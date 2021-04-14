EU throws weight behind Pfizer-BioNTech and new technology

  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a statement after a meeting of the college of commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced plans Wednesday for a major contract extension for COVID-19 vaccines with Pfizer stretching to 2023. (John Thys, Pool via AP)
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a statement after a meeting of the college of commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced plans Wednesday for a major contract extension for COVID-19 vaccines with Pfizer stretching to 2023. (John Thys, Pool via AP)
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a statement after a meeting of the college of commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced plans Wednesday for a major contract extension for COVID-19 vaccines with Pfizer stretching to 2023. (John Thys, Pool via AP)
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen prepares to deliver a statement after a meeting of the college of commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced plans Wednesday for a major contract extension for COVID-19 vaccines with Pfizer stretching to 2023. (John Thys, Pool via AP)
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen puts on her protective face mask after delivering a statement at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced plans Wednesday for a major contract extension for COVID-19 vaccines with Pfizer stretching to 2023. (John Thys, Pool via AP)
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a statement after a meeting of the college of commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced plans Wednesday for a major contract extension for COVID-19 vaccines with Pfizer stretching to 2023. (John Thys, Pool via AP)
1 / 6

Virus Outbreak Belgium EU Vaccine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a statement after a meeting of the college of commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced plans Wednesday for a major contract extension for COVID-19 vaccines with Pfizer stretching to 2023. (John Thys, Pool via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RAF CASERT
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BRUSSELS (AP) — In a stinging rebuke to pharma giant AstraZeneca Thursday, the European Union announced plans to negotiate a massive contract extension for Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine insisting the 27-nation bloc had to go with companies that had shown their value in the pandemic.

“We need to focus on technologies that have proven their worth,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. She also announced that America's Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech would provide the EU with an extra 50 million dozes in the 2nd quarter of this year, making up for faltering deliveries of AstraZeneca.

In contrast to the oft-criticized Anglo-Swedish company, von der Leyen said Pfizer-BioNTech “has proven to be a reliable partner. It has delivered on its commitments, and it is responsive to our needs. This is to the immediate benefit of EU citizens.”

Exacerbating the problems for AstraZeneca, Denmark decided Wednesday not to resume use of its vaccine, after putting it on hold last month following reports of rare blood clots in some recipients. The bulk of the shots given in the Scandinavian country so far have been the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson jab, which uses the same base technology as AstraZeneca, hit a snag this week when U.S. regulators recommended a “pause” in administering Johnson & Johnson shots. Deliveries in the EU have been suspended.

AstraZeneca was supposed to be the workhorse of the EU's vaccine drive this year — a cheap and easy-to-transport shot to break the pandemic's back. Yet, the EU said that of 120 million doses promised for the 1st quarter, only 30 million were delivered, and, of the 180 million expected, now there are only 70 million set for delivery in the 2nd quarter.

Because of that shortfall, the EU has come under crushing pressure as, even though it it is a major producer and exporter of vaccines, it cannot get its vaccinations even close to the levels of the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Our World in Data site said 47.5% of people in the U.K. have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 36.6% in the U.S. and 16.4% in the EU.

Now, Pfizer-BioNTech could well become the key to beat the pandemic on the continent.

With 200 million doses already earmarked for the bloc this quarter from Pfizer-BioNTech. the 50 million additional deliveries will be especially welcomed by the EU’s nations considering supply delays and concerns over rare blood clots potentially linked to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Von der Leyen said the EU will start negotiating to buy 1.8 billion doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine through 2023.

“It will entail that not only the production of the vaccines, but also all essential components, will be based in the EU,” von der Leyen said.

The European Commission currently has a portfolio of 2.3 billion doses from half a dozen companies and is negotiating more contracts.

Von der Leyen expressed full confidence in the technology used for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is different from that behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The active ingredient in the Pfizer-BioNTech shot is messenger RNA, or mRNA, which contains the instructions for human cells to construct a harmless piece of the coronavirus called the spike protein. The human immune system recognizes the spike protein as foreign, allowing it to mount a response against the virus upon infection.

Astra Zeneca's is made with a cold virus that sneaks the spike protein gene into the body. It’s a very different form of manufacturing: Living cells in giant bioreactors grow that cold virus, which is extracted and purified.

Von der Leyen said Europe needs to have a technology that can boost immunity, tackle new variants and produce shots quickly and massively. “mRNA vaccines are a clear case in point,” she said.

The planned negotiations with Pfizer left in the middle what the EU would do about any new contracts with AstraZeneca. “Other contracts, with other companies, may follow,” said von der Leyen.

___

Jan M. Olsen contributed from Copenhagen.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Recommended Stories

  • Scientists are using natural-language algorithms to predict Covid-19 variants

    Scientists are using natural-language algorithms to try understand which coronavirus mutations will be most infectious.

