EU official defends talks on Big Tech helping fund networks

·2 min read

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Europe's existing telecom networks aren't up to the job of handling surging amounts of internet data traffic, a top European Union official said Monday, as he defended a consultation on whether Big Tech companies should help pay for upgrades.

The telecom industry needs to reconsider its business models as it undergoes a “radical shift” fueled by a new wave of innovation such as immersive, data-hungry technologies like the metaverse, Thierry Breton, the European Commission's official in charge of digital policy, said at a major industry expo in Barcelona called MWC, or Mobile World Congress.

Breton's remarks came days after he announced a consultation on whether digital giants should help contribute to the billions needed to build the 27-nation bloc's future communications infrastructure, including next-generation 5G wireless and fiber-optic cable connections, to keep up with surging demand for digital data.

“Yes, of course, we will need to find a financing model for the huge investments needed," Breton said in a copy of a keynote speech at the MWC conference.

Telecommunications companies complain they have had to foot the substantial costs of building and operating network infrastructure only for big digital streaming platforms like Netflix and Facebook to benefit from the surging consumer demand for online services.

“The consultation has been described by many as the battle over fair share between Big Telco and Big Tech,” Breton said. “A binary choice between those who provide networks today and those who feed them with the traffic. That is not how I see things.”

Big tech companies say consumers could suffer because they'd end up paying twice, with extra fees for their online subscriptions.

Breton denied that the consultation was an attack on Big Tech or that he was siding with telecom companies.

"I’m proposing a new approach," he later told reporters. Topics up for discussion include how much investment is needed and whether regulations need to be changed, he said.

“We will have zero taboo. Do we need to adapt it? Do we need to discuss who should pay for what? This is exactly what is the consultation today,” Breton said.

Recommended Stories

  • EU says not taking sides as Big Tech 'fair share' debate dominates mobile meet

    BARCELONA (Reuters) -EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Monday said he was not taking sides in a clash between Big Tech and European telecoms operators over who should fund the rollout of 5G and broadband as the world's largest telecoms conference opened in Barcelona. Speaking at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), Breton defended a 12-week consultation launched last week which could require Big Tech to shoulder more of the costs. "For me the real challenge is to make sure that by 2030 our fellow citizens and business on our streets across the EU – including here in Barcelona – have access to fast, reliable and data-intense Gigabit connectivity," he said.

  • DeFi Giant MakerDAO Rejects $100M Loan to Cogent Bank

    The rejection follows less than a year after Maker approved a similarly structured loan to Huntingdon Valley Bank.

  • EU uses key telco stage to press the case for rethinking network funding

    The European Commission has given its clearest signal yet that it intends to make a significant intervention in how Internet connectivity is funded in the bloc in the coming years. In a keynote speech on stage this morning at mobile industry association the GSMA's annual trade show, Mobile World Congress (MWC), Thierry Breton, the European Union's internal market commissioner, warned current gen networks aren't up to the task of the "massive transformation" just starting, driven by increasingly immersive technologies such as virtual worlds and developments in AI powering nascent tech like connected cars and smart cities -- that rely on high speed and bandwidth and low latency but massive interconnectivity to deliver on their disruptive promise. "We will need to find a financing model for the huge investments needed that respects and preserves the fundamental elements of our European acquis," he told delegates up early on Day 1 of the annual telco conference in Barcelona -- while emphasizing that the coming pivot must ensure freedom of choice for end-users and respect the bloc's existing rules on net neutrality as well as delivering on competitive freedom by ensuring a fair, competitive level playing field for services.

  • Nigeria Election Criticized by International Observers, Opposition Parties

    Early results showed a sizeable lead for the ruling party’s Bola Tinubu, as international observers said logistical problems, violence and the slow publishing on polling-station results had marred the vote.

