EU official says major aid to Lebanon depends on IMF deal

ABBY SEWELL
·2 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — A European Union official visiting Lebanon said Friday that the international body will increase its humanitarian assistance to the crisis-struck country, but that more significant long-term aid depends on reforms and a deal with the International Monetary Fund.

EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said at a press conference following his two-day visit that the EU will provide 60 million euros (more than $65 million) in humanitarian assistance to Lebanon in 2023, a 20% increase from last year.

But he warned that such aid is "not a sustainable long-term solution” to the massive financial crisis that has left three-quarters of Lebanon’s population of 6 million in poverty.

To get out of the crisis, he said, Lebanon needs to elect a president -- which would resolve a presidential vacuum that has dragged on for five months - and to ink a deal with the IMF, which he said “would unlock substantial financial support also from the European Union that should help Lebanon recover from the collapse.”

Progress towards finalizing a $3 billion IMF bailout package for Lebanon has largely stalled.

Since reaching a preliminary agreement with the IMF nearly a year ago, Lebanese officials have made limited progress on reforms required to clinch the deal, which include restructuring the country’s debts and its ailing banking system, reforming its barely functioning public electricity system and making governance reforms.

IMF officials said continued inaction would leave the nation in a “never-ending crisis” in which it could spiral into hyperinflation.

Lenarčič also responded to increasing angst over the presence of more than 1 million Syrian refugees in the tiny country and calls for their return. He acknowledged that the large refugee presence is a challenge but said that it “does not absolve" Lebanon and its leaders of their responsibility for providing basic services.

“The current crisis in which Lebanon finds itself … was not created by the Syrian refugees,” he said.

Lenarčič added that, while refugees who want to return are free to do so, the EU’s position is that “the conditions are still not right in Syria for safe and voluntary return.”

At the same time, he said the EU is not ready to consider lifting sanctions or funding major reconstruction in Syria. Oil-rich Gulf Arab countries that had previously cut ties with Damascus over the Syrian government’s brutal crackdown on protesters and later on civilians during the war, have been stepping up efforts to normalize ties with President Bashar Assad's government in Damascus since last month’s devastating earthquake.

While the US and EU have offered temporary sanctions released in the aftermath of the earthquake, Lenarčič said major reconstruction funding is not on the table until there is “tangible progress toward a political resolution” to the uprising-turned-civil-war that has now entered its 13th year.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia to trade food for North Korean weapons to fight war in Ukraine

    Russia is sending a delegation to North Korea to offer food in exchange for weapons to support its war in Ukraine, the White House has said.

  • UK agrees to join Pacific trade pact in post-Brexit deal

    The U.K. has agreed to join an Asia-Pacific trade pact that includes Japan, Mexico and Australia — the biggest new trade deal Britain has struck since leaving the European Union three years ago. The British government said Friday that it had clinched an agreement after almost two years of negotiations to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the deal “demonstrates the real economic benefits of our post-Brexit freedoms.”

  • Sudan state media says 10 workers dead in gold mine collapse

    At least 10 workers are dead after a gold mine collapsed in northern Sudan, state media has reported. Sudan's SUNA news said the workers died after the roof of the Jebel Al-Ahmar gold mine, near the Egyptian border, collapsed Thursday. Several of the bodies, mostly of young men, have been recovered from the site and search efforts are ongoing, SUNA said.

  • Africa's week in pictures: 24-30 March 2023

    A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week.

  • Finland's NATO membership: What's next?

    Finland received the green light to join NATO when Turkey ratified the Nordic country's membership late Thursday, becoming the last country in the 30-member Western military alliance to sign off. All NATO members must vote unanimously to admit a new country. The decision by the Turkish parliament followed Hungary's ratification of Finland's bid earlier in the week.

  • Court to weigh Baldwin codefendant's plea on weapons charge

    A judge is scheduled to resolve a weapons-related charge Friday against a codefendant in the case against actor Alec Baldwin for the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on a movie set. Halls has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of negligent or unsafe use of a deadly weapon, pending a court review of the plea proposal. Halls is likely to be sentenced Friday if State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer authorizes the plea agreement.

  • Trump indictment throws 2024 race into uncharted territory

    The historic indictment of former President Donald Trump thrust the 2024 presidential election into uncharted territory, raising the remarkable prospect that the leading contender for the Republican nomination will seek the White House while also facing trial for criminal charges in New York. In an acknowledgment of the sway the former president holds with the voters who will decide the GOP contest next year, those eyeing a primary challenge to Trump were quick to criticize the indictment. Without naming Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called the move “un-American.”

