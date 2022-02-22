EU official: 'Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Josep Borrell
    Spanish politician


A top European Union official said on Tuesday that Russian troops had entered breakaway territories in Ukraine.

"Russian troops have entered in Donbas. We consider Donbas part of Ukraine," the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said, according to The Washington Post.

"I wouldn't say that [it is] a fully fledged invasion, but Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil," Borrell added.

He later reportedly said that the EU plans to respond and will decide on sanctions against Moscow later Tuesday.

During a radio interview on Tuesday, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak also said that Russian troops had violated international law by entering Ukraine's territories, the newspaper reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has labeled the move a "peacekeeping" effort, though the presence of Russian forces in Ukraine has been received by the international community as an escalation of the crisis.

In the past, the Kremlin has denied that it has placed troops in the breakaway territories, despite documentation from American, European and Ukrainian officials that have shown otherwise, the Post noted.

Putin on Monday recognized two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine as independent, marking a sharp escalation in tensions.

Putin rejected diplomatic efforts to cease fighting and pledged more assistance to separatists battling Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russian troops in Ukraine's Donbas won't trigger broader sanctions - U.S. official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin's decision to send troops he called peacemakers into breakaway regions of Ukraine did not constitute a further invasion that would trigger a broader sanctions package, a Biden administration official told Reuters on Monday, but the White House believes a full invasion could come at any time. The United States will continue to pursue diplomacy with Russia until "tanks roll," another official told reporters.

  • EU warns of sanctions if Russia recognises Ukraine breakaway regions

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union joined calls on Monday for Russia not to annex or recognise breakaway Ukrainian regions, threatening to impose sanctions should Moscow do so. Ignoring the warnings, the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin told France's and Germany's leaders during phone calls on Monday that he planned to sign a decree recognising the two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent entities shortly. "If there is annexation, there will be sanctions, and if there is recognition, I will put the sanctions on the table and the ministers will decide," the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

  • Top Russian official taunts Europe with sky-high gas prices after Germany axes Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    Germany scrapped plans for the Nord Stream 2, a natural-gas pipeline, amid Russia's decision to order troops into eastern Ukraine.

  • China warns nationals of 'worsening' situation in Ukraine

    China is emphasizing a "worsening" situation in Ukraine while stopping short of telling its nationals to leave the country.In a call with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Monday reiterated concerns about the situation in Ukraine, Reuters reported."The situation in Ukraine is worsening," Wang said on the call, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement. "China once again calls on all parties to exercise...

  • Here are the U.S. sanctions Russia could face

    President Joe Biden has restricted American business in Ukraine’s breakaway regions, but his administration also has a separate raft of long-threatened sanctions for Russia that it soon could deploy.

  • Russia 'will be more isolated than ever' from the world, strategist says

    Russia's actions against Ukraine will have a corresponding negative impact on the country, says Greg Valliere, AGF chief U.S. policy strategist.

  • Factbox-Pact gives Turkey oversight of warship transit to Russia, Ukraine

    Under the international Montreux Convention, NATO member Turkey has control over passage of vessels between the Mediterranean and Black Sea, making it a potentially key player in any military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Earlier this month, six Russian warships and a submarine transited Turkey's Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits to the Black Sea for what Moscow called naval drills near Ukraine waters.

  • U.S. embassy in Moscow urges Americans to avoid crowds, cites "threats of attacks" in major urban areas

    The U.S. embassy in Moscow on Sunday issued a security warning regarding possible threats to Americans in Moscow and St. Petersburg.Driving the news: "According to media sources, there have been threats of attacks against shopping centers, railway and metro stations, and other public gathering places in major urban areas, including Moscow and St. Petersburg as well as in areas of heightened tension along the Russian border with Ukraine," according to the alert.Get market news worthy of your time

  • Reactions on Donetsk streets after Putin move

    Russia's parliament approved treaties with the two breakaway regions in Ukraine's east, a day after Putin announced he was recognising the independence of enclaves controlled by Russian-backed fighters since 2014."It is very important for all of us, that peace will finally come to our republic and to Luhansk. We want just peace and calm," said Nikolai, a Donetsk resident."It is such a bleak environment at the moment. I don't know how good the decision is and if it will lead to peace," said Donetsk resident Karina.Russia's recognition of the separatist areas, and Putin's authorisation of "peacekeeping" troops there, still stops far short of the massed large scale invasion that Western countries have said for weeks they fear Moscow is planning. It leaves Western leaders guessing as to Putin's intentions for a force of up to 190,000 troops deployed on Ukraine's borders.