  • Trafigura’s Non-Existent Nickel Was Bought by a US Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Trafigura Group sold cargoes of nickel it now believes may not have contained any of the metal to buyers including a US trade finance firm and a state-owned Indonesian mining company, according to court documents.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Five States; Obi Takes LagosUkraine Late

  • Altria in Talks to Buy Vaping Startup NJOY for at Least $2.75 Billion

    Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc. is in advanced talks to buy e-cigarette startup NJOY Holdings Inc. for at least $2.75 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, moving to take over a new vaping brand after its bet on Juul fizzled. The deal for NJOY, one of the few e-cigarette makers whose products have clearance from federal regulators, could be announced as soon as this week, the people said, though the talks could still fall apart. The Wall Street Journal reported last June that NJOY had hired advisers and was exploring a sale.

  • Nigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Five States; Obi Takes Lagos

    (Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s ruling party candidate took an early lead in the West African nation’s presidential elections as results from Saturday’s vote trickled in.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Five States; Obi Takes LagosUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivAll Progressi

  • Why Costco uses curiously large packaging for tiny products

    Almost everything Costco sells is stocked on a standard 40x48-inch pallet, and those dimensions have a major influence on how items are displayed.

  • South Park In The Middle Of Huge Lawsuit, But It's Not For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Parody

    South Park is in the middle of a mega-lawsuit that somewhat surprisingly has nothing to do with their recent Meghan Markle parody.

  • Do’s and don’ts of layoffs: These are the things you should never post on LinkedIn if you lose your job

    Losing your job can understandably be very emotional. But once you put it all out there online, it's hard to take it back.

  • Exclusive-Broadcom faces EU antitrust warning on $61 billion VMware deal - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. chipmaker Broadcom is set to receive an EU antitrust warning about the possible anti-competitive effects of its proposed $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter said. The European Commission opened an investigation in December, saying the deal, announced last year, would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware's software. The Commission will set out its concerns in a statement of objections, the people said.

  • 107,000 vehicles recalled by Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and BMW: Check latest car recalls

    Hyundai, Mercdes-Benz and BMW are recalling new model vehicles in the latest string of car recalls. Check affected cars here.

  • Target Makes a Big Move to Compete With Walmart and Amazon

    Competition between some of the world's largest retailers, Amazon , Walmart and Target , has each one reaching for big changes to get ahead or stay competitive. Amazon was the first to launch its app StyleSnap in 2020 where customers could take a picture using the Amazon App or go through its website to find the product or one similar. Walmart followed suit by launching its A.I. tool that works similar to Amazon's StyleSnap called TrendGetter in 2022.

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • Shocking, 'impossible' gas bills push restaurants to the brink of closures

    The ripple effect of skyrocketing gas prices is felt acutely at restaurants with gas cooking methods. 'It just doesn't end.'

  • Huawei dominates MWC mobile tech fair despite US sanctions

    A contingent of Chinese companies led by technology giant Huawei is turning the world’s biggest wireless trade fair into an opportunity to show their muscle in the face of Huawei’s blacklisting by Western nations concerned about cybersecurity and escalating tensions with the U.S. over TikTok, spy balloons and computer chips. After three years of pandemic disruption, they are among tens of thousands in Barcelona for MWC, also known as Mobile World Congress, an annual tech industry expo starting Monday where mobile phone makers show off new devices and telecom industry executives peruse the latest networking gear and software. Out of 2,000 exhibitors and sponsors, 150 are Chinese companies and Huawei Technologies Ltd. has the biggest presence.

  • I'm Retired. How Much Income Can I Make Without Owing Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited Just Recorded A 47% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

    It's been a sad week for Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ), who've watched their investment drop 11% to...

  • China Lithium Probe Shuts Down a Tenth of Global Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Five States; Obi Takes LagosUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivChina’s lithium industry is reeling as its top production hub — responsible for around a 10th of the world’s supply — faces sweeping closures amid a government p

  • 2023 Social Security: 6 Numbers You Need To Know

    If you are wondering about Social Security earnings limits, what is full retirement age, and average Social Security benefits, here are six numbers you should know. Social Security: No Matter Your...