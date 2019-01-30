Juncker Says Chance of No-Deal Has Increased: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May is trying to renegotiate her Brexit deal but won’t change her red lines. The European Union is standing firm and stepping up contingency plans in case it all goes wrong.

Key Developments

EU says it won’t reopen the withdrawal agreementBelgian PM says no-deal is "increasingly inevitable"May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had "serious and engaged" talks on BrexitMay’s due to speak with European Council President Donald Tusk and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar later on Wednesday

Corbyn Says May Listened to Customs Union plan (5:15 p.m.)

Jeremy Corbyn told broadcasters that May “listened” to his concerns about the backstop and future customs arrangements in their meeting this afternoon. On the backstop, he said he told the premier “this would be the first time in British history we’ve entered into a treaty arrangement with anybody else in which there was no right to leave.”

He spelled out Labour’s call for a "comprehensive customs union" with the EU that gives Britain a say in any external trade deals. A government official said May asked questions about Corbyn’s proposals, but that the U.K. needs to have an independent trade policy post-Brexit.

May and Corbyn’s ‘Serious and Engaged Talks’ (4:15 p.m.)

After a 45-minute meeting in May’s House of Commons office, a spokesman for Corbyn told reporters the two party leaders had enjoyed a “serious and engaged" discussion over the customs union and would meet again soon.

While the meeting was “cordial,” the Conservatives “have their own set of priorities,” the spokesman added. Asked if May had indicated any change of position on the customs union, the spokesman said she was “seriously engaged” with the detail.

Barnier Criticizes May (4 p.m.)

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the U.K.’s Brexit deal won’t be renegotiated and it’s “more essential than ever” to plan for no deal.

“For the first time yesterday,” U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May “openly called for the re-opening of the agreement,” Barnier told the European Parliament in Brussels. “She distanced herself from the agreement she herself had negotiated.”

Barnier said the EU is “open to ‘alternative arrangements” for the Northern Ireland border -- but in the future, not as part of the divorce deal.

"We’re ready to work on that as soon as the withdrawal agreement is signed,” he said. “But here and now no one, either on one side or the other, can say very clearly or precisely what form these alternative arrangements will take so they can be operational and meet the aims of the backstop."

Juncker Says Chance of No-Deal Has Increased (3:40 p.m.)

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the vote in Parliament on Tuesday has increased the risk of a disorderly exit. “A concept is not a plan; it is not an operational solution,” he said.

He reiterated that the EU will stick to the pledges made to Ireland on the border -- that’s the contentious part of the Brexit deal the U.K. now wants to renegotiate. “This is not a game,” he said. “It goes to the heart of what being a member of the EU means. Ireland’s border is Europe’s border, and it’s our union’s priority.”

Ireland Says We’ve Tried the Alternatives Already (2:30 p.m.)

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said he’s skeptical that there are workable alternatives to the backstop, and most of the ideas have been tested already and found wanting. Still, he said, “let’s test replacements”, but the backstop must remain as the backstop. In reality, his mind seems made up - it’s the backstop or bust.

France Prepares to Keep Defense Parts Moving (2 p.m.)

France published a new executive order that aims to maintain a normal supply of defense and space-industry components between France and the U.K. in case of a no-deal Brexit.

“This is one more executive order to prepare for the Brexit,” government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux told reporters. It would “avoid disruption that would be harmful to French companies’ interest and our defense system.”

The measure is part of a law passed in December in France to keep passenger traffic, road transport and trade operating between France and the U.K.

Coveney: Economics Won’t Trump Peace Process (1:45 p.m.)

In a speech in Dublin, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney went off script to deliver what might turn out to be an important intervention. He said he wanted to make it “crystal clear” that the government wouldn’t allow economic self-interest to trump concerns around the peace process.