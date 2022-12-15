EU Nations Back Russia Sanctions on Drone Imports, Banks

(Bloomberg) -- European Union member states reached a deal on a ninth package of sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, targeting Moscow’s access to drones, additional banks as well as officials responsible for allegedly abducting children from Ukraine.

The measures, which enter into force once published in the EU’s official journal, were agreed by the bloc’s ambassadors Thursday evening and impact more than 100 individuals and dozens of entities, according to people familiar with the matter. The EU also agreed to ban direct exports of drone engines to Russia or third countries, such as Iran, which could then supply drones to Russia.

The sanctions were expected to target three banks, including the Russian Regional Development Bank, four media outlets, export restrictions on chemicals and technologies used for military purposes, and more than 100 individuals and entities, Bloomberg reported previously.

In addition, the measures are due to hit seven governors allegedly involved in the transportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, and officials involved in the seizure of Ukrainian agricultural products. Russia denies the children have been abducted, saying they have been relocated for their own protection.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said earlier this week that his government had lobbied the EU to remove some Russian officials from the next round of sanctions.

EU member states discussed a mechanism to carve out specific exemptions, on a case-by-case basis, for a small number of sanctioned individuals and entities significantly involved in food-related deals, the people said. Transactions can also be rejected for national security reasons. Guidance will be provided outlining what persons and entities would qualify as significant.

