EU official: AstraZeneca vaccine exports to Australia halted

RAF CASERT
·1 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — A shipment of a quarter million AstraZeneca vaccines destined for Australia has been blocked from leaving the European Union in the first use of an export control system instituted by the bloc over a month ago.

An EU official, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue, confirmed a report that first appeared in the Financial Times.

The move came at the behest of Italy, which has been taking a tough line in dealing with vaccine shortages within the 27-nation bloc since a new government led by Mario Draghi came into power last month.

Faced with shortages of doses during the early stages of the vaccine campaign that started in late December, the EU issued an export control system for COVID-19 vaccines that have to make sure that companies respect their contractual obligations to the bloc before commercial exports can be approved.

The EU has been specifically angry with the the Anglo-Swedish company because it is delivering far fewer doses to the bloc than it had promised.

The EU has vaccinated only 8 % percent of its population compared to over 30%, for example, in the United Kingdom.

  • Texas gov. lifts mask mandate, opens businesses

    Betting that the worst of the pandemic is history - Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced that all businesses can reopen at full capacity and that masks will no longer be required.“I'm issuing a new executive order that rescinds most of the earlier executive orders. Effective next Wednesday, all businesses of any type are allowed to open 100 percent. Also I'm ending the statewide mask mandate.”Abbott’s executive order marks the furthest any U.S. state has gone to roll back tough restrictions on businesses and residents.But, the governor on Tuesday said Texans still had a ‘personal responsibility’ to control the spread:“...It’s just that now state mandates are no longer needed.”The easing of restrictions in Texas come as the number of new infections nationwide has fallen sharply in recent weeks…Though health officials warn it is too soon to roll back mandates, and Democrats in Texas’ largest county pushed back on the move.Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo: "But this is not the time to give up. I wish as much as anyone that we were done, that we were almost at herd immunity, with a majority of people vaccinated. And I can tell you I'm working day and night, and my team is working day and night, weekends, on getting those vaccines out the door but we're just not there yet.”Masks are still considered the best first line of defense against COVID.And - White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt on Tuesday told CNN he hopes Abbott with rethink the lifting of the mask mandate.

  • India's foreign minister travels to Bangladesh amid Rohingya repatriation crisis

    India's foreign minister arrived in Bangladesh on Thursday ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid efforts to resolve the fate of 81 Rohingya refugees who are on a boat adrift in international waters. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar will hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart on water sharing, trade and border issues, said two Indian officials in New Delhi. "Of course, the Rohingya refugee issue will come up during the Indian minister's day-long visit but the prime agenda will remain around Modi's upcoming visit," said a senior foreign ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

  • ICC prosecutor to probe war crimes in Palestinian Territories, angering Israel

    The International Criminal Court prosecutor said on Wednesday her office will formally investigate war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, a move welcomed by the Palestinian Authority and denounced by Israel. The decision follows a ruling by the court on Feb. 5 that it has jurisdiction in the case, prompting swift rejections by Washington and Jerusalem. "The decision to open an investigation followed a painstaking preliminary examination undertaken by my office that lasted close to five years," Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.

  • Texas has one of the worst vaccination rates in the U.S. It's reopening 'all businesses' anyway.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced Tuesday that effective next Wednesday, "all businesses of any type" in the Lone Star state will be allowed to fully reopen. Additionally, he's ending the statewide mask mandate. Those in the room where Abbott broke the news applauded the decision, but plenty of skeptics took note, as well. Coronavirus cases have receded greatly across the country over the last several weeks, but it's unclear if that decline is now plateauing. On a related note, Houston, Texas' largest city, is the one city in the United States to have reported finding at least one case of every known variant of the coronavirus, which are believed to be more transmissible and have experts on the alert for another uptick in cases as they become the dominant sources of infection. It's unlikely Houston is actually alone in this regard, but it's still cause for concern. Texas is also lagging behind in vaccinating its population, which is the second largest in the nation. Only Utah and Georgia have slower per capita vaccination rates. Texas is bottom 5 in per capita vaccination rates, yet the governor seems to believe the pandemic is over. Wild. https://t.co/XptNvbu24U — Keya Vakil (@keyavakil) March 2, 2021 Abbott, it turns out, wasn't the only governor to ease restrictions Tuesday — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) actually beat him to the punch, announcing that businesses can operate at full capacity and county mask mandates will be lifted starting Wednesday. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceJoe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million AmericansThe Republican grievance perpetual motion machine