  • The U.S. Finally Cuts the Crap and Calls It as It Is: a Russian Invasion

    LEONID SHCHEGLOVZOLOTE, Ukraine—Every building in the neighborhood of Zolote-3 near the front line in Eastern Ukraine is marked by war. Many have broken windows and bullet holes in the walls; others have been completely destroyed by eight years of Russian artillery fire.The school—which has just seven students left—has attached wooden boards to the lower parts of the windows to protect the children from fragments of war.“We are afraid—when we are home, if we have to go to work and if we are goin

  • E.U. sanctions against Russia could be ready by Tuesday evening

    E.U. sanctions against Russia could be ready by Tuesday evening

  • Tuesday evening UK news briefing: 'Russia's grip on Western technology'

    Scotland axes Covid rules | Nicola Sturgeon hit out at Boris Johnson's decision to end free mass Covid testing as she confirmed the end of most legal restrictions in Scotland. Read how much Covid tests will cost on the high street when universal free testing ends. It comes as the Queen cancelled her planned virtual engagements after continuing to suffer from mild cold-like symptoms due to Covid, Buckingham Palace said.

  • NATO member Turkey, opposed to sanctions, in bind over Ukraine

    When Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to recognise two breakaway regions in east Ukraine as independent, NATO member and Black Sea neighbour Turkey swiftly criticised the move, but stopped short of announcing any punitive measures. Turkey is in a unique bind: it has good ties with both Ukraine and Russia, but also opposes sanctions in principle, just as the West is poised to slap them on Moscow as long promised. The crisis leaves President Tayyip Erdogan balancing those diplomatic relations along with his duties within NATO, while also protecting Turkey's beleaguered economy from back-to-back shocks after a currency crisis in December.

  • Russian diplomat dismisses sanctions: 'We're used to it'

    Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday dismissed increased calls for sanctions against the country as tensions with Ukraine ratchet up, noting that Russia is "used to it.""Well, we're used to it. We know that sanctions will be imposed anyway, in any case. With or without reason," Lavrov said of the threats of sanctions from Western countries, according to Reuters.The comments from Lavrov come amid reports that Russian troops have moved into...

  • A Ukrainian reservist learns fighting skills she hopes never to use

    Alisa, a 38-year-old Ukrainian with an office job in the capital, had always enjoyed sport shooting and joined a local territorial defence unit more than a year ago to acquire combat skills. Now she is worried she might have to use those skills in a real war with Russia. "I realise he can be hurt because of silliness of the neighbouring country, not a brother country anymore," said Alisa, who asked to be identified only by her first name.

  • U.S. to announce sanctions against Russia Tuesday in coordination with allies

    The United States is coordinating with allies and will announce new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after Moscow recognized two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and sent "peacekeeping" forces there, U.S. officials said on Monday. "Tomorrow, the United States will impose sanctions on Russia for this clear violation of international law and Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters after a U.N. Security Council meeting on Monday evening. "We can, will, and must stand united in our calls for Russia to withdraw its forces, return to the diplomatic table and work toward peace."

  • German chancellor condemns Putin plans to recognize breakaway regions in Ukraine

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to recognize two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine as independent.Putin told Scholz during a call on Monday that he planned to sign an order "soon" that would recognize the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic as independent, according to a statement from the Kremlin cited by CNN. Putin also reportedly informed French President Emmanuel...

  • Erdogan tells Zelenskiy Turkey opposes targeting of Ukraine's territorial integrity

    President Tayyip Erdogan told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday that Turkey opposed any decision targeting Ukraine's territorial integrity, after Russia said it was recognising two regions in eastern Ukraine as independent. The move by Russian President Vladimir Putin has prompted the United States and European Union to mull potential sanctions against Russia.

  • European stocks muted as Germany pulls plug on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    UK prime minister Boris Johnson is chairing an emergency meeting to agree on a series of sanctions against Russia after the US imposed sanctions against the rebel territories.

  • People in Ukraine are on edge as U.S. intelligence reports Russian commanders have received orders to invade

    Millions of Ukrainians are facing uncertainty as the crisis with Russia continues. More than 150,000 Russian troops, warplanes and other equipment are massed at the borders. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports on the standoff, then CBS News reporter Haley Ott joins "CBS News Mornings" from Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, with more on how people are reacting.