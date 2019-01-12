EU, NATO should agree on joint position towards Huawei: Poland

FILE PHOTO: Joachim Brudzinski Minister of Internal Affairs attends a government swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - The European Union and NATO should work on a joint position on whether to exclude Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei from their markets, Poland's internal affairs minister, Joachim Brudzinski, said on Saturday.

Poland has arrested a Chinese employee of Huawei and a former Polish security official on spying allegations, officials and sources told Reuters on Friday, a move that could fuel Western security concerns about the telecoms equipment maker.

However, a spokesman for the Polish security services told Reuters the allegations related to individual actions, and were not linked directly to Huawei Technologies Cos Ltd.

On Saturday, Brudzinski told private broadcaster RMF FM that Poland wanted to continue cooperating with China but a discussion was needed on excluding Huawei from some markets.

"There are concerns about Huawei within NATO as well. It would make most sense to have a joint stance, among EU member states and NATO members," he said. "We want relations with China that are good, intensive and attractive for both sides."

