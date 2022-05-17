The EU will not let Ukraine run out of equipment - EU's Borrell

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that the bloc will not let Ukraine without military equipment as the war against Russia continues on its territory.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine, Charlotte Van Campenhout)