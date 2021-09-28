EU official: No dealing with 'desperate' Lukashenko

In this photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrives to attend the meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.(Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The European Union stands firm on its regime of sanctions against Belarus’ authoritarian president who is “pushing” migrants into the EU out of “desperation,” a senior official from the bloc said Tuesday.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko “is not a partner we are ready to cooperate with,” and that the 27-member bloc can't accept his actions.

“We have seen Lukashenko is a desperate person that now are under the sanctions from the European Union and he can’t really deal with that," Johansson said after talks with Cypriot Interior Minister Nicos Nouris.

“So he’s acting in ... desperation, importing people for the only purpose to send them or actually push them into the European Union. And of course, we can’t accept that."

EU members Poland and Lithuania have been receiving an unusual number of migrants from the Middle East and Africa, and refugees arriving from neighboring Belarus in recent months.

The migrant influx began after Western countries introduced sanctions on Lukashenko’s government over the country’s disputed August 2020 presidential election and a crackdown on the opposition.

The Polish and Lithuanian governments have introduced states of emergency on one-kilometer-wide (more than a half-mile-wide) strips along their border with Belarus that deny entry to anyone except border guards, the military and security services. They also are building razor wire fences along their border with Belarus.

At least five migrants have died trying to cross into Poland and Lithuania from Belarus through an area of thick woods and bogs.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Three Polish regions repeal 'LGBT-free' declarations

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Three Polish regional councils voted on Monday to repeal motions declaring their provinces "LGBT-free zones," state-run news agency PAP reported, after the European Union threatened to withdraw funding. Numerous local authorities in Poland declared themselves free of "LGBT ideology" in 2019, part of a conflict in the predominantly Catholic country between liberals and religious conservatives, who see the struggle for gay rights as a threat to traditional values. This set Poland on a collision course with the European Commission, which says the zones may violate EU law regarding non-discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation.

  • Poland says it found evidence of extremism on migrants' phones

    Poland's interior minister said on Monday material related to Islamic extremism had been found in the phones of migrants crossing its border with Belarus and he called for a 60-day extension to a state of emergency along the frontier. The European Union member state declared the emergency at the start of September over a surge in migration that Polish and EU officials blame on Belarus.

  • 'They just shoot you': Gay Afghan speaks about fears under Taliban rule

    Yahya (not real name) who identifies as gay and a non-conforming person, left the relative safety of their Kabul home just three times in six weeks after the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital. Yahya says. "If anyone identifies us, our lives will be under threat. We're just inside our rooms, praying nothing bad happens to us."

  • Egypt allows immediate COVID-19 vaccination amid fourth wave

    Egypt is now providing immediate COVID-19 vaccinations at youth centres across the country without prior online registration, a step aimed at encouraging vaccinations and relieving pressure on hospitals and health units amid a fourth wave of infections. Nearly 270 youth centres are now open for citizens to get the vaccines, the health ministry said, bringing the total number of vaccination sites across the country to 1,100. The move is part of the "Together We Are Assured" campaign, launched by the health ministry in mid-September, that allows citizens to register and receive vaccinations immediately after complaints of a large time difference between the two steps.

  • U.S.-EU tech trade summit clouded by French reservations

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -France is seeking to water down a planned joint EU-U.S. declaration on technology cooperation, against the wishes of other EU countries, EU diplomats said on Tuesday. Senior U.S. and European Union officials aim to discuss semiconductor shortages, artificial intelligence and tech competition issues at the inaugural meeting of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) on Wednesday. However, EU diplomats said France wanted to strike out a reference to a second meeting in spring 2022, when the French presidential election will take place.

  • Macron wants Europeans to boost defense, be 'respected'

    French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Europeans must boost their defense plans and make themselves “respected,” as France opens talks with the United States to try to restore confidence after a submarine dispute led to a major diplomatic crisis. “Europeans must come out of their naivety,” Macron said Tuesday in a news conference in Paris, the first time he had spoken about the new Indo-Pacific defense deal announced this month by the U.S., Australia and Britain. In an unprecedented move, France recalled its ambassador to the U.S. in response.

  • R. Kelly: The history of allegations against him

    The US singer has been found guilty of eight counts of sex trafficking and one of racketeering.

  • Dodgers have played 16 winner-take-all playoff games. Here's the story of each one

    From the Shot Heard Round the World to the 2020 National League Championship Series, here's the story of all 16 Dodgers winner-take-all postseason games.

  • Stars sparkle at the 74th Tony Awards

    At the Tony Awards in New York, stars including Leslie Odom Jr, Ben Platt, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen posed on the carpet. (Sept 16)

  • U.S. prosecutors bring COVID-related fraud charges against bank employees

    Two former employees at a New York bank branch conspired with an accountant to fraudulently apply for over $3 million in COVID relief loans, prosecutors said in a case unsealed Friday.Why it matters: It's believed to be the first COVID-related fraud case brought against bank employees who attempted to exploit federal pandemic loan programs, according to Reuters.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Anuli Okeke, formerly a branch manager at a major financial i

  • GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

    Republican senators blocked a bill to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government. The efforts are not necessarily linked, but the fiscal yearend deadline to fund the government past Thursday is bumping up against the Democrats’ desire to make progress on Biden’s expansive $3.5 trillion federal overhaul. It’s all making for a tumultuous moment for Biden and his party, with consequences certain to shape his presidency and the lawmakers' own political futures.

  • Guinea junta unveils 'charter' for civilian transition

    The junta which seized power in the West African state of Guinea has unveiled a "transitional charter" that it says will steer the country back to civilian rule.

  • First Drive: GTO Engineering Recreates One of the Most Beautiful and Coveted Ferraris Ever Made

    This replica of the Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spyder made us feel like singing, despite the rain.

  • 'Gaslighting' GOP Governor Ripped For Hypocrisy After Getting Caught In Scandal

    Kristi Noem tried not to directly address the issue.

  • Melania Trump's Reported Reaction to Leaving the White House Suggests She Really Did Care After All

    Former first lady Melania Trump of the infamous “I don’t really care do u?” jacket has been dogged with rumors that she never enjoyed the White House life since before she even moved her bags to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave — in fact, her failure to pack up and move herself and son Barron Trump to […]

  • 3 Trump associates, including a Marvel exec, tried to get the Department of Veterans Affairs to sell vets' medical records for profit, docs say

    The trio, who were based out of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, discussed selling the data with Johnson & Johnson and Apple in 2017, new emails show.

  • The View 's Ana Navarro Fires Back at Donald Trump Jr. After His Obesity Dig: 'Dimwit with No Skill'

    "Babe, I take a shot at my weight every day, okay? Unlike you, I have a mirror, and I know I have a weight issue," Navarro said on Monday's episode

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Opens Up About Israel Iron Dome Vote That Left Her in Tears: 'Yes, I Wept'

    The New York representative and leading progressive addressed her constituents about her choice

  • Democrats are about to ruin their plan for electric cars

    Democrats are about to ruin their plan for electric cars

  • Social Democrats' win in Germany could shake up Europe

    BERLIN — Angela Merkel's political farewell was spoiled Sunday night when the Social Democrats (SPD) narrowly claimed victory in Germany's elections, just four years after suffering their worst loss since World War II.Why it matters: The stunning political comeback could swing the balance of power in Germany leftward after 16 years of rule by Merkel's conservative bloc, and it could lay the groundwork for a more ambitious European Union.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insigh