  • EU to raise COVID vaccine supplies from Pfizer in Q2 to 250 million doses

    European Union countries will receive 50 million more coronavirus vaccines produced by Pfizer and BioNTech in the second quarter, the head of the EU Commission said on Wednesday, as deliveries expected at the end of the year will be brought forward. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the earlier deliveries, which will start this month instead of in October, will take total supplies to the EU from Pfizer to 250 million doses in the second quarter in a move meant to compensate for lower supplies from AstraZeneca and possible problems with Johnson & Johnson. Von der Leyen confirmed the Commission was in talks with Pfizer and BioNTech for a new contract for 1.8 billion doses to be delivered in 2022 and 2023, confirming a Reuters report last week.

  • Taliban backs out of Afghan peace conference in Istanbul

    The Taliban said Monday that it will not take part in a peace conference with the Afghan government slated for Friday in Istanbul. "Our current position is that we can't participate in the conference," the Islamic group's spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Bloomberg in a text message. He did add, however, that future participation is still "under our consideration." The two sides were expected to reach a political agreement in Istanbul that would kick off efforts to end Afghanistan's 20-year conflict. Per Bloomberg, the government "has prepared a draft peace agreement that has been subsumed within the framework of the U.S. offer" to replace President Ashraf Ghani's government with an interim government (although Ghani is opposed to stepping down). An immediate cease-fire is reportedly included in the proposal. The U.S. helped facilitate the United Nations-led event, hoping it would clear the way for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan ahead of a May 1 deadline set in a previous agreement with the Taliban. Delegates from the U.S., Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan, were also scheduled to be at the conference, as well, Bloomberg notes. Read more at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkThe girl at the center of the Matt Gaetz investigation also reportedly went on his scrutinized Bahamas trip7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • U.S. CDC to weigh rare clot risk with J&J's COVID-19 vaccine as use paused

    A U.S. health advisory panel on Wednesday is set to review six reported cases of rare blood clots in women who received Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine one day after federal regulators paused the use of the shot to assess the issue. The cases, in women under age 50, were reported out of 7.2 million U.S. doses of the J&J vaccine administered -- a risk federal officials and immunology experts said was extremely low given the novel coronavirus' heavy toll. J&J's single-dose shot is less widely used in the United States compared to the 185 million doses delivered of Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech's two-shot vaccines.

  • U.S. Money Markets Brace for Headaches as Debt Limit Draws Near

    (Bloomberg) -- Dollar-denominated funding markets are already facing myriad challenges that are distorting supply and demand, and these effects are only going to intensify as a return of the U.S. government’s statutory borrowing limit gets closer.Rates for short-term dollar borrowing have been driven to zero and below, weighed down by Federal Reserve asset purchases, a drawdown of the U.S. Treasury’s mammoth cash pile and a shift from bank deposits to money-market funds. The reimposition at the end of July of the debt ceiling, which was suspended in 2019, is threatening to exacerbate this dynamic as its return also affects how much spare cash the Treasury can legally hold.The reinstatement will force the Treasury to wind down its cash balance to levels near the previous suspension, or roughly $120 billion to $130 billion, from $924 billion now. That would push more cash into the market, while simultaneously yanking supply out of the market with bill paydowns.While JPMorgan Securities strategists Teresa Ho, Alex Roever and Ryan Lessing estimate that gap between supply and demand is currently around $585 billion, there’s room for this to widen.‘Too Much Cash’“Anyway you slice it, there is too much cash looking for a home and not enough products to invest in and that’s what’s keeping everything tight,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior U.S. interest rates strategist at TD Securities. The debt ceiling “will just make Treasury’s headache even worse.”The longer these idiosyncrasies persist, it’s going to force the U.S. central bank to intervene to maintain control over the short end -- particularly its key policy target, the effective federal funds rate. The Fed seems to already be taking steps through changes to the mechanics of its facility for overnight reverse repurchase agreements.Last month the Fed instructed the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to boost the size of the counterparty limit for the overnight reverse repo facility, or O/N RRP, to $80 billion from $30 billion, a move that could help prevent short-term rates from slipping even lower. The move has been well-received, with take-up quickly surging to the most in almost a year.Lorie Logan, executive vice president at the New York Fed, said in an April 8 speech that the bank could adjust the eligibility requirements for its daily operation to allow for broader participation from the money fund community.Adjustments Ahead?Policy makers still have the ability to tweak the Fed’s interest on excess reserves rate, the offered level on the O/N RRP, or both. In minutes from the March Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Chairman Jerome Powell noted the potential for downward pressure on money-market rates and suggested it “might be appropriate” to make adjustments at upcoming meetings or even between gatherings to ensure the fed funds rate remains “well within the target range.”The recent FOMC minutes suggest the Fed recognizes that the overnight repo rate is a “more important operational parameter than the IOER at present,” Wrightson ICAP economist Lou Crandall wrote in a note to clients. Wrightson expects that any initial adjustment to the O/N RRP -- and potentially IOER -- would be 2 basis points, while the second choice is a 3 basis-point tweak.The fact that the FOMC is “laying the groundwork so explicitly for a potential adjustment” reinforces the belief that the Fed will be quicker to respond to downward technical pressure on overnight rates than in the past, Crandall wrote.JPMorgan strategists, who said in February the Fed wouldn’t have to make any adjustments to its tools until mid-year, now say policy makers could make a tweak sooner. They aren’t alone in such thinking.“It’s certainly on the Fed’s radar that the pressure is building,” TD’s Goldberg said. “They want to make sure the levy at the lower bound of the target range is powerful enough to contain this flood of cash.”(Updates to include recent take-up of tweaked Fed operations seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Microsoft is updating its MacBook Air competitor for the work from home age

