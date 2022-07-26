EU Nations Back 15% Gas-Cut Target as Russia Reduces Flows

John Ainger and Alberto Nardelli
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European Union countries reached a political agreement to cut their gas use by 15% through next winter as the prospect of a full cut-off from Russian supplies grows increasingly likely.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Energy ministers meeting in Brussels gave the green light to a proposal to voluntarily cut their gas usage over the next months, the Czech presidency of the EU said in a post on Twitter. The plan makes the 15% target mandatory under an emergency situation -- such as a severe disruption to flows from Russia -- albeit with certain opt-outs for particularly vulnerable nations or those integral to the bloc’s network as a whole.

Hungary was the only nation against the EU decision to cut gas use because it goes against the country’s interests, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement. Prime Minister Viktor Orban called the EU move “alarming” and “another step toward a war economy” on his Facebook page.

“The most crucial outcome is that we will start saving gas now,” Kadri Simson, energy commissioner, told reporters. “The impact on GDP will be significantly smaller if we start saving now and don’t wait until Russia forces us to do so.”

Simson said work is ongoing to explore “different options to design a gas price cap, in particular in the case of market disruption and rationing of scarce quantities of gas.”

The fast pace of the agreement, with the European Commission first proposing the regulation last week, reflects the rapidly deteriorating gas flows from Russia. Supplies through the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline are set to drop to around 20% of capacity from Wednesday, with Gazprom PJSC saying that one more turbine is due for maintenance and will be taken out of service.

That’s made the chances that EU countries will be able to reach their 80% gas storage filling target even more unlikely, raising the stakes for cutting gas demand. Following the agreement, the rules should enter into EU law over the coming days.

The new rules are “an unprecedented step in European solidarity,” said Sven Giegold, a deputy German economy minister. “Member states that do not import any Russian gas are showing support and have committed to reducing consumption. This has never happened before.”

Concerns on Cuts

In the run-up to the meeting, a number of countries including Italy, Hungary, Poland, Portugal and Spain had raised concerns over the reduction goals, citing demand cuts already achieved, lack of gas connections to other countries and the fact that decisions on energy are usually a national competence.

The Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, had proposed a number of changes in recent days to the commission’s plan from last week in a bid to bring nations onside.

The revisions included a provision that would increase the number of countries that have to request that a 15% demand-reduction target be made mandatory to five from three, according to a draft seen by Bloomberg. The commission could also propose the emergency measure if it deemed there’s a high risk of a shortage. Both scenarios would also need majority backing from member states to take effect.

Other tweaks included taking into account the level of gas storage in a country as well as the possibility of excluding certain key industries. The rules would also only be set for one year, rather than two as originally outlined. Member states could ask for a lower mandatory reduction under certain criteria based on their interconnections with other nations -- island countries like Ireland for instance.

A halt of Russian gas supplies to the EU could potentially reduce its gross domestic product by as much as 1.5% if the winter is cold and the region fails to take preventive measures to save energy, the commission estimated.

(Updates with Szijjarto, Orban remarks in third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Why switching jobs could be good for your salary

    The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta found that those who changed jobs in the last three months were making an average of 6.4% more at a new company compared to 4.7% for those who remained.

  • China Seeking to Infiltrate Fed, Senior Senate Republican Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A senior US Republican lawmaker accused China of a broad campaign to obtain confidential information from the Federal Reserve, including recruiting central bank staffers and detaining a Fed employee visiting Shanghai.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsCoinbase Faces SEC Investigation on Cryptocurrency ListingsChina’s Gen Z Is D

  • Europe agrees compromise gas curbs as Russia squeezes supply

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union countries approved a weakened emergency plan to curb their gas demand on Tuesday, after striking compromise deals to limit the cuts for some countries, as they brace for further Russian reductions in supply. Europe faces an increased gas squeeze from Wednesday, when Russian's Gazprom has said it would cut flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to a fifth of capacity. With a dozen EU countries already facing lower Russian supplies, Brussels is urging member states to save gas and store it for winter for fear Russia will completely cut off flows in retaliation for Western sanctions over its war with Ukraine.

  • Europe Agrees to Cut Gas Consumption as Russia Crimps Supplies

    The deal calls for countries to voluntarily reduce their gas use by 15% beginning next month, and says the target could become mandatory in an emergency.

  • Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa coastal towns

    STORY: The footage shows destroyed houses in what is said to be the coastal town of Zatoka.The operational command 'South' of the Ukrainian army said in a Facebook post that several coastal towns in Odesa region were hit.Reuters could not independently verify the claim, date or location.The railway bridge in Zatoka is a key connection between Odesa region's south to the rest of Ukraine and had been hit several times before.Russian forces have also struck port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region on Tuesday (July 26), Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said.

