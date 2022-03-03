EU to Offer Rights to Ukrainians to Avoid Humanitarian Disaster

EU to Offer Rights to Ukrainians to Avoid Humanitarian Disaster
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lyubov Pronina
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Faeser
    German politician, federal minister of the Interior and Community

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainians fleeing to the European Union will be granted full access to the bloc and receive residence permits as well as access to education and jobs as part of a plan expected to be implemented on Thursday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

European member states will consider activating the so-called temporary protection directive that will allow Ukrainians to stay in the EU beyond 90 days, a move expected to be overwhelmingly adopted, according to a senior official at the European Commission.

The 2001 mechanism, which has never been activated before, would allow Ukrainians to enter the bloc for a year, with the possibility of two additional year-long extensions. Non long-term residents in Ukraine can also enter and will be later repatriated to their own countries.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said now is the right time to use the mechanism due to what she called the “great humanitarian catastrophe” caused by Russia’s “terrible attack on Ukraine.”

“War in the middle of Europe has changed the situation,” Faeser said Thursday in an interview with Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio. She said relatively few refugees had arrived in Germany so far, putting the number at around 5,500 out of a total of some 700,000 who had sought refuge in neighboring countries.

“But of course we know that it will be more,” she said.

Poland registered 453,000 arrivals of people fleeing Ukraine, while Hungary and Slovakia tallied 114,565 and 67,000, respectively, since Thursday. Romania reported 113,000 arrivals, though limited the count to Ukrainian citizens. United Nations agencies have projected as many as 4 million refugees if the fighting continues.

“We will grant residency rights, labor market access and housing to people in need,” the EU’s commissioner for home affairs, Ylva Johansson, said in a statement on Wednesday. “We will make sure those fleeing the war in Ukraine can get to the EU quickly, without going through lengthy formalities at the borders.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Google and Ford launch a digital skills training program for inclusive growth in tech

    Google CFO Ruth Porat joined Yahoo Finance on February 4, 2022 to discuss the new partnership between Google and Ford founding Michigan Central, a program focused on digital skills training.

  • Norway wealth fund held $3 billion in Russian investments at end of 2021

    Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Thursday it held investments in Russia worth some 27 billion crowns ($3.03 billion) at the end of 2021, equivalent to 0.2% of its total value and down from 30 billion crowns a year earlier. On Sunday the government said the fund would first freeze and then divest its Russian assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. All the investments were in equities, with 80% of them listed on the Moscow stock exchange, 18% in London and 0.6% in New York, a fund spokesperson told Reuters.

  • London Stock Exchange says Russia sanctions have minimal impact on business

    The London Stock Exchange Group said on Thursday that applying financial sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine would have only a minor impact on its business. The exchange, which bought data and analytics company Refinitiv for $27 billion early last year, said savings from the deal were running "significantly" ahead of target, with a 151 million pounds "run rate" in 2021.

  • Serbia under pressure to shift stance on Russia, president says

    Serbia is under "huge pressure" as it resists joining other countries in imposing sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, according to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

  • Moscow says 498 Russian troops killed in Ukraine

    Russia's Defence Ministry says that 498 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine. It is the first time the country announces its death toll since President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion last week. "Four hundred and ninety-eight Russian servicemen have died in the line of duty," defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov says in a statement broadcast on state television.

  • India has agreed to also evacuate the pets of its citizens stranded in Ukraine

    Amid anxiety over Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine, a viral image of a 20-year-old student has caught the attention of many on social media. The picture had Arya Aldrin, a native of Kerala, on her way back to India, holding her pet husky, whom she refused to leave behind. Over the past few days, others like her have been planning to bring back their pets to India.

  • Sydney braces for 'one-in-a-one thousand' year floods

    STORY: Clinging to rooftops, waiting for help, Australians across the east coast have faced its worst floods on record. In the Northern city of Lismore in New South Wales locals have watched their streets become totally engulfed by floodwater. And it’s coming for Sydney.Authorities have warned the city to brace for heavy rain and possible flash flooding over the next two days. The Bureau of Meteorology predicted the city and several neighbouring regions could get up to 6 inches within a six-hour period on Tuesday. That’s more than the total of what the city usually experiences in the month of March. At least 10 people have been killed in Australia since the rain battered the state of New South Wales as well Queensland last week, with floods submerging towns and roads. New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet warned residents in the state's south to get ready to leave their homes immediately if they are asked. "We've seen people stranded on roofs for hours, we've seen children being rescued, we're seeing people stranded on bridges. But importantly as well, we're also seeing a community come together." Australia's east coast summer has been dominated by the La Nina climate pattern, which is typically associated with greater rainfall, for a second straight year.

