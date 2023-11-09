EU nations consider contingency plan if Hungary vetoes aid to Ukraine — report

EU countries are exploring a contingency plan to provide aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression if Hungary vetoes the current aid package worth $53.4 billion, Bloomberg reported on Nov. 9.

According to individuals familiar with the discussions, the proposal would include national guarantees from member states to secure financing on markets if Budapest blocks the revision of the EU's long-term budget. The sources did not provide further details.

On Nov. 8, EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn stated Hungary could not block the allocation of additional funds to Ukraine, specifically the budgeted EU package of $53.4 billion. He clarified that the European Commission has alternative methods to approve the budget review without Hungary’s support.

On Oct. 23, RFE/RL correspondent Rikard Jozwiak reported that Hungary once again blocked a EUR 500 million ($535 million) military aid package to Ukraine — EU foreign ministers could not reach an agreement. Budapest reportedly demands legal guarantees that Hungary's OTP Bank will no longer be included in the Ukrainian list of international war sponsors.

