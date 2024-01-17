The EU is now doing Putin’s dirty work

Daniel Johnson
·3 min read
Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Vladimir Putin must be grinning from ear to ear at the news that the European Commission is furious with Germany for “going solo” by offering Ukraine a desperately-needed £6 billion package of aid.

The Russian President will be delighted at the spectacle of the EU doing his dirty work by slapping down Olaf Scholz, just because the German Chancellor has bypassed the Brussels-run fund to provide arms for Kyiv.

The French internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, could hardly contain his irritation when Scholz blamed some of his EU partners – notably France – for dragging their feet while Ukrainians are dying.

“We see that Germany is trying to go solo, it hasn’t fooled anyone, and in particular it is trying to stop supporting the European Peace Facility,” Breton fulminated.

No doubt the commissioner would prefer Brussels controlled all aid to Ukraine. But the EU has been slow to distribute the £20 billion fund, which (in a typical piece of Orwellian Eurospeak) is named the European Peace Facility, even though it is meant to be spent on helping Kyiv to fight a war.

Having lost patience with the procrastinating Commission, Berlin is now trying to reduce its contributions to the fund, sending assistance directly to Kyiv instead. After a slow start, the Germans have to date given more than €17 billion in bilateral aid, compared to a paltry €544 million by the French.

At last December’s Brussels summit, the EU agreed to open membership talks with Ukraine, but failed to send a planned €50 billion in aid after Viktor Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister, vetoed the package. The irony is that unless Europe gives Volodymyr Zelensky the means to win the war, EU membership will remain a pipe dream for Ukraine.

Putin, of course, understands this dynamic only too well and is doing all he can to divide the Europeans, among whom he has plenty of allies. This week Orban invited Robert Fico, the newly elected premier of Slovakia, to Budapest to devise new ways of thwarting the pro-Ukrainian camp in the EU.

Meanwhile Germans, mired in recession and reeling under a wave of strikes, are turning against Scholz and his centre-Left coalition. Angry farmers, who brought Berlin to a halt this week, booed ministers who told them that there was no money for their diesel subsidies partly because cash had been earmarked for Ukraine.

Europe’s biggest economy could be producing tanks, artillery and missiles for Ukraine, but instead lurches from one crisis to the next, while the pro-Putin nationalists of the Alternative for Germany party are gaining momentum.

Yet the Eurocrats are adding insult to the many injuries sustained by the battered German Chancellor. In return, the lifelong Europhile Scholz has been forced by the logic of his predicament to abandon a core principle of the EU – that collective action at the European level is always preferable to nation states going it alone.

No wonder Zelensky welcomed Rishi Sunak so warmly last week. At least the British don’t have to ask permission from blinkered Brussels bureaucrats before giving him the tools to finish the job.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.

Recommended Stories

  • This car handbag holder keeps my purse from spilling — and it's just $15

    Stretched between the front seats, this multitasking organizer blocks kid feet and curious dogs, too. Save over 40%!

  • Amazon eyes AI, autonomous vehicles and Asia as $1B industrial innovation fund evolves

    Amazon has spent nearly two years putting an undisclosed portion of its $1 billion industrial innovation fund to work with investments in nearly a dozen U.S. and Israeli startups focused on logistics, the supply chain and customer fulfillment. Now, Amazon is flexing a bit — with an aim to expand geographically and to push into areas like generative AI that support the broader mission, the fund's new head Franziska Bossart told TechCrunch in an exclusive interview. The Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund, which launched in April 2022, is still intent on finding and investing in startups that can help the e-commerce giant deliver goods faster, while improving the experience of customers as well as the employees who work in its warehouses and logistics departments.

  • How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl on Nickelodeon

    Are you ready for the biggest football game of the year? How about the kid-friendly 'Nick-ified' version?

  • 2024 election: Your guide to all the key primaries, debates and what happens next

    New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary is next week, followed by Nevada's unusual dueling Republican caucus and primary early next month.

  • Top Tier Capital lands $1.05B to invest in funds and startups

    Case in point, Top Tier Capital, the San Francisco-based VC and private equity firm, today announced that it raised $1.05 billion more to invest with global venture funds and tech companies. Speaking to TechCrunch via email, Top Tier managing partner David York said the new capital -- which includes Top Tier's Fund X, single-investor funds and separate accounts -- will emphasize investments in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Top Tier, which was founded in 2011 by Philip Paul, who spun the company out of Paul Capital, makes investments primarily in VC funds but also in startups alongside select managers (in the form of direct secondary and co-investments).

  • TuSimple is leaving the Nasdaq as it exits the US

    Chinese autonomous trucking startup TuSimple will delist itself from the Nasdaq stock exchange as it moves forward with its plan to fully exit the U.S. market. TuSimple says it is choosing to take itself off the stock exchange for a few reasons. A special committee made up of independent directors said the company's "valuation and liquidity have declined" while the volatility of its stock price "has increased significantly," and that the "benefits of remaining a publicly traded company no longer justify the costs."