  • Isuzu PH unleashes all-new D-Max

    Japanese automotive manufacturer Isuzu’s local wing has just dropped the drapes on the all-new version of the Isuzu D-Max. During its virtual introduction, Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) has revealed the latest version of the Isuzu D-Max, which replaces the second-generation. Now on the third-generation, the all-new Isuzu D-Max—which shares the platform with the Mazda BT-50—is now being marketed with more upgrades that will surely shake up the country’s pickup segment. The latest-generation of the trusty pickup workhorse (to be imported from Thailand, unlike before) is powered by the 3.0-Liter 4JJ3-TCX and the RZ4E-TC engine, carrying the same reliability that Isuzu’s powertrain dishes out, but re-engineered for improved performance. The higher-spec 4JJ3-TCX engine is capable of providing 20 horsepower more than its 3.0 liter predecessor—from 167 horsepower to 187 hp. These engines are still paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The new D-Max parts ways with the chunky, masculine look of the outgoing version—now sporting smoother, sharper lines. This new design fits perfectly with the wider front grille with dark gray bumper guard, door handles and the new hood design. Also seen in the new exterior are headlamps that house Bi-LED with daytime running lights, dual LED rear combination lamps, dark grey side steps and overfenders. Complementing the now 800mm wading depth is the 18-inch matte-dark gray alloy wheels. On the inside, the all-new Isuzu D-Max wears a redesigned steering wheel and gear lever. But aside from the aesthetic upgrades, the all-new D-Max has also been fitted technological advancements as well, making it more customer-centric. Now fitted in the all-new D-Max are the welcome lights and walk-away door lock—available in all variants except the single cab option. The top-of the-line offering is equipped with rain-sensing wipers, eight-speaker system and remote engine start. All lifestyle offerings of the D-Max get to have 4.2 inch high-definition TFT-LCD MID display screen, as well as the 10.1 inch Full Touchscreen Monitor with Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity and Aux-in, Offline Navigation and Inclinometer. For safety, the all-new Isuzu D-Max has Anti-lock Braking SystemElectronic Brakeforce Distribution with Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control-Traction Control System, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control as well as Brake Override System. But it does not stop there. The top variant has Isuzu’s Advance Driver Assist System (ADAS) technology, which has Forward Collision Warning, Turn Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Manual Speed Limiter, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Parking Aid, Multi Collision Brake, and Pedal Misapplication system. Available in seven variants with colors Splash White, Galena Gray, Sapphire Blue, Red Spinel, along with the new Mercury Silver, Onyx Black and Valencia Orange, the all-new Isuzu D-Max is being offered at the following introductory prices: D-MAX RZ4E 4X2 Single Cab MT: P857,000 D-MAX RZ4E 4X2 LT MT: P987,000 D-MAX 3.0L 4X4 LT MT: P1.288 million D-MAX RZ4E 4X2 LS MT: P1.219 million D-MAX RZ4E 4X2 LS AT: P1.309 million D-MAX 3.0L 4X2 LS MT: P1.32 million D-MAX 3.0L 4X2 LS-A AT: P1.39 million D-MAX 3.0L 4X4 LS MT: P1.63 million D-MAX 3.0L 4x4 LS-E AT: P 1.825 million Photos from Isuzu Philippines Corporation, Isuzu Thailand Also read: Isuzu PH broke 300k-sales landmark last month Here is the upcoming Isuzu D-Max Boondock 4x4 Isuzu Rolls Out New D-Max LS-A Variant