  • 9 Expert Tips on Reaching Financial Independence When You’re Single

    There are a lot of perks to being single, such as making all your own decisions without the need to consult anyone else, and having full control over your financial choices. Learn: Check Your $2 Bills...

  • Trump's legal worries extend far beyond charges in New York

    The hush money case in New York that has led to criminal charges against Donald Trump is just one of a number of investigations that could pose legal problems for the former president. Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, confirmed Thursday that he had been informed that the former president had been indicted on charges involving payments made during the 2016 campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter. Trump faces a string of other inquiries as he campaigns for another term in 2024, including a criminal investigation over top secret documents found at his Florida estate, a probe in Washington into his efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, and an investigation in Georgia looking into whether he and his allies illegally interfered in the state's 2020 election.

  • Shohei Ohtani strikes out 10 in Angels' opening loss to A's

    Shohei Ohtani's Pitchcom machine failed him for a stretch in the first inning, so he had to improvise with a rookie catcher. “It was tough because you want to go a different pitch, but you don't have enough fingers,” O'Hoppe said in reference to Ohtani's extensive repertoire. Ohtani struck out 10 over six scoreless innings in his season debut coming off the World Baseball Classic title before Oakland capitalized once he exited, with Aledmys Díaz rallying the Athletics on a tiebreaking single in the eighth for a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

  • Top five true freshman interior offensive linemen in the Big Ten for 2023

    Top five true freshman interior offensive linemen in the Big Ten for 2023 #GoBucks #B1G

  • Patriots TE Mike Gesicki excited to reunite with Bill O’Brien

    Mike Gesicki is looking forward to reuniting with Bill O'Brien in New England.

  • Boeing will increase 737 MAX production rates 'very soon'

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Boeing Co will increase 737 MAX production rates above the current rate of 31 jets per month "very soon," the head of its commercial airplanes business said on Thursday. The company is also making progress with the new 737 MAX 7 model and is in the process of completing final submissions for Federal Aviation Administration certification, Stan Deal told reporters. Boeing shares rose on the news, closing up 1.5%.

  • China's Huawei says 'out of crisis' mode as revenue edges up

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said it was "out of crisis mode" as it posted a small increase in annual revenue, adding it was making headway with replacing components affected by sanctions thanks to the billions it is spending on research. R&D spending over the year rose 13.2% to 161.5 billion yuan ($23.50 billion), equivalent to a quarter of company revenue.

  • US: Russia seeks arms-for-food deal with North Korea

    The White House on Thursday said it has new evidence that Russia is looking again to North Korea for weapons to fuel the war in Ukraine, this time in a deal that would provide Pyongyang with needed food and other commodities in return. It's the latest accusation that Russia, desperate for weaponry and restricted by sanctions and export controls, is turning to “rogue” nations to help it continue to prosecute the 13-month-old war. “As part of this proposed deal, Russia would receive over two dozen kinds of weapons and munitions from Pyongyang,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

  • Russia prepares provocations on Ukraine-Belarus border, intercept shows

    Ukraine’s SBU security service has released an intercept of a phone conversation between two Russian military service members, apparently discussing Russia’s attempts to stage some kind of provocations on the border between Belarus and Ukraine, SBU reported via Telegram on March 29.

  • 70 feet of snow has fallen in the West this season. How tall is that really?

    Storm after storm pounded the West this winter. Lower elevations are measuring rain in feet, while ski resorts are measuring snow in stories. Let's take a look at how the record snow in western mountains compares to snow records across the U.S.

  • Denmark acknowledges military shortcomings as it hosts large NATO drill

    Denmark has major shortcoming in its ability to defend its territory and meet its NATO commitments despite pledges to increase defence spending, its army chief said on Thursday, as the country hosted a large military exercise. Denmark, a founding member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, scaled down its military capabilities to wage a land war in Europe after the end of the Cold War. But in response to the Ukraine crisis, the country has come under pressure to bring spending back up to a NATO target of 2% of GDP.

  • Latest Social Security Proposal Would See Millions ‘Receive More, and No One Would Receive Less’

    A pair of U.S. senators who are pursuing a bipartisan proposal to reform Social Security aimed to calm fears late last week that their plan will lead to reduced benefits for recipients. Social...

  • Bed Bath & Beyond is now offering $500 bonuses to hourly employees to stop them from quitting before their stores close

    The struggling housewares giant is not offering severance payments, and workers at recently closed stores are not expected to get the new bonus.