket trading, and were set to kickoff the second-quarter earning season. June-quarter earnings per share for S&P 500 companies is expected to rise 66%, according to Refinitiv data, with market participants questioning how long Wall Street's rally would last after a nearly 17% rise in the benchmark index so far this year.

  • Gaza cafe complex serves up lessons in recycling alongside drinks

    As a model of creative recycling in one of the most densely populated places on earth, a Gaza Strip cafe is serving up a healthy dose of environmentalism alongside its signature morning coffee. The beachside venue is part of the "Sea is Ours" co-operative, a complex built of reused wooden poles, plastic jugs, tyres and broken bricks by local playwright Ali Mhana and a group of friends. "Jeans became plant vessels and a fan became a light decoration," said mother-of-four Haneen Assamak after learning how things she used to throw out can be reused.

  • Russia's RDIF, India's SII to make Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine in India

    The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Serum Institute of India (SII) unveiled plans on Tuesday to start producing Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in India from September to help meet New Delhi's own needs in the first instance. RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund, which promotes the vaccine globally, said the plan was to produce over 300 million doses of the vaccine per year in India, the leading production hub for Sputnik V.

  • Hospitalized pope expected to return to Vatican soon

    Pope Francis is expected to return to the Vatican “as soon as possible” following his stay in hospital for rehabilitation from intestinal surgery that he underwent earlier this month, the Vatican said on Tuesday. The Vatican didn’t provide a target date in its daily medical update, repeating that the 84-year-old pope was continuing his planned course of treatment and rehabilitation. Francis had half of his colon removed for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4, his first major surgery since he became pope in 2013.

  • FAA says new Boeing production problem found in undelivered 787 Dreamliners

    WASHINGTON/SEATTLE (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said late on Monday that some undelivered Boeing 787 Dreamliners have a new manufacturing quality issue that the largest U.S. planemaker will fix before the planes will be delivered. The FAA added that "although the issue poses no immediate threat to flight safety, Boeing has committed to fix these airplanes before resuming deliveries." Boeing declined to comment.

  • Biden speaks with local leaders about reducing gun crime

    At the White House on Monday, President Biden delivered remarks before meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland and local law enforcement and community leaders about how to prevent gun violence.

  • Merkel doubts Biden meeting will solve gas pipeline dispute

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that she doubts the dispute between her country and the United States over a nearly completed gas pipeline from Russia will be fully resolved at a meeting with President Joe Biden this week. Washington has long argued that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline carrying natural gas from Russia to Germany endangers Europe's energy security and harms allies such as Ukraine, which currently profits from transit fees for Russian gas.

  • Russia against US troops in Central Asia near Afghanistan

    Russia has strongly warned the United States against deploying its troops in the former Soviet Central Asian nations following their withdrawal from Afghanistan, a senior diplomat said in remarks published on Tuesday. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow conveyed the message to Washington during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva last month. The warning comes as the U.S. military said last week that 90% of the withdrawal of U.S. troops and equipment from Afghanistan is complete.

  • Trump 2020 legal adviser Jenna Ellis leaving Republican Party in protest

    Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, said on Monday she is leaving the Republican Party in protest following the disclosure of an email from a top Republican National Committee lawyer criticizing her efforts in challenging the results of the November contest.

  • New stimulus checks, rent relief, business grants: Newsom signs more recovery bills

    Gov. Gavin Newsom signs budget legislation that will trigger a massive cash payout to help residents and businesses recover from the pandemic.

  • 'That makes no sense at all': GOP senators dispute Trump's characterizations of the January 6 rioters

    "I think that what people saw with their own eyes reflects a different reality," GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said.

  • Ivanka Trump's Midsummer Trip to Aspen Seems Like Another Move to Distance Herself From Donald Trump

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner seem to be creating as much distance as possible between the Trump family politics and their own careers and personal lives. Instead of heading to Dallas for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) with Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, she and her husband hit the beautiful mountain […]

  • The seven countries holding out against the US-backed global minimum tax

    Two more countries have expressed support for a global minimum tax, cutting the total number of holdouts down to just seven.

  • This Man Ordered the Attack on Pearl Harbor

    It took 75 years for a disgraced family in Japan to finally find peace. Last month, the remains of Hideki Tojo, the man who served as Japan’s prime minister for most of World War II, was approximately located. Born in Kōjimachi, Tokyo, on Dec. 30, 1884, Tojo was the third son of a lieutenant general in the Imperial Japanese Army (IJA).

  • Biden administration rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea

    The Biden administration on Sunday upheld a Trump-era rejection of nearly all of China's significant maritime claims in the South China Sea. The administration also warned China that any attack on the Philippines in the flashpoint region would draw a U.S. response under a mutual defense treaty.

  • Just Like Trump and Obama, Biden's Making This Social Security Mistake

    Few things in Washington are truly bipartisan, and when it comes to Social Security , the two major parties have very different positions. President Joe Biden's administration is getting off to the same start that former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama did, and retirees can only hope things will get better in future years. The Social Security Act requires the trustees of the Social Security Trust Fund to report on what's happened with the operation of the trust fund over the past year.

  • The Family Secrets Fueling the Trump Organization Indictment

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/APWhile the Manhattan District Attorney’s office undertook a years-long, high-stakes battle to obtain Donald Trump’s tax records—twice returning to the Supreme Court—some of the most damning evidence was quietly in the possession of someone who was more than willing to turn it over: the ex-daughter-in-law of a top Trump Organization executive.Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, has always been key to u