  • The George Floyd Act wouldn't have saved George Floyd’s life. That says it all

    The reforms being pushed could not have even saved George Floyd’s life. We need much more than this ‘The George Floyd Act, police will still kill more than 1,000 people every year.’ Photograph: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images On Wednesday night, the House of Representatives voted to pass the George Floyd Act, named after the Black man killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last summer. Among many reforms, the act seeks to ban racial profiling, overhaul qualified immunity for police, and ban the use of chokeholds. While these seem like good measures, they are woefully insufficient to stop police violence. These reforms could not have even saved George Floyd’s life. To be clear, Floyd did not die from a chokehold. A police officer put his knee to Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. A medical examiner’s autopsy reported “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression”. Floyd also had blunt force trauma to his head, face and shoulders. Banning chokeholds is important, as we should reduce the number of tactics that the police can employ to be dangerous. However, the problem with policing is precisely that – they can kill people using a diverse number of tactics. Shooting, kneeling, punching, suffocating, Tasing. Congress banned one practice, and not even the one responsible for the homicide. Floyd was also probably not racially profiled. He did not have to be if he was breaking the law. Reportedly, Floyd tried to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a corner store. The clerk called the police because using counterfeit money is illegal. The definition of racial profiling is when police uses someone’s race to suspect that they have committed a crime. Here, Floyd’s act may have constituted a crime and the police showed up to fix it. What’s more criminal than counterfeit cash is the society where people live off of these transactions in corner stores in the first place. The police cannot solve this problem. They can show up and attempt to stop the crime, but they can’t stop the underlying conditions that give rise to it: class exploitation and poverty. Floyd appeared to need cash, not the police. Congress has had several opportunities to give people what they actually need under the pandemic: money. By the time of Floyd’s death, lawmakers had only distributed $2,000 to the public, and not everyone received this stimulus check. I wonder if Floyd would have used a counterfeit $20 if Congress would have issued $2,000 a month to the public as several activists and progressive legislators have been demanding. George Floyd’s blood is on their hands. But instead, Congress does what it always does when the police kill people: give cops more money. The George Floyd Act, named after someone who died because he didn’t have money to cover cigarettes, gives millions of dollars to police in grants. And lawmakers gave the police more money right after they failed to secure a $15 federal minimum wage and failed to deliver on the $2,000 checks they promised to voters who put Democrats in office. But, Congress made sure to include $750m in the George Floyd Act to investigate the deadly use of force by law enforcement. Protesters have been demanding to defund the police to keep us safe; not spend millions of dollars to investigate how we die. We know how we die – the police. The Democratic party has repeatedly said “Black Lives Matter” since the Ferguson uprising in 2014. The Democratic national convention featured images and families involved in racial justice protests. Yet the party has mostly downright ignored the largest network of Black-led organizations, the Movement for Black Lives, who have been demanding that lawmakers pass The Breathe Act, the most comprehensive criminal legal package in the history of the United States. Representatives Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib announced the legislation last summer. The Breathe Act invests resources in all communities to alleviate police violence by building sustainable neighborhoods and reducing contact with law enforcement. The Act calls for investments in gainful employment, quality housing, and pilots for universal basic income. But Congress would rather pay for police than give resources to the masses of people suffering police violence. And under the George Floyd Act, police will still kill more than 1,000 people every year. The victims will be overwhelmingly poor, Black, and disabled. I completely understand that the political climate might require some compromises on the bill text. Top Democrats will hide behind these arguments to suggest that they will not find support for more progressive legislation. But political will starts with them to plant the seeds among their colleagues to make this possible. They cannot use their Republican colleagues as a shield from criticism when it is actually them, Democrats, who are not committed to more transformational policies. Vice-President Kamala Harris could have overruled the Senate parliamentarian who decided to remove the $15 minimum wage from the new Covid-19 relief package; she did not. The speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, could have stood up and championed The Breathe Act; she kneeled for a photo opportunity wearing Kente cloth instead. And Joe Biden could have kept his promise for $2,000 checks for people facing evictions, hunger and unemployment; he and the first lady put giant hearts on the White House lawn for Valentine’s Day instead. And we will not forget. Derecka Purnell is a Guardian US columnist

  • Europe starts formal review of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

    Europe's medicines regulator said on Thursday it had started a rolling review of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, an important display of confidence in the shot that paves the way for its potential approval across the 27-nation bloc. Hungary became the first EU country to grant the Russian vaccine emergency national approval in January, Slovakia has ordered shipments, and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has said his country could move to use Sputnik V. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement it would review data from ongoing trials of the vaccine until there was enough evidence for a formal marketing authorisation application.