  • Alphabet's Wing supersizes delivery drones to tow big orders

    Wing, the drone-powered delivery company operated by Alphabet, intends to introduce a larger craft capable of towing heavier packages to customers. The news comes on the heels of Walmart's decision to expand its drone deliveries in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, so it's no wonder Wing is working to upgrade its stock; the outfit is one of the two firms facilitating Walmart's drone delivery effort, alongside Zipline. Walmart said last week that a quarter of the items in its larger Supercenter stores don't meet the current size and weight requirements for delivery by drone.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: The end of sign-stealing

    In today's edition: Why sign-stealing could disappear from college football, Embiid vs. Jokić, the first true MLS superteam, and more.

  • Tandem gives ‘modern couples’ app to manage finances together and separately

    Commingling finances can be a scary endeavor for people who have decided to share their lives with each other. This was the dilemma Michelle Winterfield experienced when she moved in with her partner a few years prior to getting married. “It’s hard to build a life as an unmarried couple,” Winterfield told TechCrunch.

  • Impulse Space wants to open up far away orbits with Helios kick stage

    Impulse Space revealed more details today about its next product, a high-energy kick stage called Helios, that could make getting to geosynchronous orbit cheaper than ever before. Mueller is well-known in the space propulsion world: he worked as CTO of Propulsion at SpaceX and led development of the Merlin rocket engine, which still powers the Falcon 9 workhorse rocket, and the Draco engines on the Dragon spacecraft.

  • RevOps platform Fullcast raises $34M to set the stage for growth

    Since its launch in 2021, Fullcast's revenue has grown to around $6.5 million on the back of a customer base that now stands at ~80 brands, including Iterable and Collibra. This week, Fullcast raised $34 million in a seed funding round and acquisition led by Epic Ventures with participation from Companyon Ventures, Firsthand Alliance, True Blue Partners and Sepio Capital. Alongside a $4 million credit line from Silicon Valley Bank, the tranche arrives as tech entrepreneur Ryan Westwood joins Fullcast as CEO, replacing Singh, who's becoming the company's chief customer officer.

  • Vertice raises $25M for AI-based tools to help companies tackle software spend

    When you say the phrase "expense management" in a business context, people might think of software like Concur that tracks what you spend on travel, entertainment and other work-related activities; or the software used by finance teams to help track outgoings across the wider operation. The funding is being co-led by 83North and Bessemer Venture Partners, which also co-led the London-based startup's previous round of $26 million. While some inside rounds speak to startups needing a little help in difficult times, that is not the case here: the company now has a valuation, Tuvey said, in the "hundreds of millions of dollars," which is impressive in the current market and speaks to low dilution, since Vertice has only raised $51 million to date.

  • Home office deduction: Who can claim it, and how much can you save?

    Here’s what to know about the home office deduction, the rules for claiming it, and how to calculate your total deduction.

  • Top 25 MLB free agents 2023-24: With Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani off the board, who's still out there?

    Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.

  • EV charging startup Electra secures $330 million

    Electra is an electric vehicle charging company building a network of charging stations in France and other European countries. Right now, the company has 172 active charging stations (with several charging points per station) and is in the process of rolling out another 105 stations. The company has also partnered with Toulouse’s airport to build some charging stations there.

  • Lexus RX Luggage Test: How much fits in the cargo area?

    The Lexus RX has 29.6 cubic-feet of cargo space behind its raised back seat. We put that number to the test with real-world stuff.

  • Tired and tested: Onera raises $32M to help clinicians conduct sleep studies in patients' homes

    Onera Health, a startup providing sleep diagnostic and monitoring technology to help clinicians conduct studies, has raised €30 million ($32 million) in a Series C round of funding. Poor sleep is thought to impact the U.S. economy alone to the tune of $400 billion, due to factors such as absenteeism and sleep-related presenteeism. While there are countless sleep-tracking aids in the market already, Onera sells itself as more of a clinical-grade solution, having secured regulatory clearance from the likes of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S. The company provides end-to-end "polysomnography-as-a-service," allowing healthcare professionals to conduct a sleep study directly in the patient's home -- or in a lab, if required.

  • Thomvest Ventures closes $250M fund to invest across fintech, cybersecurity, AI

    Thomvest Ventures is popping into 2024 with a new $250 million fund and the promotion of Umesh Padval and Nima Wedlake to the role of managing directors. The Bay Area venture capital firm was started about 25 years ago by Peter Thomson, whose family is the majority owners of Thomson Reuters. “Peter has always had a very strong interest in technology and what technology would do in terms of shaping society and the future,” Don Butler, Thomvest Ventures’ managing director, told TechCrunch.

  • Apple ends Samsung's decade-plus run as global smartphone shipment leader

    It's the first time Apple has held the top spot.

  • Uber shuts down alcohol delivery service Drizly three years after acquiring it

    Uber said it's closing Drizly's business and focusing on its core Uber Eats strategy.