  • Oil prices hit highest levels since 2008 as Ukraine war drives supply fears

    West Texas Intermediate crude is surging to levels not seen since mid 2008, as global buyers scrambled to buy U.S. and European crude.

  • Amazon, India's Future agree to talks, aim to resolve bitter legal dispute

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc and India's second-largest retailer Future Group have agreed to talks, seeking to resolve legal wrangles at the heart of a battle for supremacy in the country's vast retail sector. In an unexpected move on Thursday, Amazon counsel Gopal Subramanium suggested at a Supreme Court hearing that the two sides negotiate, saying the "whirlpool" of disputes fought on multiple fronts had been dragging on for too long. Counsel for Future Group agreed to the talks, saying "nobody is winning in this battle."

  • Russia’s claim to have taken control of its first city in Ukraine is met by Ukrainian rebuttal

    Russian Defense Ministry spokesman says the Black Sea port city Kherson and its nearly 300,000 people have fallen under Russia's "complete control."

  • Russia strikes TV tower in Kyiv

    Russian forces fired at the Kyiv TV tower and Ukraine's main Holocaust memorial, among other civilian sites targeted Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said. (2 March 2022)

  • Could This 'Peaceful World' Token Be Ukraine’s Secret Airdrop?

    Data from Etherscan shows the official Ukraine Crypto Donation wallet is testing airdrops and seeding a Uniswap liquidity pool with the newly created token.

  • Thomas Tuchel reacts after Roman Abramovich reveals his plan to sell Chelsea

    Abramovich has owned the Blues since 2003 and helped steer them to 19 major trophies.

  • Indian Student Killed While Getting Food for Others Sheltering in Kharkiv

    NEW DELHI — The death of an Indian student in the fighting in Ukraine Tuesday has brought into focus India’s challenge of evacuating nearly 20,000 of its citizens who were stranded in the country when Russia’s invasion began. Naveen Shekharappa, a fourth-year medical student in Kharkiv, was killed when he left a bunker Tuesday to fetch food, Indian officials and his family members said. As of late Tuesday, about 8,000 Indian citizens, mostly students, were still trying to make it out of Ukraine,

  • Russia Is ‘Uninvestible’ as Long as Putin Remains in Power

    David G. Herro, portfolio manager and chief investment officer for international equities at Harris Associates, says the war's resolution will only come if Putin leaves.

  • United States of Al - Tattoo / Khaal (Sneak Peek 4)

    When Riley realizes how much he cares for Holly, he tries to impress her with a giant romantic gesture. Also, Vanessa tries to talk Hazel out of getting a drastic haircut, on the CBS Original series UNITED STATES OF AL, at a special time on Thursday, March 3 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

  • European Gas Futures Surge to Record With Sanctions in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas jumped to a fresh record as the market continues to focus on sanctions aimed at Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will

  • Cameroon's 'forgotten' war leaves refugees in limbo

    Three years ago, Akor Pelkings fled his home in western Cameroon, where a conflict raged between the security forces and rebels fighting for an independent state.

  • UK shuts out Russian companies from insurance market

    Britain will ban Russian companies from the London insurance market, the world's largest commercial and speciality insurance centre, its finance ministry said on Thursday. Russian companies in the aviation or space industry will be blocked from accessing British-based insurance or reinsurance services directly or indirectly, the ministry said. "The UK Government will bring in legislation to prohibit UK-based insurance and reinsurance providers from undertaking financial transactions connected with a Russian entity or for use in Russia," the Treasury department said.

  • Jim Fire: Crews battling blaze in Cleveland National Forest

    Firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service and Orange County Fire Authority are working to knock down a fast-moving wildfire that sparked Wednesday afternoon in the Cleveland National Forest in the Holy Jim trail area.