EU nations vote unanimously to impose Russia sanctions

People gather for a rally in support of Ukraine sovereignty while Russia's military presence at the border and in the region continues as the U.N. Security Council holds a meeting on the tensions between Ukraine and Russia outside of the U.N. on Feb. 17.





Members of the European Union voted unanimously Tuesday to impose sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin deployed military troops into eastern Ukraine, The Associated Press reports.

The EU set in place sanctions that will affect Duma legislators and other Russian officials who were in favor of recognizing the separatist-held sections of eastern Ukraine.

The sanctions will bar Russia from access to some EU services and limit the country's access to capital and financial markets across the continent.

"This package of sanctions ... will hurt Russia and it will hurt a lot," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Paris, after he chaired a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Germany acted separately in response to Moscow's long-anticipated military deployment by pausing its plan to certify the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline out of Russia, which would have increased Europe's reliance on Russia for its energy sources.

And Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the U.K. shared with the public that the country placed sanctions on five banks and three wealthy figures in Russia.

The U.S. has responded to the troop deployments in accord with the EU, with the White House classifying the move as an invasion of Ukraine. Further sanctions out of Washington are anticipated.

"If Russia decides once again to use force against Ukraine, there will be even stronger sanctions, even a higher price to pay," promised NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, a native of Norway.