EU official praises Ukraine’s e-governance projects

Ukraine has taken “impressive” strides in applying digital technologies to streamline bureaucracy and civic governance, European Commission Vice-President Věra Jourová said at a press briefing on Nov. 27.

Jourová was commenting on her visit to Kyiv, where she met with Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

“I was impressed; if he [Fedorov] achieves everything that is planned for next year, then Ukraine will undoubtedly be the best country in terms of digitalization and technology use,” said Jourová.

“So, great respect. I think Ukraine could serve as an example for many EU member states [in this regard].”

Fedorov announced on Nov. 23 that nearly 20 million Ukrainians are now using the Diya e-governance app, which was launched in 2020.

In March 2023, the head of electronic services development at the Digital Transformation Ministry, Mstyslav Banik, mentioned that around 10 countries are interested in licensing the app.

