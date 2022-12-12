EU Nations Back More Iran Sanctions Over Military Aid to Russia

(Bloomberg) -- European Union states backed additional sanctions targeting Iran over military drone deliveries to Russia as well as Tehran’s violent crackdown on protesters.

The EU imposed restrictive measures on four individuals and four entities over Tehran’s deliveries of drones to Russia, the European Council said in a statement. The targets included Iranian companies involved in the research, design and manufacturing of parts of the drones used in Ukraine as well as senior Iranian officials responsible for exporting the systems or training Russian forces on them, according to an EU document.

The bloc also imposed measures on 20 individuals and one entity over the repression of protests, according to the Council statement.

EU foreign ministers signed off on the new restrictions at a meeting in Brussels on Monday. While the measures were already proposed last week, the ministers rubber stamped them after Iran executed its second prisoner in less than a week over anti-government demonstrations, according to state-run Nour News.

The executions are a “blatant attempt to intimidate people, simply because they take their opinions onto the street, simply because they want to live in freedom like us,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters ahead of the meeting. “We make it clear that we stand with the innocent people of Iran.”

The new penalties come on top of a string of sanctions the EU has imposed on Iran both on human rights issues and on its military aid to Russia.

Weapons Exports

Iran has previously denied exporting weapons to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine and blames foreign interference on anti-government protests that have gripped the country since September. The Islamic Republic said Monday it had sanctioned a number of EU lawmakers in retaliation for Europe’s penalties.

Ukrainian officials have also highlighted the use of Iranian-made drones in Russian attacks across Ukraine since mid-September, and their role in targeting critical infrastructure across the country.

Tehran’s military support may continue to grow. Russia is attempting to obtain more weapons, including hundreds of ballistic missiles, while in return Moscow is highly likely offering Iran an unprecedented level of military and technical support, the UK defense ministry said Saturday.

The EU foreign ministers were also expected to discuss stalled negotiations to curb Iran’s nuclear program.

“Despite the tensions and the sanctions agreed today, there is a desire to try and find a way to move forward with the Iranian nuclear deal, which makes sense for Iran but also for the rest of the world,” Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told reporters ahead of the meeting.