  • EU mulls retaliation against British exports and City over UK unilateral action in Northern Ireland

    Brussels could hit Britain with legal action, suspend the trade deal with the UK and block the City of London from the Single Market in retaliation for Boris Johnson's unilateral delaying of the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Mairead McGuinness, the EU financial services commissioner, said it was important to “send a message” to Britain about Brexit, as the fall-out from yesterday’s announcement that Britain would delay grace periods on checks on GB food imports to Northern Ireland continued. Simon Coveney, Ireland’s foreign minister, said the EU was negotiating with a “frustrating” partner “it simply couldn’t trust” and was being forced to resort to legal action becuase Britain had violated the terms of the Brexit agreement. “If the UK cannot simply be trusted because they take unilateral action in an unexpected way without negotiation, well then the British government leaves the EU with no option and that is not where we want to be," he told the RTE broadcaster. EU officials are mulling bringing lawsuits against the UK in the European Court of Justice, which retains jurisdiction over the Protocol. The commission last night accused the UK of threatening to break international law for the second time, referring to earlier threats to override the Withdrawal Agreement. The European Commission is considering triggering enforcement measures in the Withdrawal Agreement and the UK-EU trade deal. If Britain ignores the ruling of an arbitration panel, Brussels could suspend parts of the newly minted trade agreement, leaving British exports to the EU potentially facing tariffs. Such retaliation must be proportionate to the offence, which in the case of supermarket supplies to Northern Ireland, is likely to be limited. Ms McGuinness warned the unilateral move could have ramifications for ongoing “equivalence” negotiations aimed at granting UK financial services access to the EU’s Single Market. "Things like that don't help build trust," the Irish politician said at a Politico event in Brussels. Brussels has so far only granted equivalence to central securities depositories and clearing houses, which it sees as vital for EU financial stability. The UK granted EU firms equivalence in a slew of sectors in November last year. Britain has applied for 28 sectors to be granted equivalence but the commission has said it will only grant it once it has details of the UK’s future plans to diverge from EU rules. The commission has used equivalence as a political weapon in the past; freezing Swiss stock exchanges out of the Single Market in a bid to force Bern to the negotiating table over a new treaty. MEPs warned that they could refuse to ratify the provisionally applied trade deal with London, which will be subject to a European Parliament vote by the end of April. Christophe Hansen, a lead MEP on Brexit and the trade deal, tweeted, “if this is David Frost’s idea of showing that he is back to his old games, he should be mindful of the fact that the European Parliament has not ratified the [trade deal] yet.” That would be a nuclear option because it would force a damaging no deal Brexit, which would also hurt European businesses. In Northern Ireland, loyalist paramilitary organisations told Boris Johnson they are withdrawing support for the Good Friday Agreement in protest over the arrangements for post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland. The outlawed groups said they were temporarily withdrawing their backing of the peace agreement amid mounting concerns about Northern Ireland Protocol.

  • Modi's ministers choose 'Made in India' vaccine over AstraZeneca

    Government ministers and officials were following Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead by opting on Tuesday for an Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine approved without late-stage efficacy data, instead of the AstraZeneca one. India's health, foreign and law ministers, and state governors, all flocked to Twitter to express support for the much-criticised Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN vaccine, after it was administered to Modi on Monday.

  • Biden plan to distribute virus aid irks some governors

    The Biden administration's plan to funnel more coronavirus aid into states with greater unemployment has irked governors with lower jobless rates, even though many have economies that weren't hit as hard by the pandemic. The $1.9 trillion relief bill working its way through Congress allocates extra money to larger, mostly Democratic-run states with higher unemployment rates, while rural Midwestern and Southern states that tend to have Republican governors and better jobless numbers would benefit less. “You're penalizing people who have done the right thing," said Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, a Republican whose state has reported the nation's lowest unemployment rate over the last several months.

  • U.S officials have met Yemen's Houthis as Washington seeks end to war - sources

    Senior U.S. officials have held a first direct meeting with officials from the Iran-aligned Houthi movement that controls Yemen's capital, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the new U.S. administration pushes to end a six-year war. The discussions, which have not been officially made public by either side, took place in the Omani capital Muscat on Feb. 26 between U.S. Yemen envoy Timothy Lenderking and the Houthis' chief negotiator Mohammed Abdusalam, the sources said.