    Microsoft's Surface Laptop 4 brings new Intel and AMD chips just in time for the work from home age.

  • Taliban to boycott peace talks until U.S. leaves Afghanistan: spokesman

    The Taliban will not attend "any conference that shall make decisions about Afghanistan" until "all foreign forces completely withdraw," a spokesperson for the group tweeted on Tuesday. Why it matters: That's an explicit rejection of an upcoming peace conference in Istanbul. It also follows President Biden's announcement that the U.S. will withdraw its troops by Sept. 11, but miss a deadline to do so by May 1.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The UN said Tuesday that the Istanbul conference would take place April 24–May 4 and aim to help the Taliban and Afghan government move toward a "just and durable political settlement."The Taliban, closer than ever to its goal of outlasting the U.S. presence in Afghanistan, seems to be suggesting that any such efforts will be on hold until all U.S. troops are withdrawn.Flashback: The Trump administration reached a deal with the Taliban last year that called for a full U.S. withdrawal by May 1. As of now, there are around 10,000 NATO troops in the country, of which roughly 3,500 are American.What they're saying: A senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday that the Sept. 11 deadline was "not conditions-based," meaning the U.S. would exit regardless of the military and political circumstances.In the meantime, the official said, the U.S. would put "the full weight of our government behind diplomatic efforts to reach a peace agreement between the Taliban and the Afghan government.""But what we will not do is use our troops as bargaining chips in that process," the official added.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Pfizer says it can deliver 10% more vaccine doses to U.S. by end of May than previously agreed

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Tuesday announced the company has ramped up production of its coronavirus vaccine and can deliver 10% more doses to the U.S. by the end of May than it previously agreed to produce.What he's saying: Bourla added that the company can deliver the full 300 million doses two weeks earlier than expected.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Earlier Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration recommended an immediate halt of the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, citing cases of a rare blood clot disorder that six women developed within two weeks of receiving the shot.The White House on Tuesday said that the pause "will not have a significant impact" on the administration's vaccination plans, adding that it has secured enough Moderna and Pfizer doses for 300 million Americans. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Moderna says protection from its COVID-19 vaccine still strong six months on

    The vaccine maker, which will be updating investors on the progress of its vaccines at an event on Wednesday, said the six-month follow-up of its original late-stage study of the vaccine showed that vaccine efficacy remained consistent with its previous updates. The company has also started testing new versions of the vaccine that target a concerning new variant of the coronavirus, which was first identified in South Africa and is known as B.1.351.

  • EU countries tell Britain they cannot guarantee extradition of criminals in wake of Brexit

    Twenty European Union states are refusing to guarantee that suspected criminals who are citizens of their country can be extradited to the UK. Ten EU countries have declined point blank to allow such extraditions, two will do so only if the suspected criminal agrees and eight have attached other restrictions. The development emerged in recently released documents from Brussels and reflects the fact that Brexit means the UK is no longer part of the European Arrest Warrant. The current setup potentially undercuts the ability for Europeans who are suspected of committing crimes in the UK to be returned to face justice after fleeing to the Continent. Lawyers have warned it could also artificially keep prison populations high as judges may be reluctant to grant bail over fears of European suspects leaving the country and not returning. The position of each of the 27 EU member states towards extradition and the UK was contaminated in an EU notification note issued on April 6. Under the European Arrest Warrant suspected criminals could be extradited easily within the bloc. But with Britain now out of the EU, individual member states can decide their position. Ten EU states have said they will not hand over citizens suspected of crimes to the UK: Germany, Greece, France, Croatia, Latvia, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden. A further two, Czech Republic and Austria, will do so only if the suspect agrees. Eight more countries attach restrictions, such as prison sentences being served in home nations. Only the remaining seven EU member states broadly agree to reciprocity with the UK: Belgium, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Malta. It means that an imbalance exists given the UK’s willingness to extradite Britons suspected of committing crimes in EU countries. Edward Grange, a partner at Corker Binning solicitors, said: “The UK will continue to extradite its own nationals as it has given no notification that the nationality bar will apply. “Indeed, this stance continues the UK’s long standing approach that an individual’s nationality alone should not prevent extradition.” A Home Office spokesman said: “The UK agreed a comprehensive security agreement with the EU, which includes streamlined extradition arrangements. “Some EU Member States have long-held constitutional bars against the extradition of their own nationals to non-EU countries, which is why we negotiated a specific agreement which allows for offenders to face justice via another route, even where a country will not extradite their own national. “It is the UK’s longstanding policy not to distinguish between UK nationals and others in extradition proceedings in order to ensure individuals can be brought to justice.” In a separate development, the European Commission has told EU member states it opposed the UK’s application to join the Lugano Convention. The convention is a treaty that decides which court has jurisdiction in cross border civil and commercial disputes and ensures judgements are enforced across borders.