  • JD, Baidu Among Firms That May Follow Alibaba’s Listing Move

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc. and Baidu Inc. are among Chinese firms that may follow Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in applying for a Hong Kong primary listing, as they seek to attract mainland investors and hedge against the risk of being kicked off US exchanges.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsCoinbase Faces SEC Investigation on Cryptocurrency L

  • Brittney Griner poised to testify in Russian court

    Brittney Griner is expected to be interrogated on Wednesday in a Russian court, where she’s on trial for drug charges.

  • Kremlin to Keep Up Its Gas Squeeze on Europe, Insiders Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The Kremlin is likely to keep vital gas flows to Europe at minimal levels as long as the standoff over Ukraine continues, ratcheting up the pressure on the European Union over its tough stance on Russia’s invasion, according to people familiar with the leadership’s thinking. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsCoinbase Faces SEC

  • DeSantis Silent On Swastikas

    Apparent supporters of Ron DeSantis (R) were photographed waving swastikas outside an event he was attending. The Florida governor has yet to condemn the foul display.

  • Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast as soda demand defies price hikes

    Coca-Cola Co lifted its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday, encouraged by buoyant demand for sugary sodas in the face of price increases to combat higher costs. Global sales volumes rose 8% in the second quarter, the company said, powered by growth in both developed and emerging markets, while average selling prices increased about 12%. The Dow component's shares were up 2.2% in early trading, while the broader market was down after top U.S. retailer Walmart Inc cut its full-year profit expectations on a slowdown in discretionary spending.

  • Oil Slips as Investors Weigh Demand Outlook Ahead of Fed Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced for a second session as signs of a tight physical crude market offset concerns about an economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsCoinbase Faces SEC Investigation on Cryptocurrency ListingsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyWest Texas Intermediate futures climbed above $98 a

  • Germany to cut e-car premiums, govt sources say

    BERLIN (Reuters) -State-funded financial incentives to buy electric cars in Germany will be reduced from next year after an agreement within the governing coalition, people familiar with the discussions told Reuters. The incentives, or premiums, paid to buyers of electric cars will expire completely once an allocated sum of 2.5 billion euros ($2.53 billion) is spent, according to the government sources. Under the plan, first reported in the Handelsblatt newspaper, premiums for purely electric-powered vehicles priced below 40,000 euros ($40,488) will fall from 6,000 euros currently to 4,500 euros at the beginning of next year, and to 3,000 euros over the course of 2023.

  • GM Misses Profit Estimates as Chip Shortage Crimps Output

    (Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. reported weaker second quarter profit than analysts’ estimates as semiconductor shortages kept production volumes in check. The automaker also warned it is bracing for tougher times ahead.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsCoinbase Faces SEC Investigation on Cryptocurrency ListingsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, U

  • What Does Integer Holdings Corporation's (NYSE:ITGR) Share Price Indicate?

    Integer Holdings Corporation ( NYSE:ITGR ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention...

  • Five for Fighting brings band together for tour, plus other Cape Cod concerts to check out

    John Ondrasik and Five for Fighting will play pop hits, political songs at Melody Tent, plus concerts by Ani DiFranco, Michael and Kevin Bacon, more.

  • We're Hopeful That Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although...

  • Nearly 800,000 Ukrainians have lost their homes due to Russian aggression

    Nearly 800,000 Ukrainians have lost their homes due to Russian aggression, Deputy Prime Minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, said on Ukrainian TV on July 25.

  • Interlinked climate risks could ripple through euro zone, ECB study says

    Climate shocks could quickly ripple through the euro zone economy as financial interlinkages amplified dangers and losses, a study by the European Central Bank and the EU's risk watchdog, the European Systemic Risk Board, said on Tuesday. The ECB, which supervises the biggest banks in the 19-country euro zone, has for years argued that climate change is a top risk and has pushed lenders to acknowledge and reduce their exposures, but with little success so far. "No meaningful reduction in emission intensity in the loan portfolios of euro area banks has taken place in recent years," the report said.

  • Russia's Yandex says investments could pick up as revenues rise

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian internet giant Yandex reported on Tuesday a jump in second-quarter revenue and profit, saying efforts to save cash had helped it weather external challenges and that investments may accelerate in the coming quarters. Like all Russian companies, Yandex has had to contend with the fallout from Moscow's decision to send troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, and although Yandex itself has not been targeted with Western sanctions, it has faced problems as a result. Trading in Yandex's Nasdaq-listed shares was suspended in February, and it withdrew full-year financial guidance in April, while the management team has had to grapple with personnel changes at senior level.

  • Indonesia says Mitsubishi Motors to invest about $667 million over next 3 years

    Mitsubishi Motors Corp plans to invest about 10 trillion rupiah ($666.89 million) in Indonesia between 2022 and 2025, the country's chief economics minister said on Tuesday. Airlangga Hartarto in a statement said the Japanese company had invested 11.3 trillion rupiah up to 2021 and was planning to expand its production in the Southeast Asian country. The statement quoted Mitsubishi Motors CEO Takao Kato as saying the company planned to produce hybrid electric vehicles and battery electric vehicles in Indonesia.