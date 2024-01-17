The EU is now doing Putin’s dirty work

Vladimir Putin must be grinning from ear to ear at the news that the European Commission is furious with Germany for “going solo” by offering Ukraine a desperately-needed £6 billion package of aid.

The Russian President will be delighted at the spectacle of the EU doing his dirty work by slapping down Olaf Scholz, just because the German Chancellor has bypassed the Brussels-run fund to provide arms for Kyiv.

The French internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, could hardly contain his irritation when Scholz blamed some of his EU partners – notably France – for dragging their feet while Ukrainians are dying.

“We see that Germany is trying to go solo, it hasn’t fooled anyone, and in particular it is trying to stop supporting the European Peace Facility,” Breton fulminated.

No doubt the commissioner would prefer Brussels controlled all aid to Ukraine. But the EU has been slow to distribute the £20 billion fund, which (in a typical piece of Orwellian Eurospeak) is named the European Peace Facility, even though it is meant to be spent on helping Kyiv to fight a war.

Having lost patience with the procrastinating Commission, Berlin is now trying to reduce its contributions to the fund, sending assistance directly to Kyiv instead. After a slow start, the Germans have to date given more than €17 billion in bilateral aid, compared to a paltry €544 million by the French.

At last December’s Brussels summit, the EU agreed to open membership talks with Ukraine, but failed to send a planned €50 billion in aid after Viktor Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister, vetoed the package. The irony is that unless Europe gives Volodymyr Zelensky the means to win the war, EU membership will remain a pipe dream for Ukraine.

Putin, of course, understands this dynamic only too well and is doing all he can to divide the Europeans, among whom he has plenty of allies. This week Orban invited Robert Fico, the newly elected premier of Slovakia, to Budapest to devise new ways of thwarting the pro-Ukrainian camp in the EU.

Meanwhile Germans, mired in recession and reeling under a wave of strikes, are turning against Scholz and his centre-Left coalition. Angry farmers, who brought Berlin to a halt this week, booed ministers who told them that there was no money for their diesel subsidies partly because cash had been earmarked for Ukraine.

Europe’s biggest economy could be producing tanks, artillery and missiles for Ukraine, but instead lurches from one crisis to the next, while the pro-Putin nationalists of the Alternative for Germany party are gaining momentum.

Yet the Eurocrats are adding insult to the many injuries sustained by the battered German Chancellor. In return, the lifelong Europhile Scholz has been forced by the logic of his predicament to abandon a core principle of the EU – that collective action at the European level is always preferable to nation states going it alone.

No wonder Zelensky welcomed Rishi Sunak so warmly last week. At least the British don’t have to ask permission from blinkered Brussels bureaucrats before giving him the tools to finish the job.