  • Russia calls U.S. an adversary, warns its warships to avoid Crimea

    Russia on Tuesday called the United States an adversary and told U.S. warships to stay well away from Crimea "for their own good", calling their deployment in the Black Sea a provocation designed to test Russian nerves. Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and two U.S. warships are due to arrive in the Black Sea this week amid an escalation in fighting in eastern Ukraine, where government forces have battled Russian-backed separatists in a conflict Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people.

  • Credit Suisse offers big blocks of Discovery, iQIYI shares related to Archegos: sources

    Credit Suisse has not yet finished unwinding its Archegos positions, said one source familiar with the matter. The bank has taken a $4.7 billion hit from dealings with Archegos Capital, prompting it to overhaul the leadership of its investment bank and risk divisions. Shares in Discovery and IQIYI fell in U.S. afterhours trading after news the offers, which were pitched below the stocks' closing prices.

  • Thailand's daily COVID infections hit record, topping 1,300

    Thailand reported more than 1,300 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, setting another daily record and adding pressure on the government to speed up a nearly nonexistent vaccination drive and do more to control a surge that comes amid mass travel as the country celebrates its traditional New Year festival. The 1,335 new infections brings the number of new cases to nearly 7,000 since April 1, when a cluster linked to nightclubs and bars in central Bangkok was found. Most of the new cases reported Wednesday were yet again in Bangkok, but also seeing hefty increases were the northern province of Chiang Mai and the southern seaside province of Prachuap Khiri Khan.

  • Mark Cuban calls NBA play-in games an 'enormous mistake' after voting to approve them

    Cuban's Mavericks are in seventh place in the West, leaving them vulnerable to the play-in games.

  • In world first, Denmark ditches AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot

    Denmark on Wednesday became the first country to stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine altogether, following news of its possible link to very rare blood clot cases, health authorities said. The decision will push back the scheduled conclusion of Denmark's vaccination scheme to early August from July 25, they said. Results of investigations into the blood clots "showed real and serious side effects," health agency head Soren Brostrom said in a statement.

  • After months of protectionism, India finally welcomes all Covid-19 vaccines—but is it enough?

    The central government announced a change in its policy yesterday (April 13), under which Covid-19 vaccines that have received emergency approval elsewhere in the world would be fast tracked in India. Approvals by the US Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency, UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, or Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency Japan would grant vaccine makers faster approvals in India. Additionally, those vaccines that are listed in World Health Organization’s “(emergency use listing) may be granted emergency use approval in India,” the health ministry said in a press release.

  • Subtle signs you have a blood clot, and what to do about it

    Blood clots have been reported in a small minority of people after receiving COVID-19 vaccines by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

  • Moderna and Novavax added to ‘mix and match’ COVID-19 vaccine trial

    A major U.K. trial looking at whether COVID-19 vaccines can be safely mixed has been expanded to include shots made by Moderna and Novavax, researchers announced on Wednesday.

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • Grandfather, mentor and role model: Prince Philip played a crucial part in Prince William's life

    When the Duke of Cambridge was introduced to Matt Smith, the actor who would play his grandfather in The Crown, at a charity event a few years ago, he was asked if he had any advice. “Just one word,” came the reply. “Legend.” The Duke of Edinburgh was a huge presence in Prince William’s life, playing a critical role as mentor, role model and sounding board. Both of similar temperaments, pragmatic, plain speaking and quick witted, the Duke saw a lot of himself in his grandson. He is thought to have felt assured that the institution of the monarchy, to which he had dedicated almost his entire adult life, was in safe hands. From their adoration of Africa to their environmental interests, their love of sailing, horses and polo, the two men shared many common interests. Both were pilots and passionate about shooting and land management. Their relationship was strengthened following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, when the Duke immediately took on the role of staunch defender.